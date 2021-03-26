Glenvar QB passes for 331 yards, 4 TDs in 49-14 romp over Giles

WASHINGTON, Va. -- The Chargers got rushing touchdowns from four different players in their win over the host Panthers.

Kamoy Stone, Javier Walker, Jaden Ryder and Wyatt Harmon each found the end zone for Bath County (1-4).

Joshua Jones accounted for the lone touchdown for Rappahannock County (0-2) by recovering a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter.

Bath County;6;8;7;7;--;2

Rappahannock County;0;0;0;8;--;8

Bath -- Stone 47 run (kick failed)

Bath -- Walker 14 run (Ryder run)

Bath -- J. Ryder 58 run (Stone kick)

RC -- Jones fumble recovery in end zone (Pullen run)

Bath -- W.Harmon 9 run (Stone kick)

Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27

RURAL RETREAT -- Logan Walden caught a deflected 5-yard pass from Quaheim Brooks with 30 seconds to play as the Cavaliers took a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Brooks rushed for 146 yards and a TD and passed for 111 yards.