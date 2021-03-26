Glenvar QB passes for 331 yards, 4 TDs in 49-14 romp over Giles

Aiden Wolk completed 14 of 18 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns Friday night to propel Glenvar to a 49-14 Three Rivers District football victory over Giles that enhanced the Highlanders position in the race for the Region 2C playoffs.
Dagan Williams had seven receptions for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while Kyle Hanks ran for 72 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns for Glenvar.
In the second half, the Highlanders scored four times on only 13 plays.
Giles;7;7;0;0;--;14
Glenvar;6;15;21;7;--;49
Gil -- Whitlock 22 pass from Ratcliffe (Whitlock kick)
Glen -- Hanks 3 run (kick failed)
Gil -- Saunders 8 run (Whitlock kick)
Glen -- Williams 40 pass from Wolk (Williams pass from Wolk)
Glen -- Swanson 11 pass from Wolk (Wolk kick)
Glen -- Williams 34 pass from Wolk (Wolk kick)
Glen -- Woodson 64 pass from Wolk (Louvet kick)
Glen -- Hanks 25 run (Pierce kick)
Glen -- Johnson 8 run (Louvet kick)
Salem 42, Hidden Valley 0
Darion Wilson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score while Peyton Lewis caught a touchdown pass and ran the second-half kickoff back for a score in the Spartans shutout win over the Titans.
Zavione Wood ran for 117 yards and two scores on 13 carries for Salem (5-0).
Sam Dragovich completed 13-of-28 passes for 117 yards, with Ashton Carroll hauling in eight of those passes for 94 yards for Hidden Valley (1-4).
Salem;21;14;7;0;--;42
Hidden Valley;0;0;0;0;--;0
Sal -- Massey 25 pass from Wilson (Cross kick)
Sal -- Wilson 3 run (Cross kick)
Sal -- Lewis 33 pass from Wilson (Cross kick)
Sal -- Wood 8 run (Cross kick)
Sal -- Wood 26 run (Cross kick)
Sal -- Lewis 92 kickoff return (Cross kick)
Christiansburg 23, Cave Spring 6
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Dixon Arita kicked three field goals for Christiansburg (2-3) as the defense held Cave Spring (1-4) to only 37 rushing yards.
Casey Graham completed 7 of 17 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, and Travis Altizer caught three passes for 121 yards and one touchdown for the Blue Demons.
Cave Spring;0;0;6;0;--;6
Christiansburg;6;3;7;7;--;23
Cbg --FG Arita 19
Cbg -- FG Arita 34
Cbg -- FG Arita 34
CS -- Monsour 48 pass from Griffiths (kick failed)
Cbg -- Lloyd 21 pass form Graham (Arita kick)
Cbg -- Altizer 27 pass from Graham (Arita kick)
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 28
BUENA VISTA -- Ty Ruley threw for 103 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and two scores as the Fighting Blues (3-2) built a 21-7 lead and held on for a Pioneer District win.
The Mustangs (3-3) were led by Seth Burleson who rushed for 93 yards and two scores on nine carries and Darion Moore who carried the ball eight times for 124 yards.
Eastern Montgomery;14;0;0;14;--;28
Parry McCluer;21;0;7;7;--;35
PM -- Wade 59 pass from Ruley (Snider kick)
EM -- Burleson 6 run (Underwood kick)
PM -- Ruley 10 run (Kick failed)
PM -- Snider 3 run (Snider run)
EM -- Brown 1 run (Underwood kick)
PM -- Reid 8 run (Snider kick)
EM -- Burleson 30 run (Underwood kick)
PM -- Ruley 20 run (Snider kick)
EM -- Bahnken 4 run (Underwood kick)
Covington 28, Alleghany 21
LOW MOOR -- Shawn Smith scores three touchdowns for the Cougars (2-2) as they defeated the Mountaineers to claim the Brackman Cup.
Matt Howell ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries for Alleghany (0-5).
Covington;6;15;7;0;--;28
Alleghany;7;7;7;0;--;21
ALL -- Howell 3 run (Taylor kick)
COV -- Smith 26 run (kick failed)
ALL -- Nicely 5 run (Taylor kick)
COV -- Smith 4 run (Smith run)
COV -- Young 9 pass from Gibson (Tacy kick)
COV -- Smith 8 run (Tacy kick)
ALL -- Howell 13 run (Taylor kick)
Bath County 28, Rappahannock County 8
WASHINGTON, Va. -- The Chargers got rushing touchdowns from four different players in their win over the host Panthers.
Kamoy Stone, Javier Walker, Jaden Ryder and Wyatt Harmon each found the end zone for Bath County (1-4).
Joshua Jones accounted for the lone touchdown for Rappahannock County (0-2) by recovering a fumble in the end zone in the third quarter.
Bath County;6;8;7;7;--;2
Rappahannock County;0;0;0;8;--;8
Bath -- Stone 47 run (kick failed)
Bath -- Walker 14 run (Ryder run)
Bath -- J. Ryder 58 run (Stone kick)
RC -- Jones fumble recovery in end zone (Pullen run)
Bath -- W.Harmon 9 run (Stone kick)
Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27
RURAL RETREAT -- Logan Walden caught a deflected 5-yard pass from Quaheim Brooks with 30 seconds to play as the Cavaliers took a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Brooks rushed for 146 yards and a TD and passed for 111 yards.
Rural Retreat's Lucas Brewer ran for 228 yards and two TDs on just 18 carries. Gatlin Hight gave the Indians a 27-22 lead in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard run.
Holston;0;16;6;8;--;30
Rural Retreat;7;14;0;6;--;27
RR – Brewer 19 run (Brewer kick)
RR – Sage 1 run (Brewer kick)
H – Ezzell 1 run (Ezzell run)
RR – Brewer 65 run (Brewer kick)
H – Brooks 4 run (Brooks run)
H – Johnson 29 run (run failed)
RR – Hight 31 run (kick failed)
H – Walden 5 pass from Brooks (Norris pass from Brooks)
PH-Glade Spring 38, Chilhowie 10
CHILHOWIE -- J-Kwon McFall ran 129 yards on 18 carries for two touchdowns as the Rebels (4-1) stopped the Warriors (2-3).
Ean Rhea scored two touchdowns, one being a 45-yard interception return for the Rebels. Connor Beeson had 12 carries totaling 77 yards.
PH-Glade Spring;8;16;0;14;--;38
Chilhowie;7;3;0;0;--;10
PH-G -- Brown 3 run (McFall run)
Chil -- Thomas 12 pass from Martin (Hutton kick)
PH-G -- Rhea 1 run (Beeson run)