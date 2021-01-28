Golf pro changing courses

Aaron Dooley, most recently the head golf professional at Hunting Hills Country Club, has taken over the golfing operation at the Waterfront on Smith Mountain Lake.

Roanoke lawyer Darrell Craft, who purchased the Waterfront golf property in early January, said former professional Mark McKee had advised him shortly afterward that he was "moving in another direction."

Hunting Hills members were informed of Dooley's departure in an email Wednesday.

McKee had been the pro at the Waterfront for 15 years.

"It wasn't something that I was looking for or that I was expecting," Craft said Thursday. "It was sad to see but, at the same time, I think Aaron will be a breath of fresh air."

Dooley had been a pro at Ballyhack in Roanoke prior to going to Hunting Hills.

"Aaron was the very first person to send me a text congratulating me on the purchase of the Waterfront," Craft said. "It wasn't like I was head-hunting or anything, but he reached out to me.

"Knowing I needed a pro, I kind of threw it out there to him that I was looking. I knew Aaron had spent time at the Greenbrier and the Pete Dye Golf Club in [Bridgeport] West Virginia.