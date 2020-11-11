McFarling: Griffin tees up his dream at Augusta

While Griffin hasn’t played in the Masters, he has played Augusta. He logged a round there in December, then returned two weekends ago to familiarize himself with the course.

“The short game at Augusta, that’s the tough part,” Griffin said. “It’s fairly generous off the tee, but those greens are — at least from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen — you’ll have some really easy up-and-downs if you miss it in the right spot, and then you’re going to have some up-and-downs that are just impossible.”

Griffin is in his second season back on the PGA Tour following a year on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour. He’s made the cut in five of the six tournaments he’s played this season, including a T-19 effort at the PGA Championship in August and a T-43 finish at the U.S. Open in September.

His best finish this season came at The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, when he tied for seventh. Griffin stands 34th on the PGA Tour money list and 55th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“I feel good,” Griffin said. “It’s tough. Golf’s always — it’s never exactly where you want it. But I’m putting really well and my short game feels good. I feel like I’m swinging it pretty well, but you always want more. You always want to be better than where you’re at. I’m in a good spot.