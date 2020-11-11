McFarling: Lanto Griffin tees up his dream at Augusta

A few months after he received his first set of golf clubs as a Christmas present, Lanto Griffin fell in love with the Masters.
The 8-year-old boy watched on television from his Blacksburg home as Tiger Woods won his first major championship, demolishing the field at Augusta National by 12 strokes in 1997.
More than the performance itself, it was the atmosphere that gripped Griffin.
“Just the crowds and the amount of respect that people have for the course and the tradition, it’s unparalleled,” he said. “You just can’t compare it to anything else. It’s one of those tournaments where growing up you always dream about what it’d be like to hit that first tee shot, and you know it’s a long shot to even qualify for it.”
Griffin, 32, will realize his dream at 8:06 a.m. Thursday, when he hits his first shot at one of the nation’s crown jewel sporting events.
The former Blacksburg High School and VCU standout had to wait a little bit longer than he planned — the April staple was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic — but it’s a moment he’s been anticipating since qualifying for the Masters with his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2019 Houston Open.
“It’s going to be weird not having fans framing all those holes you see on TV growing up, but that place is special,” Griffin said. “They say it’s hallowed ground, and it really is.”
While Griffin hasn’t played in the Masters, he has played Augusta. He logged a round there in December, then returned two weekends ago to familiarize himself with the course.
“The short game at Augusta, that’s the tough part,” Griffin said. “It’s fairly generous off the tee, but those greens are — at least from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen — you’ll have some really easy up-and-downs if you miss it in the right spot, and then you’re going to have some up-and-downs that are just impossible.”
Griffin is in his second season back on the PGA Tour following a year on the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour. He’s made the cut in five of the six tournaments he’s played this season, including a T-19 effort at the PGA Championship in August and a T-43 finish at the U.S. Open in September.
His best finish this season came at The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October, when he tied for seventh. Griffin stands 34th on the PGA Tour money list and 55th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
“I feel good,” Griffin said. “It’s tough. Golf’s always — it’s never exactly where you want it. But I’m putting really well and my short game feels good. I feel like I’m swinging it pretty well, but you always want more. You always want to be better than where you’re at. I’m in a good spot.
“In the big events, the majors and stuff, I’ve found that it’s easier for me to focus. So I feel like I can handle it. I feel like Augusta’s a pretty good golf course for me.”
As the defending champion of the Houston Open, Griffin played that tournament last week. He said he likely would have played regardless of the event, because he stays sharper with fewer layoffs.
Vegas has set 200-1 odds on Griffin to win the Masters, which has an exclusive 92-player field headlined by Bryson DeChambeau (8-to-1) and Dustin Johnson (9-1).
Of course, the guy who lit up Griffin’s TV in 1997 will be there, too.
“The cool thing about Augusta is nobody is bigger than the course, even if Bill Gates is there or somebody else,” Griffin said. “Everybody respects it. To be able to play my first Masters in November during a pandemic is different, but it’s going to be a blast.”
