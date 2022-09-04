Pickett three-peats as Thorn Spring club champion

Members of Thorn Spring Golf Course participated in a two-day, combined score, stroke-play tournament to crown their 2022 winners. In the men’s division, day one wrapped up with a three-way tie for the lead between Mike Pickett, Heth Viers and Barry Buckner Jr. all posting 74. Falling weather on day two delayed tee times and left the course quite wet but didn’t seem to affect these sharp shooters as they still came in within just a stoke off from one another.