THORN SPRING GOLF COURSE

Pickett three-peats as Thorn Spring club champion

Mike Pickett 2022 Club Champion

Mike Pickett sports his club champion trophy.

 Courtesy Martha Thomas

Members of Thorn Spring Golf Course participated in a two-day, combined score, stroke-play tournament to crown their 2022 winners. In the men’s division, day one wrapped up with a three-way tie for the lead between Mike Pickett, Heth Viers and Barry Buckner Jr. all posting 74. Falling weather on day two delayed tee times and left the course quite wet but didn’t seem to affect these sharp shooters as they still came in within just a stoke off from one another.

Congratulations to Mike Pickett for winning his third club championship in a row, matching his previous day’s score (74). Viers and Buckner finished 75, 76 respectively.

Other winners were: First Flight, Mark Mills; Second Flight, Keith Dickerson; Third Flight, Kory Branch; Senior Division, Bill Alexander; and Women’s Champion, Gina Patton.

- Submitted by Martha Thomas

