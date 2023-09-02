Augusta rattled off six of its 11 hits in the first four innings and claimed a 4-1 home win over Salem on Friday.

The GreenJackets (58-65 overall, 27-31 second half) used the early hits to take a 3-0 lead against two Salem pitchers.

Salem starter Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (6-3) was lifted after the first inning and suffered the loss. He allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out two.

Albert Feliz had a fifth-inning RBI single and Albertson Asigen went 2 for 3 for the Red Sox (53-68, 23-35).

Salem finished with four hits.