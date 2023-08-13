Augusta scored five runs in the first five innings thanks in part to timely hitting and three Salem errors.

The Red Sox weren’t able to recover.

Salem left the bases loaded in the eighth inning and stranded a runner in the ninth as the GreenJackets held on for a 5-3 win Sunday afternoon at Carillion Clinic Field.

It marked the close of a tightly contested six-game series. The GreenJackets (51-56 overall, 20-22 second half) won the final three games of the series, took four out of six in Salem and outscored the Red Sox 38-33.

Salem (48-57, 18-24) dropped the final two games of the series despite attempts to rally in the final innings.

The Red Sox scored four times in the ninth inning Saturday night in an 8-7 loss, and they scored three sixth-inning runs Sunday to trim the deficit to two runs.

Salem loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth and had Albert Feliz at the plate. Feliz didn’t get an opportunity when Augusta catcher Nick Clarno picked off Luis Ravelo at third base.

Salem starter Jedixson Paez (3-5) suffered the loss Sunday, his first setback since June 11. He allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits, walked one and struck out eight over five innings.

Paez allowed only two earned runs over his previous six starts.

Salem will open a six-game road trip against Delmarva on Tuesday.