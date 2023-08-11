Salem had 34 hits in the first three games of its series against Augusta.

Owen Murphy and Samuel Strickland combined to cool down the Red Sox offense Friday night.

The GreenJackets pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Augusta claimed a 3-1 win at Carillon Clinic Field.

Murphy (5-3) allowed one run on one hit and struck out eight over 6 1/3 innings. Strickland got the save by scattering two hits over 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

The Red Sox (48-55, 18-22) spoiled Yordanny Monegro’s sterling start.

Monegro scattered three hits over five scoreless innings and struck out 11. It marked the fourth time in his seven starts with Salem that he has not allowed a run.

The GreenJackets (49-56, 18-22) scored twice in the seventh to take the lead for good.

Salem scored its lone run in Enderso Lira’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.