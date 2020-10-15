H.S. football column: Getting a reading on the VHSL football record book

If he needed a score on Friday night, he might call the rescue squad in Brunswick County or Greensville County and speak with someone who was at the game.

If an obvious red flag stood out, he would pick up the phone and call the coach.

If he needed help from a newspaper reporter, the phone would ring and you would be happy to hear that deep central Virginia accent on the other end.

Plenty of athletes and coaches in Virginia owe a debt of gratitude to Marshall Johnson.

When reporters from across the state convened every December in Charlottesville to select the AP all-state football teams, Marshall would show up with an armload of information he solicited from coaches whose schools were in parts of the state underserved by daily papers.

There is a decent chance someone reading this made an all-state team largely because Marshall stated the case.

Marshall Johnson died in 2013 without anyone left to carry the ball.

The VHSL still publishes an updated list, but the folks in the league office now have to rely on submissions from news outlets and the individual schools.

Documentation is required.