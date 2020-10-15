H.S. football column: Getting a reading on the VHSL football record book

What was on the late-summer reading list?
Let's see.
A newspaper-related book titled "The Race Beat," generously given by one of its authors, Hank Kliebanoff.
A long ESPN.com piece called "The Hero of Goodall Park" by Tom Junod that he turned into an incredible documentary aired this year as part of ESPN's E-60 series.
A classic. "A Tale of Two Cities."
A couple of short stories by Jorge Luis Borges. My former English department advisor, Robert Denham, would be pleased.
Oh, and one more: the VHSL football record book.
It was ghostwritten by Marshall Johnson.
The state's former Associated Press sports editor kept meticulous football and basketball records for decades.
With access to just about every daily newspaper in Virginia, Marshall combed through pages and pages of game stories, weekly statistics and end-of-the year lists.
In the pre-internet era, a fully stuffed envelope with Marshall's return address meant one thing: he had just mailed you his updated list of career, single-season and single-game VHSL leaders in just about every category imaginable.
Marshall was dedicated and tireless.
If he needed a score on Friday night, he might call the rescue squad in Brunswick County or Greensville County and speak with someone who was at the game.
If an obvious red flag stood out, he would pick up the phone and call the coach.
If he needed help from a newspaper reporter, the phone would ring and you would be happy to hear that deep central Virginia accent on the other end.
Plenty of athletes and coaches in Virginia owe a debt of gratitude to Marshall Johnson.
When reporters from across the state convened every December in Charlottesville to select the AP all-state football teams, Marshall would show up with an armload of information he solicited from coaches whose schools were in parts of the state underserved by daily papers.
There is a decent chance someone reading this made an all-state team largely because Marshall stated the case.
Marshall Johnson died in 2013 without anyone left to carry the ball.
The VHSL still publishes an updated list, but the folks in the league office now have to rely on submissions from news outlets and the individual schools.
Documentation is required.
If the VHSL list is to be wholly accurate, it's going to take a group effort.
So take a look at the record book at vhsl.org.
Tip your hat to Marshall Johnson, and if something looks amiss, do what he would do.
Get to work on it.
Timesland players and teams have left big footprints in the football records.
Here are a few highlights from the current VHSL list:
- Staunton River's Grayson Overstreet and William Byrd's Larry Basham, both seniors in 2017, rank 1-2 in career points and touchdowns. Overstreet scored 950 points and 142 TDs, while Basham had 736 points and 122 TDs.
- Overstreet holds the career rushing record with 9,042 yards, far ahead of Byrd's O.J. Thomason (1999) with 7,536.
- Galax's Stephen Peoples has the single-game rushing record with 502 yards in a 2013 game against Graham.
- Lord Botetourt's Jared White (2001) remains the leader in career receptions (227), with Eastern Montgomery's Brad Wooten (2010) second at 208. Wooten is No. 1 in career TD catches with 48. Wooten is also No. 2 in single-season receptions (97).
- There are two dubious entries in the place-kicking categories.
- Botetourt's White is listed No. 1 in career PATs with 227, but that is the same total he had in pass receiving. Since Botetourt scored fewer than 227 TDs during his four-year career, that total cannot be correct.
- The same goes for Ricky Bailey, who starred at for old Painter Central High on the Eastern Shore before signing with Virginia Tech. Bailey is ranked No. 1 in career pass interceptions with 47. That's the same number of career field goals he is credited with, which seems awfully high for a running back who spent most of his time scoring TDs. If Bailey did not really kick 47 field goals, the VHSL career leader would be Pulaski County's Shayne Graham (1995) with 38, followed by Radford's Trey Mitchell (2003) with 37. Mitchell is the single-season leader with 20.
- Blacksburg's Caleb Violette (2007) shares the single-game field goal record with five.
Here are some other nuggets:
- The record for the most points in a game by two teams occurred in a 1925 mismatch when one team scored all the points. Final: Kingsport (Tenn.) 193, Norton 0.
- Heritage's Elijah Davis (2017) holds the No. 1 spot in single-season scoring (372), single-season TDs (59) and single-season rushing (3,603).
- Former NBA star Allen Iverson shares the single-game interception record with five as a DB at Hampton's Bethel High in 1991.
- Hampton holds the VHSL record for state championships (17). Another Hampton school, Phoebus, has the mark for consecutive wins (45).
- Old Lane High of Charlottesville has the longest unbeaten streak, 53 games including two ties from 1962-67.
