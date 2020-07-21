Herndon's Suh wins VSGA girls junior title in playoff

CROZET — A pair of college-bound girls extended the length of their last appearance in the VSGA Junior Girls Championship on Tuesday at Old Trail Golf Club.
After two holes of sudden-death play, future High Point player Danielle Suh claimed the title, topping two-time winner Victoria Tip-Aucha with a two-putt par on the 18th hole.
Neither player had more than a two-shot advantage on the other throughout the round. They were both part of the final group.
And after Tip-Aucha birdied the par-3 15th to even the score, the pair stayed tied for four straight holes.
Suh finally got a slight advantage when Tip-Aucha missed the green on her approach shot of the second playoff hole.
“I hit the same club that I hit on 18 [during regulation],” Tip-Aucha said. “But I hooked it a little bit. I was a bit tired, too.”
Suh, however, was the only person watching the playoff who didn’t see what happened. She said all she was focused on at the time was getting her own approach shot onto the green.
“I realized I can’t control how other people play,” Suh said. “I really didn’t see it. I was just looking at the pin, focusing on my second shot.”
Suh, who made it to the second round of last week’s VSGA Women’s Amateur at Roanoke Country Club and finished third in the girls junior event last year, said there was some relief involved in finally winning a state-level event.
“It feels really great,” Suh said. “I’m really excited I won this tournament. It will give me a lot of confidence going into the college season. [Victoria is] a great player, so this is a great win.”
Amber Mackiewics finished third, three shots out of the lead. Tatum Walsh of Midlothian, who won last week’s State Women’s Am, ended up fifth, five shots out of the lead.
Also making the top 20 was Blacksburg graduate and Harvard-bound Melissa Meng, who tied for 18th, and Mckenzie Weddle of Floyd County, who finished 20th.
