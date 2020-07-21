Herndon's Suh wins VSGA girls junior title in playoff
0 comments

Herndon's Suh wins VSGA girls junior title in playoff

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
vsga rcc golf 071420 rh 006 (copy)

Danielle Suh of Fairfax, shown here during last week’s VSGA Women’s Amateur at Roanoke Country Club, won the state girls stroke play title on Tuesday.

 RYAN HUNT | Special to The Roanoke Times

CROZET — A pair of college-bound girls extended the length of their last appearance in the VSGA Junior Girls Championship on Tuesday at Old Trail Golf Club.

After two holes of sudden-death play, future High Point player Danielle Suh claimed the title, topping two-time winner Victoria Tip-Aucha with a two-putt par on the 18th hole.

Neither player had more than a two-shot advantage on the other throughout the round. They were both part of the final group.

And after Tip-Aucha birdied the par-3 15th to even the score, the pair stayed tied for four straight holes.

Suh finally got a slight advantage when Tip-Aucha missed the green on her approach shot of the second playoff hole.

“I hit the same club that I hit on 18 [during regulation],” Tip-Aucha said. “But I hooked it a little bit. I was a bit tired, too.”

Suh, however, was the only person watching the playoff who didn’t see what happened. She said all she was focused on at the time was getting her own approach shot onto the green.

“I realized I can’t control how other people play,” Suh said. “I really didn’t see it. I was just looking at the pin, focusing on my second shot.”

Suh, who made it to the second round of last week’s VSGA Women’s Amateur at Roanoke Country Club and finished third in the girls junior event last year, said there was some relief involved in finally winning a state-level event.

“It feels really great,” Suh said. “I’m really excited I won this tournament. It will give me a lot of confidence going into the college season. [Victoria is] a great player, so this is a great win.”

Amber Mackiewics finished third, three shots out of the lead. Tatum Walsh of Midlothian, who won last week’s State Women’s Am, ended up fifth, five shots out of the lead.

Also making the top 20 was Blacksburg graduate and Harvard-bound Melissa Meng, who tied for 18th, and Mckenzie Weddle of Floyd County, who finished 20th.

VSGA Junior Girls Championship scores

CROZET — Final results of the 51st VSGA Junior Girls Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Old Trail Golf Club (Par 72, 5,618 yards):

o-Danielle Suh (Herndon);65-67—132

z-Victoria Tip-Aucha (Vienna);66-66—132

y-Amber Mackiewicz (Va. Beach);65-70—135

Isabel Bae (Bristow);69-67—136

Tatum Walsh (Midlothian);68-69—137

Faith Garcia (Suffolk);67-71—138

Melanie Walker (Burke);69-69—138

Sydney Hackett (Ashburn);71-69—140

Vynie Chen (Centreville);70-71—141

Emma Landis (Va. Beach);69-72—141

Sue Lee (Lorton);70-71—141

Annabelle Jennings (Chesapeake);71-74—145

x-Catherine Qiu (Great Falls);71-74—145

Reagan McCoy (Va. Beach);73-74—147

Delaney McCoy (Va. Beach);76-72—148

Timesland-area results

T-18. Melissa Meng (Blacksburg);76-75—151

20. Mckenzie Weddle (Floyd);80-72—152

T-24. Kaitlyn Mosdell (Roanoke);81-74—155

33. Abby Hunter (Blacksburg);83-80—163

39. Macy Johnson (Salem);86-82—168

43. Allison Douglas (Covington);86-87—173

45. Alisa Davidova (Roanoke);91-87—178

o-Won on second playoff hole

z-16-18 age group winner

y-14-15 age group winner

x-13 and under age group winner

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UVa football returns to campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News