High school basketball: Cougars gain revenge against Louisa County in Region 4D girls semifinals

MINERAL — The rematch provided no repeat.
Pulaski County’s girls basketball team avenged a loss to Louisa County in the 2021 VHSL Class 4 championship game Tuesday night as Keslyn Secrist scored 21 points in a 63-49 Region 4D semifinal over the Lions.
Page Huff scored 17 points and Ally Fleenor had 16 as the Cougars (22-3) broke away from a tie at 35 at halftime.
The win earned the Cougars a berth in the state tournament and a spot in the region final.
PULASKI COUNTY (22-3)
Fleenor 16, Keefer 4, Huff 17, Lawson 3, T.Vest 2, Secrist 21.
LOUISA COUNTY
Jackson 15, McGhee 12, Byers 4, Fenster 2, Banks 4, Smith 12,
Pulaski County 20 15 14 14 — 63
Louisa County 17 16 10 6 — 49
3-point goals: Pulaski County 7 (Huff 5, Secrist 2),
TOURNAMENTS
BOYS
REGION 2C
Radford 62, Nelson County 45
RADFORD (16-4)
Clark 10, Austin 6, Cormany 25, Kelly 10, Wesley 9, Thompson 2.
NELSON COUNTY
Walker 6, McGarry 8, Martin 6, Norris 4, Purvis 19, Pugh 2.
Radford 11 12 15 24 —- 62
Nelson County 10 15 8 12 — 45
3-point goals: Radford 11 (Cormany 3, Kelly 3, Clark 2, Austin 2, Wesley), Nelson County 1 (Martin).
James River 68, Alleghany 30
ALLEGHANY (15-9)
Leitch 8, Caldwell 2, Harden 5, Hayslett 7, Moore 2, Turner 2, Nicely 3, Lowman 3.
JAMES RIVER (19-3)
Bailey 4, C.Easton 13, Steger 16, Andrews 2, J.Easton 18, Tolley 5, Toliver 4.
Alleghany 5 3 7 15 — 30
James River 18 15 20 15 — 68
3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (Leitch, Harden, Nicely, Lowman), James River 9 (Steger 4, C.Easton 3, J.Easton, Tolley).
Martinsville 62, Dan River 39
DAN RIVER
D.Dickerson 9, Griffin 8, Glass 4, Brooks 3, Ferguson 11, Davis 4.
MARTINSVILLE (12-9)
Smith 2, Jones 11, Kirby 12, Long 15, R.Dickerson 7, Martin 2, Dillard 13.
Dan River 8 2 15 14 — 39
Martinsville 15 15 17 13 — 62
3-point goals: Dan River 4 (Ferguson 3, D.Dickerson), Martinsville 3 (Long, Dillard, R.Dickerson).
VACA STATE
Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 53
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Phillips 10, Somers 9, Gutierrez 11, Bowman 1, Nelson 5, Rakes 4, Chou 13.
REGENTS
Morales 2, Daniel 9, Hoover 3, Renigar 28, Fletcher 8, Hoffman 3, Abbott 3, Tiwari 16.
Roanoke Valley Christian 12 10 14 17 — 53
Regents 25 18 12 17 — 72
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Gutierrez, Chou), Regents 8 (Tiwari, Renigar 3, Daniel).
Ridgeview Christian 80, Christian Heritage 55
RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN
L.Nice 29, Perdue 21, I.Nice 12, Woody 3, Painter 3, Elijah 12.
CHRISTIAN HERITAGE
Lawrence 14, Hoyle 3, Craighead 20, Divers 6, Craig 12.
Ridgeview Christian:21 15 25 19 — 80
Christian Heritage:8 12 25 10 — 55
3-point goals: Ridgeview Christian 12 (Perdue 7, I.Nice 2, L.Nice 2, Painter), Christian Heritage 4 (Craig 2, Lawrence, Hoyle).
REGION 3D
Staunton River 68, Northside 39
NORTHSIDE (9-15)
Kidd 8, Martin 8, Rigney 5, Walter 4, Adebiyi 13, Bratton 1.
STAUNTON RIVER (24-0)
J.Levine 20, C.Levine 3, Jones 10, Hamren 20, Farr 5, Creasy 6, Roach 1, Ferguson 2, Horine 1.
Northside 4 5 22 8 — 39
Staunton River 18 18 18 14 — 68
3-point goals: Northside 2 (Kidd, Rigney), Staunton River 3 (Jones, C.Levine).
Notes: Jeni Levine 8 rebounds, 8 assists.
Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28
ABINGDON
Waters 6, Jennings 2, Seymour 14, Williams 5, Buddington 1.
CARROLL COUNTY (20-1)
Ervin 30, Gardner 2, Easter 10, Richardson 8, Stockner 4, Lam 2, Hagee 6, Crotts 4, Alley 2.
Abingdon 12 9 3 4 — 28
Carroll County 18 19 27 4 — 68
3-point goals: Carroll County 9 (Ervin 5, Easter 2, Richardson 2).
Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38
WILLIAM BYRD (9-14)
Chrisley 11, Helton 6, Martin 3, Walls 2, McCaskill 9, Rosser 5, Fuchs 2.
LORD BOTETOURT(19-6)
Anderson 9, Kingery 1, Spangler 19, Orange 9, Alfano 5, Morgan 2, Griffin 2, Huffard 12.
William Byrd 9 9 15 5 — 38
Lord Botetourt 20 13 13 13 — 59
3-point goals: William Byrd 4 (Chrisley 2, McCaskill, Rosser), Lord Botetourt 5 (Spangler 2, Orange, Anderson, Alfano).
VACA STATE
Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents 28
REGENTS (4-9)
Smith 20, Bullard 6, Atwell 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (15-2)
Angelina Jones 17, Alassandra Jones 7, Mioduszewski 6, Ferguson 5, Bowman 4 .
Regents 5 7 10 6 — 28
Roanoke Valley Christian 4 11 15 9 — 39
3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian (Angelina Jones 3, Alassandra Jones, Ferguson).
Note: RVC advances to semifinal Friday at Timberlake Christian.
MONDAY GAME
GIRLS
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford 59, Glenvar 42
GLENVAR (10-13)
M.Harris 10, Luper 6, R.Harris 14, Keen 6, McCulley 6.
RADFORD (13-6)
Phillips 2, Dean 13, Conner 13, Hanah Whitt 10, Haley Whitt 7, L.Cline 14.
Glenvar 8 17 4 13 — 42
Radford 13 13 18 15 — 59
3-point goals: Radford 7 (Dean 3, Conner 3, Haley Whitt).