 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High school basketball: Cougars gain revenge against Louisa County in Region 4D girls semifinals

  • 0
Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

MINERAL — The rematch provided no repeat.

Pulaski County’s girls basketball team avenged a loss to Louisa County in the 2021 VHSL Class 4 championship game Tuesday night as Keslyn Secrist scored 21 points in a 63-49 Region 4D semifinal over the Lions.

Page Huff scored 17 points and Ally Fleenor had 16 as the Cougars (22-3) broke away from a tie at 35 at halftime.

The win earned the Cougars a berth in the state tournament and a spot in the region final.

PULASKI COUNTY (22-3)

Fleenor 16, Keefer 4, Huff 17, Lawson 3, T.Vest 2, Secrist 21.

LOUISA COUNTY

Jackson 15, McGhee 12, Byers 4, Fenster 2, Banks 4, Smith 12,

Pulaski County 20 15 14 14 — 63

Louisa County 17 16 10 6 — 49

People are also reading…

3-point goals: Pulaski County 7 (Huff 5, Secrist 2),

TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

REGION 2C

Radford 62, Nelson County 45

RADFORD (16-4)

Clark 10, Austin 6, Cormany 25, Kelly 10, Wesley 9, Thompson 2.

NELSON COUNTY

Walker 6, McGarry 8, Martin 6, Norris 4, Purvis 19, Pugh 2.

Radford 11 12 15 24 —- 62

Nelson County 10 15 8 12 — 45

3-point goals: Radford 11 (Cormany 3, Kelly 3, Clark 2, Austin 2, Wesley), Nelson County 1 (Martin).

James River 68, Alleghany 30

ALLEGHANY (15-9)

Leitch 8, Caldwell 2, Harden 5, Hayslett 7, Moore 2, Turner 2, Nicely 3, Lowman 3.

JAMES RIVER (19-3)

Bailey 4, C.Easton 13, Steger 16, Andrews 2, J.Easton 18, Tolley 5, Toliver 4.

Alleghany 5 3 7 15 — 30

James River 18 15 20 15 — 68

3-point goals: Alleghany 4 (Leitch, Harden, Nicely, Lowman), James River 9 (Steger 4, C.Easton 3, J.Easton, Tolley).

Martinsville 62, Dan River 39

DAN RIVER

D.Dickerson 9, Griffin 8, Glass 4, Brooks 3, Ferguson 11, Davis 4.

MARTINSVILLE (12-9)

Smith 2, Jones 11, Kirby 12, Long 15, R.Dickerson 7, Martin 2, Dillard 13.

Dan River 8 2 15 14 — 39

Martinsville 15 15 17 13 — 62

3-point goals: Dan River 4 (Ferguson 3, D.Dickerson), Martinsville 3 (Long, Dillard, R.Dickerson).

VACA STATE

Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 53

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN

Phillips 10, Somers 9, Gutierrez 11, Bowman 1, Nelson 5, Rakes 4, Chou 13.

REGENTS

Morales 2, Daniel 9, Hoover 3, Renigar 28, Fletcher 8, Hoffman 3, Abbott 3, Tiwari 16.

Roanoke Valley Christian 12 10 14 17 — 53

Regents 25 18 12 17 — 72

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 2 (Gutierrez, Chou), Regents 8 (Tiwari, Renigar 3, Daniel).

Ridgeview Christian 80, Christian Heritage 55

RIDGEVIEW CHRISTIAN

L.Nice 29, Perdue 21, I.Nice 12, Woody 3, Painter 3, Elijah 12.

CHRISTIAN HERITAGE

Lawrence 14, Hoyle 3, Craighead 20, Divers 6, Craig 12.

Ridgeview Christian:21 15 25 19 — 80

Christian Heritage:8 12 25 10 — 55

3-point goals: Ridgeview Christian 12 (Perdue 7, I.Nice 2, L.Nice 2, Painter), Christian Heritage 4 (Craig 2, Lawrence, Hoyle).

REGION 3D

Staunton River 68, Northside 39

NORTHSIDE (9-15)

Kidd 8, Martin 8, Rigney 5, Walter 4, Adebiyi 13, Bratton 1.

STAUNTON RIVER (24-0)

J.Levine 20, C.Levine 3, Jones 10, Hamren 20, Farr 5, Creasy 6, Roach 1, Ferguson 2, Horine 1.

Northside 4 5 22 8 — 39

Staunton River 18 18 18 14 — 68

3-point goals: Northside 2 (Kidd, Rigney), Staunton River 3 (Jones, C.Levine).

Notes: Jeni Levine 8 rebounds, 8 assists.

Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28

ABINGDON

Waters 6, Jennings 2, Seymour 14, Williams 5, Buddington 1.

CARROLL COUNTY (20-1)

Ervin 30, Gardner 2, Easter 10, Richardson 8, Stockner 4, Lam 2, Hagee 6, Crotts 4, Alley 2.

Abingdon 12 9 3 4 — 28

Carroll County 18 19 27 4 — 68

3-point goals: Carroll County 9 (Ervin 5, Easter 2, Richardson 2).

Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38

WILLIAM BYRD (9-14)

Chrisley 11, Helton 6, Martin 3, Walls 2, McCaskill 9, Rosser 5, Fuchs 2.

LORD BOTETOURT(19-6)

Anderson 9, Kingery 1, Spangler 19, Orange 9, Alfano 5, Morgan 2, Griffin 2, Huffard 12.

William Byrd 9 9 15 5 — 38

Lord Botetourt 20 13 13 13 — 59

3-point goals: William Byrd 4 (Chrisley 2, McCaskill, Rosser), Lord Botetourt 5 (Spangler 2, Orange, Anderson, Alfano).

VACA STATE

Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents 28

REGENTS (4-9)

Smith 20, Bullard 6, Atwell 2.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (15-2)

Angelina Jones 17, Alassandra Jones 7, Mioduszewski 6, Ferguson 5, Bowman 4 .

Regents 5 7 10 6 — 28

Roanoke Valley Christian 4 11 15 9 — 39

3-point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian (Angelina Jones 3, Alassandra Jones, Ferguson).

Note: RVC advances to semifinal Friday at Timberlake Christian.

MONDAY GAME

GIRLS

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford 59, Glenvar 42

GLENVAR (10-13)

M.Harris 10, Luper 6, R.Harris 14, Keen 6, McCulley 6.

RADFORD (13-6)

Phillips 2, Dean 13, Conner 13, Hanah Whitt 10, Haley Whitt 7, L.Cline 14.

Glenvar 8 17 4 13 — 42

Radford 13 13 18 15 — 59

3-point goals: Radford 7 (Dean 3, Conner 3, Haley Whitt).

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown unloads on Tom Brady, Bruce Arians in social media post

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert