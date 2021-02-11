High school basketball: PH edges rival Fleming in Region 5D boys final

Spectators or no spectators. Virus or no virus. Regular season or tournament.

It just does not matter.

For your entertainment dollar, a boys basketball game between William Fleming and Patrick Henry never disappoints.

The stakes had never been higher for the two city rivals than they were Thursday night in the Region 5D final at PH.

Because of a state playoff schedule adjusted for COVID-19 mitigation, only the region champion advanced to the Class 5 state tournament, with the loser seeing its season end.

Patrick Henry won by the narrowest of margins.

Sophomore Brooks Derey’s free throw with 0.3 seconds to play gave the Patriots a 66-65 victory over the Colonels and their second straight region championship.

PH (8-1) will play a state semifinal game on its home court next week against either Stone Bridge or Potomac Falls with the possibility of a state final also in the Patriots’ gym.

“We’re fortunate that we’re playing [at all],” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “We came out here in December and couldn’t practice. We couldn’t pass the ball to one another. To get to this point, what a credit to this team.