High school basketball: PH edges rival Fleming in Region 5D boys final

Spectators or no spectators. Virus or no virus. Regular season or tournament.
It just does not matter.
For your entertainment dollar, a boys basketball game between William Fleming and Patrick Henry never disappoints.
The stakes had never been higher for the two city rivals than they were Thursday night in the Region 5D final at PH.
Because of a state playoff schedule adjusted for COVID-19 mitigation, only the region champion advanced to the Class 5 state tournament, with the loser seeing its season end.
Patrick Henry won by the narrowest of margins.
Sophomore Brooks Derey’s free throw with 0.3 seconds to play gave the Patriots a 66-65 victory over the Colonels and their second straight region championship.
PH (8-1) will play a state semifinal game on its home court next week against either Stone Bridge or Potomac Falls with the possibility of a state final also in the Patriots’ gym.
“We’re fortunate that we’re playing [at all],” PH coach Jack Esworthy said. “We came out here in December and couldn’t practice. We couldn’t pass the ball to one another. To get to this point, what a credit to this team.
“The craziness is, we’re going to the semifinals now, and what’s even crazier is we’re playing it on our own court.”
For much of the fourth quarter, it appeared William Fleming (5-2) might have the honor.
The Colonels led 55-47 with 5:50 to play after a 3-pointer by Malachi Jackson, but the margin disappeared quickly.
Patrick Henry, buoyed by nine points from senior guard Jamonte Smith, took a 65-62 lead with 41.7 seconds remaining.
However, Fleming answered on a difficult 3-pointer by Elijah Mitchell, tying the game with 10.3 seconds on the clock.
Following a timeout, Smith brought the ball upcourt and hoisted a long 3-pointer. It bounced high off the rim.
Derey grabbed the rebound as Mitchell was whistled for a foul just before the horn sounded.
Derey made the first shot and intentionally missed the second, leaving the Colonels no chance of a miracle.
“I just had to be confident and step up there and knock it down,” Derey said.
Fleming coach Mickey Hardy, who earlier this season notched his 300th career victory, did not dispute the foul call itself, but the veteran had an issue with the timing of the whistle in a tie game with both teams’ season on the line.
“With a game like that, you don’t call a foul with point-three seconds left,” Hardy said. “You let the kids solve that matter in overtime.
“But it’s a tribute to both teams to come out and play like that.”
Senior C.J. Goode led Fleming with 20 points, while Mitchell finished with 15.
Smith had 20 for PH, while Roanoke Catholic transfer Jack Faulkner bagged four of the Patriots’ 12 3-pointers on the way to 18 points. Derey finished with 12 points, while freshman center Abu Yarmah added 11.
Smith, the reigning Timesland player of the year, struggled mightily in the first half, picking up three personal fouls including two charging calls.
Not about to end his career, he scored 14 second-half points.
“I’m a senior,” Smith said. “This could have been my last game in high school. I just had to play my hardest.”
The difficulty PH faced Thursday was minor compared to the tragic death of teammate Kawuan Ray just before Christmas.
“Our team overcame all kinds of adversity,” Esworthy said. “We had a tragic death on the team in December, and they just came together. I could not be more proud of this team.”
