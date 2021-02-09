High school basketball: PH girls romp past William Fleming in Region 5D basketball

Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43

ABINGDON -- Point guard Briana Myers had 11 rebounds and 13 assists to go with five points as the Cavaliers ran away from the Falcons for a quarterfinal win.

Jada Morgan had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Grace Taylor added 14 points for Botetourt (6-2). Ally Spangler chipped in with 10.

Morgan Blevins scored 13 points for Abingdon.

LORD BOTETOURT (6-2)

Anderson 1, Kirby 2, Taylor 14, Myers 5, Orange 5, Spangler 10, Brumfield 2, Morgan 15, Jones 3.

ABINGDON

Osborne 9, Seymore 6, Blevins 13, Blankenship 10, Woodall 5.

Lord Botetourt;13;18;11;15;--;57

Abingdon;11;6;14;12;--;43

3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 4 (Taylor 3, Orange), Abingdon 5 (Osborne 2, Blankenship 2, Blevins).

Cave Spring 68, Christiansburg 25

Katie Carroll knocked down 24 points, 18 coming in a Cave Spring 30-point third quarter, as the Knights advanced to the region semifinals.