High school basketball: PH girls romp past William Fleming in Region 5D basketball

Savannah Derey and Sallejah Childress notched 17 points apiece and Patrick Henry rode a 17-point first quarter advantage Tuesday night on the way to a 64-27 Region 5D girls basketball semifinal victory over visiting William Fleming.
Victoria Board led the Colonels with 11 points.
Patrick Henry will host North Stafford on Thursday for the region title.
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-4)
Board 11, Patterson 1, Manning 2, Anderson 9, Jones 1, Coleman 3
PATRICK HENRY (6-2)
Fiddler 7, Cook 6, Pickens 5, Penn 4, Nichols 2, Derey 17, Breedlove 6, Childress 17.
William Fleming;9;7;8;3;--;27
Patrick Henry;26;11;18;9;--;64
3-point goals -- William Fleming 4 (Board 2, Anderson, Coleman), Patrick Henry 6 (Childress 3, Fiddler 2, Cook).
BOYS
REGION 5D
William Fleming 61, Albemarle 21
C.J. Goode scored 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Elijah Mitchell added 10 points and 10 boards as the Colonels advance to the region finals.
Miles Wilson and Malachi Jackson added 10 points each for William Fleming which threw a stingy defense at the Patriots allowing only six buckets from the field.
Josh Morris led visiting Albemarle with nine points.
ALBEMARLE (6-4)
Hornsby 3, Holmes 1, Rose 1, Varler 2, Hagen 5, Morris 9.
WILLIAM FLEMING (5-1)
Wilson 10, English 2, Walker 5, Goode 12, Mitchell 10, Jackson 10, Robertson 4, Webb 6, Law 2.
Albemarle;7;2;6;6;--;21.
William Fleming;10;17;15;19;--61.
3-point goals -- Albemarle 2 (Hornsby, Hagen) , William Fleming 9 (Jackson 3, Mitchell 2, Wilson 2, Walker, Goode).
REGION 3D
Northside 68, William Byrd 36
Jamison Foley paced a balanced attack with 18 points as the unbeaten Vikings rolled past the visiting Terriers in the quarterfinals.
Lawrence Cole added 12 for Northside (9-0), while Ayrion Journiette had 11.
Byrd, which took the Vikings to overtime last week, was led by Trevor Ruble with nine points.
WILLIAM BYRD (4-6)
Ruble 9, Tinsley 5, Martin 3, Williams 8, Richardson 8, Cawley 5, E.Hairston 2, Divers 2.
NORTHSIDE (9-0)
Journiette 11, Cole 12, Slash 2, Moore 2, Webb 4, Foley 18, Leftwich 8, Abshire 6, Jearls 3, Luckie 2.
William Byrd;10;7;7;12;--;36
Northside;15;l8;18;17;--;68
3-point goals -- William Byrd 1 (Ruble), Northside 5 (Foley 2, Abshire 2, Jearls).
Cave Spring 61, Christiansburg 37
Bryce Cooper knocked down a game-high 17 points, Stark Jones netted 15 points and Charlie Urgo added 12 to lead the Knights to a quarterfinal win.
Matt Simmons paced the Blue Demons with 10 points.
Cave Spring will play at Abingdon in a semifinal.
CHRISTIANSBURG (4-2)
Simmons 10, Hunter 6, Dunkleman 2, Purcell 1, Calloway 5, Myrthil 4, Taylor 9.
CAVE SPRING (7-2)
Bishop 5, Tozier 8, Urgo 12, Cooper 17, Jones 15, Saunders 4.
Christiansburg;16;1;12;8;--;37
Cave Spring;18;18;17;8;--;61
3-point goals -- Christiansburg 4 (Hunter 2, Simmons, Taylor), Cave Spring 7 (Jones 2, Urgo 2, Tozier 2, Bishop).
REGION 2D
Ridgeview 74, Marion 63
MARION -- Gabe Brown poured in 23 points to power Ridgeview past the Scarlet Hurricanes in the quarterfinals.
Grant Williams led Marion (4-11) with 20 points.
RIDGEVIEW
Counts 12, Adkins 10, A.Mullins 18, Greer 8, Brown 23, Fletcher 3.
MARION (4-11)
Marchant 4, Russell 2, Hall 3, Grubb 15, Jolliffe 6, Williams 20, Thomas 13.
Ridgeview;15;15;21;23;--;74
Marion;17;11;10;25;--;63
3-point goals -- Ridgeview 6 (Counts 2, Greer 2, Brown 2), Marion 8(Grubb 3, Jolliffe 2, Williams 2, Thomas).
REGULAR SEASON
VIC DIVISION 2
Eastern Mennonite 64, North Cross 53
Trey Gillenwater splashed four 3-points and finished with 26 points as the Flames topped the Raiders for the second time.
Nick Andrew had 18 points, and Drew Jensen scored 12 for North Cross.
EASTERN MENNONITE
A.Hatter 12, D.Hatter 2, Bellamy 3, Gillenwater 26, Jones 15, Hess 2, Johnson 4.
NORTH CROSS (4-5, 3-5)
Hines 7, Trail 2, Andrew 18, Robertson 5, Bloomfield 9, Jensen 12.
Eastern Mennonite;16;17;18;13;--;64
North Cross;13;13;17;10;--;53
3-point goals -- Eastern Mennonite 7 (Gillenwater 4, A.Hatter 2, Bellamy), North Cross 6 (Bloomfield 3, Hines, Jensen).
GIRLS
REGION 3D
Northside 28, William Byrd 25
Alexis Waweru scored 11 points for the Vikings, who out-scored the Terriers 12-4 in the final quarter to advance in a Region 3D quarterfinal.
Emily McCaskill, who nearly hit a three-pointer to tie the game at the buzzer, scored 12 points to lead William Byrd, who finished 1-of-8 from the free throw line.
NORTHSIDE (4-5)
S.Johnson 4, Saunders 6, Gates 7, Waweru 11.
WILLIAM BYRD (6-3)
Chrisley 8, Helton 2, Mutz 2, McCaskill 12.
Northside;6;4;6;12;--;28
William Byrd;8;8;5;4;--;25
3-point goals -- Northside 2 (Saunders, Waweru), William Byrd 4 (Chrisley 2, McCaskill 2).
Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43
ABINGDON -- Point guard Briana Myers had 11 rebounds and 13 assists to go with five points as the Cavaliers ran away from the Falcons for a quarterfinal win.
Jada Morgan had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Grace Taylor added 14 points for Botetourt (6-2). Ally Spangler chipped in with 10.
Morgan Blevins scored 13 points for Abingdon.
LORD BOTETOURT (6-2)
Anderson 1, Kirby 2, Taylor 14, Myers 5, Orange 5, Spangler 10, Brumfield 2, Morgan 15, Jones 3.
ABINGDON
Osborne 9, Seymore 6, Blevins 13, Blankenship 10, Woodall 5.
Lord Botetourt;13;18;11;15;--;57
Abingdon;11;6;14;12;--;43
3-point goals -- Lord Botetourt 4 (Taylor 3, Orange), Abingdon 5 (Osborne 2, Blankenship 2, Blevins).
Cave Spring 68, Christiansburg 25
Katie Carroll knocked down 24 points, 18 coming in a Cave Spring 30-point third quarter, as the Knights advanced to the region semifinals.
Carroll hit four 3-pointers in the third period and grabbed eight rebounds and had six steals. Jada Porter netted 19 points, pulled down five rebounds with six steals and Abby Smith chipped in 11 points.
The Blue Demons were led by Hannah Altizer with 11 points.
CHRISTIANSBURG (1-6)
Kane 1, Hatcher 1, Wilburn 1, Altizer 11, Tuck 2, Sherman 7, Harris 2.
CAVE SPRING (8-1)
Porter 19, Carroll 24, Anderson 8, Hibbs 5, Smith 11, Hall 1.
Christiansburg;6;8;8;3;--;25
Cave Spring;19;10;30;9;--;68
3-point goals -- Christiansburg 3 (Altizer 3), Cave Spring 10 (Carroll 6, Smith 3, Hibbs).
Carroll County 80, Magna Vista 23
HILLSVILLE -- Alyssa Ervin scored 17 points and the Cavaliers raced to a 41-12 halftime lead and an easy semifinal win.
Lauren Alley scored 12 points for Carroll County (8-2), while Ingrid Cupp added 10.
MAGNA VISTA (1-1)
Hughes 5, Starkie 2, Giggetts 2, T.Hairston 8, Hairston-Williams 6.
CARROLL COUNTY (8-2)
Ervin 17, Easter 8, Richardson 8, Stockner 9, Lam 6, Hagy 4, Crotts 4, Alley 12, Utz 2, Cupp 10.
Magna Vista;6;6;6;5;--;23
Carroll County;19;22;27;12;--;80
3-point goals -- Magna Vista 1 (Hughes), Carroll County 5 (Lam 2, Ervin, Hagy, Cupp).
REGION 1C
Parry McCluer 42, Grayson County 16
BUENA VISTA -- Katie Claytor scored a game-high 16 points as the Fighting Blues rode a 23-4 halftime advantage to a semifinal win.
Kylie Pope led the Blue Devils with five points.
GRAYSON COUNTY (5-7)
S.Pope 4, K. Pope 5, Brown 2, Vaughan 2, Penn 3.
PARRY MCCLUER (7-1)
K.Grow 2, Lewis 2, M.Henson 4, A.Claytor 5, G.Henson 7, K.Claytor 16, Taylor 6.
Grayson County;4;0;10;2;--;16
Parry McCluer;15;8;9;10;--;42
3-point goals -- Grayson County 1 (Penn).
George Wythe 60, Narrows 17
WYTHEVILLE -- Paeton Phillippi hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as the unbeaten Maroons cruised to a semifinal win and a berth against Parry McCluer in the region final.
Meleah Kirtner added 10 for George Wythe.
NARROWS (4-9)
Lawrence 3, Robertson 5, Ham 2, Bishop 1, Stables 2, Staten 4.
GEORGE WYTHE (15-0)
Phillippi 18, Kirtner 10, Faulkner 2, Tate 8, Guthrie 4, Patel 7, Malavolti 6, Carter-Bennett 5.
Narrows;1;7;6;3;--;17
George Wythe;16;24;9;11;--;60
3-point goals -- George Wythe 8 (Phillippi 4, Kirtner 2, Patel, Carter-Bennett).
REGION 1D
Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43
CHILHOWIE -- Katie Barr scored 26 points and the Warriors slammed the door on the Golden Wave for a first-round victory.
Hannah Ballenger added 12 points for Chilhowie.
GRUNDY
Vencill 5, J.Looney 4, Payne 10, Bailey 4, Yates 10, M.Looney 10.
CHILHOWIE (6-2)
Lane 3, Ballenger 12, Goodwin 6, Barr 26, K.Roland 5
Grundy;9;7;12;15;--;43
Chilhowie;13;15;8;16;--;52
3-point goals -- Grundy 4 (Yates 2, Vencill, M.Looney), Chilhowie 6 (Barr 26, Ballenger 12, Lane).
VACA STATE
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Grace Christian 31
Angelina Jones scored 21 points and Gracie Huffard blocked eight shots as the Eagles reached the state semifinals.
RVC will take on Timberlake Christian in a 4 p.m. game Friday at Ridgeview Christian.
GRACE CHRISTIAN
Wells 11, Allred 8, Wilson 6, Harper 4, Wright 2.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (7-2)
Angelina Jones 21, Moser 9, Huffard 8, Ferguson 5, Nelson 3, King 2, Moore 2.
Grace Christian;11;6;12;2;--;31
Roanoke Valley Christian;12;21;5;12;--;50
3-point goals -- Grace Christian 3 (Wilson 2, Allred), Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Ferguson).
MONDAY GAMES
BOYS
REGION 2C
Radford 60, Giles 35
RADFORD -- Gavin Cormany and P.J. Prioleau netted 13 points each, and Cam Cormany added 12 points as the Bobcats pulled away in the third period for a quarterfinal win Monday.
Prioleau also grabbed seven rebounds for Radford.
Caeden Myers led the Spartans with eight points.
GILES (1-12)
Hamlin 7, Simmons 1, Hansen 2, Canaday 2, Whitlock 6, Ratcliffe 2, Myers 8, Dunford 7.
RADFORD (13-0)
Clark 7, Parker Prioleau 2, Baylor 4, P.J. Prioleau 13, C.Cormany 12, G.Cormany 13, Mitchell 4, Kanipe 5.
Giles;14;3;7;11;--;35
Radford;15;11;24;10;--;60
3-point goals -- Giles 2 (Hamblin, Dunford), Radford (Clark, Prioleau, C.Cormany, G.Cormany, Kanipe).
REGION 4D
Blacksburg 60, Salem 54
BLACKSBURG -- Freshman guard Brooklyn Vick led a balanced effort with 13 points as the Bruins advanced to the semifinals.
Matt Joyce had 12 for Blacksburg (3-3), while Joe Neurauter and Owen Walters added 10 apiece.
Salem (0-6) was led by Nick Owen with 12 points and Will Clemens with 10.
SALEM (0-6)
Dawyot 9, Dallas 6, Owen 12, Davidson 3, Allen 7, Greer 5, Wallace 2, Clemens 10.
BLACKSBURG (3-3)
Babcock 1, Vick 13, Neurauter 10, Davis 1, Duma 1, Miller 2, Shealor 4, Joyce 12, Appea 5, Walters 10.
Salem;17;15;9;13;--;54
Blacksburg;12;18;7;23;--;60
3-point goals -- Salem 8 (Owen 2, Clemens 2, Dawyot, Dallas, Davidson, Greer).
GIRLS
REGION 3D
Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29
BASSETT -- Sam Hatcher scored seven or her nine points in the fourth quarter as the Blue Demons ended a 20-game program losing streak with a first-round victory.
Alanis Osgood had eight points for Bassett, which was playing its first game of the season and now has lost 26 games in a row.
CHRISTIANSBURG (1-5)
Kane 8, Hatcher 9, Wilburn 8, Altizer 6, Tuck 6, Britt 3, Sherman 4, Harris 2.
BASSETT (0-1)
Osgood 8, Brown 3, Thompson 3, White 5, Ratcliff 6, Goad 2, Pitzer 2.
Christiansburg;9;7;11;19;--;46
Bassett;5;7;4;13;--;29
3-point goals -- Christiansburg 2 (Altizer 2), Bassett 4 (Osgood 2, Brown, White).