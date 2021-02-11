High School Basketball Roundup: Northside tops Lord Botetourt in OT in Region 3D semis

Ayrion Journiette and Lawrence Cole combined to score nine of Northside’s 14 points in overtime Thursday night as the undefeated Vikings survived an 80-74 thriller against Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D boys basketball semifinals.

Cole finished with 26 points, Journiette had 21, Jamison Foley netted 16 and Sidney Webb added 13 for Northside (10-0).

The Cavaliers were led by Conner Tilley with 26 points.

Tilley drained seven 3-pointers, including one with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Tyler Meade had 14 points and Kyle Arnholt added 12 for Botetourt.

Northside is scheduled to play at No. 1 seed Abingdon in the region final Saturday.

LORD BOTETOURT (10-4)

Meade 14, Salvi 2, Arnholt 12, Crawford 9, O.Prince 7, Tilley 26, Harrison 4.

NORTHSIDE (10-0)

Journiette 21, Cole 26, Bishop 2, Webb 13, Foley 16, Abshire 2.

Lord Botetourt 18 22 12 14 8 — 74

Northside 17 18 13 18 14 — 80