High School Basketball Roundup: Northside tops Lord Botetourt in OT in Region 3D semis

Ayrion Journiette and Lawrence Cole combined to score nine of Northside’s 14 points in overtime Thursday night as the undefeated Vikings survived an 80-74 thriller against Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D boys basketball semifinals.
Cole finished with 26 points, Journiette had 21, Jamison Foley netted 16 and Sidney Webb added 13 for Northside (10-0).
The Cavaliers were led by Conner Tilley with 26 points.
Tilley drained seven 3-pointers, including one with 0.6 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Tyler Meade had 14 points and Kyle Arnholt added 12 for Botetourt.
Northside is scheduled to play at No. 1 seed Abingdon in the region final Saturday.
LORD BOTETOURT (10-4)
Meade 14, Salvi 2, Arnholt 12, Crawford 9, O.Prince 7, Tilley 26, Harrison 4.
NORTHSIDE (10-0)
Journiette 21, Cole 26, Bishop 2, Webb 13, Foley 16, Abshire 2.
Lord Botetourt 18 22 12 14 8 — 74
Northside 17 18 13 18 14 — 80
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 10 (Tilley 7, Meade 2, Crawford), Northside 5 (Foley 2, Webb 2, Cole).
Abingdon 60, Cave Spring 46
ABINGDON — Six-foot-11 Evan Ramsey scored 24 points, pulled down 19 rebounds and blocked five shots for the Falcons as they held the Knights to just two first-quarter points.
Chase Hungate added 18 points for Abingdon.
Dylan Saunders tallied 14 points, Charlie Urgo added 12 and Bryce Cooper chipped in 11 points for Cave Spring, which missed its first 12 shots from the field and never recovered.
CAVE SPRING (7-3)
Urgo 12, Cooper 11, Jones 8, Saunders 14, Griffiths 1.
ABINGDON (12-1)
Thacker 6, O’Quinn 4, Hungate 18, Gibson 6, Carter 2, Ramsey 24.
Cave Spring 2 14 19 11 — 46
Abingdon 19 9 16 16 — 60
3-point goals — Cave Spring 2 (Urgo 2), Abingdon 7 (Hungate 4, Gibson 2, O’Quinn).
REGULAR SEASON
Roanoke Catholic 69, King’s Christian 35
Matt Collins poured in 36 points and the Celtics hit the win column at home.
Brooks Hagadorn added 17 points for Catholic.
Clark Roush led King’s Christian with 13 points.
KING’S CHRISTIAN
Webb 11, Roush 13, Bustamonte 6, Sutphin 5.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Atienza 1, Patel 3, Vest 2, Myers 4, Collins 36, Estrada 6, Hagadorn 17.
King’s Christian 2 9 11 13 — 35
Roanoke Catholic 17 15 21 16 — 69
3-point goals — King’s Christian 3 (Webb 2, Sutphin), Roanoke Catholic 6 (Collins 3, Hagadorn 2, Patel).
GIRLS REGION 3D
Cave Spring 53, Lord Botetourt 47
Abby Smith connected on five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 16 points as the Knights held off the Cavaliers to advance to the Region 3D championship game.
Zada Porter added 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Katie Carroll tallied 12 points and seven rebounds for Cave Spring, which is scheduled to play at home in the region final against Carroll County at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Lord Botetourt was led by Grace Taylor’s game-high 20 points.
LORD BOTETOURT (10-4)
Taylor 20, Myers 2, Orange 3, Spangler 4, Morgan 8, Griffin 4, Jones 6.
CAVE SPRING (9-1)
Porter 14, Carroll 12, Anderson 3, Hibbs 2, Smith 16, Cox 2, Jones 4.
Lord Botetourt 14 13 10 10 — 47
Cave Spring 11 14 14 14 — 53
3-point goals — Lord Botetourt 3 (Taylor 2, Orange), Cave Spring 8 (Smith 5, Carroll 2, Porter).
Carroll County 65, Northside 40
HILLSVILLE — Alyssa Ervin scored a game-high 18 points, Kalee Easter netted 14 and Ingrid Cupp added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Cavaliers rode a 20-point halftime advantage to a semifinal win.
Samantha Johnson led Northside (4-6) with 17 points.
Carroll County (9-2) is scheduled to play at Cave Spring in the region final Saturday.
NORTHSIDE (4-6)
Johnson 17, Saunders 9, Gates 5, Waweru 5, Kidd 4.
CARROLL COUNTY (9-2)
Ervin 18, Easter 14, Richardson 9, Stockner 2, Hagee 9, Crotts 2, Alley 1, Cupp 10.
Northside 4 18 9 9 — 40
Carroll County 15 27 13 10 — 65
3-point goals — Northside 5 (Saunders 3, Johnson 2), Carroll County 5 (Richardson 2, Ervin 2, Easter).
REGION 1D
Honaker 68, Rural Retreat 30
RURAL RETREAT — Halle Hilton scored 25 of her game-high 30 points in the second half as the Tigers broke open a close game and ran away from the Indians.
LeeAnna McNulty added 19 points and Kylie Vance tallied 10 for Honaker.
Delanie Trivitt led Rural Retreat with 11 points.
HONAKER
Hilton 30, Nolley 3, Boyd 2, Vance 10, McClanahan 4, McNulty 19.
RURAL RETREAT (9-4)
M.Fiscus 2, A.Fiscus 8, Trivitt 11, Williams 2, Moore 2, Miller 2, Mutter 3.
Honaker 11 6 24 27 — 68
Rural Retreat 6 5 9 10 — 30
3-point goals — Honaker 4 (Hilton 4), Rural Retreat 3 (A. Fiscus 2, Mutter).
Thomas Walker 69, Chilhowie 45
EWING — Shelbie Fannon scored 19 points and the Pioneers welcomed the Warriors to the far end of Lee County with a semifinal romp.
Katie Barr led Chilhowie (6-3) with 17 points.
CHILHOWIE (6-3)
Lane 5, Ballenger 8, Sheets 2, Goodwin 7, Barr 17, S.Roland 2, K.Roland 4.
THOMAS WALKER (15-2)
Jackson 9, Dibrell 13, Fannon 19, Muncy 2, Bullins 6, Brown 6, Burke 14.
Chilhowie 8 12 15 10 — 45
Thomas Walker 20 17 11 21 — 69
3-point goals — Chilhowie 5 (Barr 3, Lane, Ballenger), Thomas Walker 7 (Jackson 3, Fannon 3, Dibrell).
REGION 2C
Radford 66, Glenvar 45
RADFORD — Cam Cormany knocked down a game-high 18 points and P.J. Prioleau added 12 on Wednesday night as the top-seeded Bobcats advanced to the region finals.
Prioleau also dished out six assists and held Glenvar’s Steph Barber to 10 points, well below his average of 26 points per game.
Tyler Johnson led the Highlanders with 12 points and Aiden Alexander chipped in 10.
Radford, which held a 13-point halftime advantage, will host No. 2 seed Floyd County on Friday for the region title.
GLENVAR (3-7)
Alexander 10, Barber 10, Housh 6, Tyler Johnson 12, Couch 2, Hendricks 5.
RADFORD (14-0)
Clark 3, Baylor 9, P.J. Prioleau 12, C. Cormany 18, G. Cormany 4, Wesley 5, Kelly 3, Kanipe 6, Dobson 6.
Glenvar 7 12 18 8 — 45
Radford 11 21 18 16 — 66
3-point goals — Glenvar (Hendricks), Radford 7 (C. Cormany 3, Clark, G. Cormany, Wesley, Kelley).