High School Football Roundup: FG on last play lifts Giles over Floyd County

BLACKSBURG — Preston Whitlock kicked a 23-yard field goal on the game's final play to give Giles a dramatic 20-18 River Ridge District football victory Saturday over Floyd County, giving Spartans coach Jeff Williams his 100th career victory.
Chaston Ratcliffe gave Giles an early 14-0 lead on the strength of two short touchdown runs, but Floyd County crawled back with two TD receptions by Jaden Brewer and a 2-yard TD run by quarterback Avery Chaffin that gave the Buffaloes an 18-17 lead.
Whitlock, who earlier hit from 27 yards out, drilled the game-winner off the artificial turf at Blacksburg High School. as time expired to give Giles the victory.
Floyd County;0;0;6;12;—;18
Giles;0;7;10;3;—;20
Gil — Ratcliffe 2 run (Whitlock kick)
Gil — Ratcliffe 1 run (Whitlock kick)
FC — Brewer 80 pass from Nichols (kick failed)
Gil — FG Whitlock 27
FC — Brewer 41 pass from Chaffin (pass failed)
FC — Chaffin 2 run (run failed)
Gil — FG Whitlock 23
William Byrd 22, Magna Vista 19
RIDGEWAY — Dylan Hatfield hit Ethan Tinsley for a touchdown pass with 35 seconds remaining to lift the visiting Terriers past the Warriors.
Hatfield completed 14 of 28 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and also added a rushing score for William Byrd. Tinsley hauled in seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown for the Terriers.
Magna Vista quarterback Dryus Hairston hooked up with Tyler Johnson on two long TD passes, and Johnson also ran back a kickoff for a score in the third quarter.
Johnson caught six passes for 176 yards, while Hairston completed 14 of 28 passes for 293 yards for the Warriors.
William Byrd;0;7;8;7;—;22
Magna Vista;0;13;6;0;—;19
MV — Johnson 63 pass from Hairston (Underwood kick)
WB — Harris 16 pass from Hatfield (Spencer kick)
MV — Johnson 76 kickoff return (kick failed)
WB — Hatfield 4 run (kick failed)
WB — Safety, punt snapped out of end zone
MV — Johnson 79 pass from Hairston (pass failed)
WB — Tinsley 16 pass from Hatfield (Spencer kick)
Pulaski County 48, Hidden Valley 7
DUBLIN — Drew Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes and added a touchdown run as the Cougars ran past the Titans.
Kyontae Kennedy ran for 80 yards and two scores on 19 carries and Layne Suthers caught a touchdown pass and ran an interception back for a score for Pulaski County. Clayton Phillips also got into the act with a blocked punt return for a score for the Cougars.
Hidden Valley scored its lone touchdown on a 56-yard pass from Sam Dragovich to Ashton Carroll in the second quarter.
Hidden Valley;0;7;0;0;—;7
Pulaski County;7;14;7;20;—;48
PC — Kennedy 16 run (Simpson kick)
HV — Carroll 56 pass from Dragovich (Dragovich kick)
PC — Dotson 34 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
PC — Dalton 1 run (Simpson kick)
PC — Suthers 77 pass from Dalton (Simpson kick)
PC — Phillips 14 blocked punt return (Simpson kick)
PC — Suthers 63 interception return (kick failed)
PC — Kennedy 23 run (Simpson kick)
Carroll County 21, Bassett 7
BASSETT — Brady Dalton accounted for a pair of first-half touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air, that allowed the Cavaliers to hold off the Bengals.
Dalton found Tristan Peckron for an 8-yard TD pass in the first quarter before scoring himself on a 2-yard run to put Carroll County up 14-0 at halftime.
Brant Davidson extended the lead with a 53-yard scamper in the third quarter before Bassett's Simeon Walker-Muse scored on a 58-yard run to end the scoring.
Walker-Muse finished with 141 yards on 15 carries for Bassett.
Carroll County;7;7;7;0;—;21
Bassett;0;0;7;0;—;7
CC — Peckron 8 pass from Dalton (Tickle kick)
CC — Dalton 2 run (Tickle kick)
CC — Davidson 53 run (Tickle kick)
BA — Walker-Muse 58 run (Lopez kick)
Galax 67, Bland County 6
GALAX — Cole Pickett threw for three scores and ran for one as the Maroon Tide racked up 368 yards of total offense and held the Bears to 56 in a home rout.
Santana Sawyers ran for one score and returned an interception for another, Ian Ashworth had a TD run and a reception and Javonte Reeves ran for 106 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown scamper.
Tanner Myers had the lone Bland County score on a 49-yard run.
Bland County;0;0;0;6;—;6
Galax;33;20;7;7;—;67
Gal — S.Sawyers 11 run (kick blocked)
Gal — Fumble recovered in end zone (kick failed)
Gal — Ashworth 31 pass from Pickett (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Pickett 17 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Safety, tackle in end zone by Tucker
Gal — N.Sawyers 25 pass from Pickett (run failed)
Gal — S.Sawyers interception return (pass failed)
Gal — Olinger 6 pass from Pickett (Barnes pass from Keatley)
Gal — Reeves 64 run (kick failed)
Gal — Ashworth 12 run (Gallardo kick)
BC — Myers 49 run (pass failed)
Gal — Horton 1 run (Gallardo kick)
Marion 14, Chilhowie 5
MARION — Ben Calhoun completed six of 14 passes for 103 yards and two scores and Logan Langston caught three passes for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a win in their season opener.
Matt Vipperman intercepted two passes for Marion.
The Warriors (1-1) got a 26-yard field goal from Daniel Hutton as both teams' offenses were hampered by a muddy field.
Chilhowie;0;3;0;2;—;5
Marion;0;0;7;7;—;14
Chil — FG Hutton 26
Mar — Langston 66 pass from Calhoun (Hylton kick)
Chil — Safety Blevins tackled in end zone
Mar — Langston 14 pass from Calhoun (Hylton kick)
FRIDAY'S GAMES
James River 26, Alleghany 0
BUCHANAN — Freshman Zeal Hammon ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third in his varsity debut to lift the Knights to a Three Rivers District win over the Mountaineers.
Hammon scored on runs of 3 and 6 yards, and he tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Conner Church. Hammon finished with 79 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Church rand for 67 yards on 12 attempts.
Jake Benson scored the other TD on an 11-yard return of a punt that was blocked by Tanner Dillow.
Alleghany quarterback Ethyn Kimberlin passed for 49 yards.
Alleghany;0;0;0;0;—;0
James River;14;0;12;0;—;26
JR — Hammon 3 run (Bell kick)
JR — Church 32 pass from Hammon (Bell kick)
JR — Hammon 6 run (kick failed)
JR — Benson 11 blocked punt return (kick failed)
Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0
STUARTS DRAFT — Cobey Rothgeb scored two TDs while sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance tossed a 76-yard TD pass to Aaron Nice as the Cougars stopped the Highlanders.
Dustyn Fitzgerald added a 16-yard TD run for Stuarts Draft.
Glenvar;0;0;0;0;—;0
Stuarts Draft;14;7;6;0;—;27
First quarter
SD — Nice 76 pass from Vance (run failed)
SD — Rothgeb 16 run (Fitzgerald pass from Vance)
Second quarter
SD — Fitzgerald 39 run (Dennison kick)
Third quarter
SD — Rothgeb 26 run (kick blocked)
Jefferson Forest 28, E.C. Glass 0
FOREST — Jacob VanRemortel carried nine times for 102 yards and a 51-yard TD as the Cavaliers hammered the Hilltoppers for a Seminole District win.
Keaton Ellis rushed for 123 yards and a 2-yard TD as Jefferson Forest piled up 388 yards on the ground.
E.C. Glass;0;0;0;0;—;0
Jefferson Forest;7;14;0;7;—;28