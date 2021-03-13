 Skip to main content
High School Football Roundup: Parry McCluer rolls over Covington
High School Football Roundup: Parry McCluer rolls over Covington

COVINGTON — Keaton Coleman ran for 135 yards and three TDs, while Ty Ruley ran for two TDs and passed for one as the Parry McCluer football team rolled to a 52-34 win over visiting Covington.

Ruley passed for 184 yards and ran for 101 for the Fighting Blues (1-2).

Shaun Smith Jr. gained 245 yards and scored four TDs on 17 carries for Covington (1-2).

Parry McCluer;14;14;16;8;—;52

Covington;0;20;0;14;—;34

PM — Coleman 4 run (Coleman run)

PM  Coleman 17 run (run failed)

Cov  Smith 4 run (kick blocked)

Cov  Smith 72 run (Young run)

PM  Ruley 3 run (Mitchell pass from Ruley)

Cov  Smith 60 run (run failed)

PM  Reid 43 pass from Ruley (run failed)

PM  Ruley 1 run (Ruley run)

PM  Mitchell 49 pass from Ruley (Ruley run)

Cov  Smith 10 run (Barnett pass from Gibson)

PM  Coleman 3 run (Coleman run)

Cov  Roldan 8 pass from Gibson (run failed)

Galax 7, George Wythe 0

GALAX — Santana Sawyers scored on a 5-yard run late in the fourth quarter as the Maroon Tide held on for a win over the Maroons.

Keaton Beeman rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries for Galax (3-0). The Galax defense held George Wythe to minus-5 yards rushing.

George Wythe;0;0;0;0;—;0

Galax;0;0;0;7;—;7

Gal  Sawyers 5 run (Gallardo kick)

Grayson County 41, Auburn 13

GALAX  Holden Cassell ran for 125 yards and three TDs on 25 carries, while Devin Poe gained 131 on 18 attempts and scored a TD in a win at Galax High School.

Auburn got 98 yards and a 62-yard TD from Ronnie Worth.

Auburn;0;6;0;7;;13

Grayson County;6;22;13;0;;41

GC  Poe 3 run (run failed)

GC  Cassell 2 run (pass failed)

Aub  Worth 62 run (kick failed)

GC  Cassell 23 run (Cassell run)

GC  Cassell 2 run (Poe run)

GC  Hobgood 38 run (run failed)

GC  Repass 18 run (Repass kick)

Aub  Ford 1 run (kick good)

Graham 48, Marion 9

MARION  Jamir Blevins completed 11 of 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns, and Justin Fritz ran for 153 yards and two scores and caught a TD pass to lead the G-Men.

Xavion Turner-Bradshaw added 91 receiving yards with two scores for Graham (3-0).

Matthew Pruitt scored on a 27-yard pass from Reid Osborne for the Scarlet Hurricanes (1-2).

Graham;20;14;7;7;—;48

Marion;0;0;0;9;—;9

Gra  Fritz 17 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)

Gra  Fritz 10 run (kick blocked)

Gra  Turner-Bradshaw 16 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)

Gra  Watkins 27 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)

Gra  Turner-Bradshaw 65 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)

Gra  Fritz 72 run (Morgan kick)

Gra  Thomas 3 run (Morgan kick)

Mar  FG Hylton 22

Mar  Pruitt 27 pass from Osborne (kick failed)

Fort Chiswell 57, Bland County 8

BASTIAN  Isaac Dunford scored two TDs and the Pioneers recovered three fumbles in the end zone on the way to a 44-point first quarter.

Fort Chiswell;44;7;6;0;—;57

Bland County;0;0;0;8;—;8

FC  I.Dunford 1 run (kick failed)

FC — King recovered fumbled snap in end zone (Varney run)

FC — K.Edwards fumble recovery in end zone (Kiger kick)

FC — Poole recovered fumbled snap in end zone (Kiger kick)

FC — Safety, T.Myers downed in end zone

FC — I.Dunford 64 free kick return (Kiger kick)

FC — Reigelsperger 1 run (Kiger kick)

FC — Kennedy 2 run (Kiger kick)

FC — Varney 2 run (pass failed)

BC — Harden 10 pass from T.Myers (Harden pass from T.Myers)

