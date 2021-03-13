High School Football Roundup: Parry McCluer rolls over Covington

COVINGTON — Keaton Coleman ran for 135 yards and three TDs, while Ty Ruley ran for two TDs and passed for one as the Parry McCluer football team rolled to a 52-34 win over visiting Covington.
Ruley passed for 184 yards and ran for 101 for the Fighting Blues (1-2).
Shaun Smith Jr. gained 245 yards and scored four TDs on 17 carries for Covington (1-2).
Parry McCluer;14;14;16;8;—;52
Covington;0;20;0;14;—;34
PM — Coleman 4 run (Coleman run)
PM — Coleman 17 run (run failed)
Cov — Smith 4 run (kick blocked)
Cov — Smith 72 run (Young run)
PM — Ruley 3 run (Mitchell pass from Ruley)
Cov — Smith 60 run (run failed)
PM — Reid 43 pass from Ruley (run failed)
PM — Ruley 1 run (Ruley run)
PM — Mitchell 49 pass from Ruley (Ruley run)
Cov — Smith 10 run (Barnett pass from Gibson)
PM — Coleman 3 run (Coleman run)
Cov — Roldan 8 pass from Gibson (run failed)
Galax 7, George Wythe 0
GALAX — Santana Sawyers scored on a 5-yard run late in the fourth quarter as the Maroon Tide held on for a win over the Maroons.
Keaton Beeman rushed for 84 yards on 14 carries for Galax (3-0). The Galax defense held George Wythe to minus-5 yards rushing.
George Wythe;0;0;0;0;—;0
Galax;0;0;0;7;—;7
Gal — Sawyers 5 run (Gallardo kick)
Grayson County 41, Auburn 13
GALAX — Holden Cassell ran for 125 yards and three TDs on 25 carries, while Devin Poe gained 131 on 18 attempts and scored a TD in a win at Galax High School.
Auburn got 98 yards and a 62-yard TD from Ronnie Worth.
Auburn;0;6;0;7;—;13
Grayson County;6;22;13;0;—;41
GC — Poe 3 run (run failed)
GC — Cassell 2 run (pass failed)
Aub — Worth 62 run (kick failed)
GC — Cassell 23 run (Cassell run)
GC — Cassell 2 run (Poe run)
GC — Hobgood 38 run (run failed)
GC — Repass 18 run (Repass kick)
Aub — Ford 1 run (kick good)
Graham 48, Marion 9
MARION — Jamir Blevins completed 11 of 16 passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns, and Justin Fritz ran for 153 yards and two scores and caught a TD pass to lead the G-Men.
Xavion Turner-Bradshaw added 91 receiving yards with two scores for Graham (3-0).
Matthew Pruitt scored on a 27-yard pass from Reid Osborne for the Scarlet Hurricanes (1-2).
Graham;20;14;7;7;—;48
Marion;0;0;0;9;—;9
Gra — Fritz 17 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Gra — Fritz 10 run (kick blocked)
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 16 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Gra — Watkins 27 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Gra — Turner-Bradshaw 65 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Gra — Fritz 72 run (Morgan kick)
Gra — Thomas 3 run (Morgan kick)
Mar — FG Hylton 22
Mar — Pruitt 27 pass from Osborne (kick failed)
Fort Chiswell 57, Bland County 8
BASTIAN — Isaac Dunford scored two TDs and the Pioneers recovered three fumbles in the end zone on the way to a 44-point first quarter.
Fort Chiswell;44;7;6;0;—;57
Bland County;0;0;0;8;—;8
FC — I.Dunford 1 run (kick failed)
FC — King recovered fumbled snap in end zone (Varney run)
FC — K.Edwards fumble recovery in end zone (Kiger kick)
FC — Poole recovered fumbled snap in end zone (Kiger kick)
FC — Safety, T.Myers downed in end zone
FC — I.Dunford 64 free kick return (Kiger kick)