High School Football Roundup: Radford blanks Richlands, earns No. 4 seed in Region 2C
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | SATURDAY

High School Football Roundup: Radford blanks Richlands, earns No. 4 seed in Region 2C

RADFORD — Zane Rupe ran for two touchdowns and passed for two scores Saturday as Radford took a 42-0 nondistrict victory over Richlands that earned the Bobcats the No. 4 seed in the Region 2C playoffs.

Rupe tossed TD passes to Xavier Cobbs and Marcell Baylor for Radford (4-1).

Rupe finished with 85 rushing yards on nine carries, while P.J. Prioleau had 80 yards on eight carries including a 56-yard TD run.

Richlands;0;0;0;0;—;0

Radford;13;22;7;0;—;42

Rad — Cobbs 13 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)

Rad — Rupe 1 run (pass failed)

Rad — Rupe 62 run (Sproule kick)

Rad — Prioleau 56 run (Sproule kick)

Rad — Baylor 19 pass from Rupe (Prioleau run)

Rad — Clark 21 interception return (Sproule kick)

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax 17, Fort Chiswell 7

MAX MEADOWS — The Maroon Tide (6-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Santana Sawyers' 11-yard run and Cole Pickett's 3-yard pass to Ian Ashworth and held on to knock off the Pioneers to finish the regular season unbeaten.

Ashworth also picked off two passes for Galax.

Fort Chiswell (4-2) was led by Dylan Bailey, who completed 13 of 26 passes for 158 yards, and Ezra Varney, who had a 3-yard rushing TD.

Galax;14;0;0;3;—;17

Fort Chiswell;0;7;0;0;—;7

Gal  Sawyers 11 run (Gallardo kick)

Gal  Ashworth 3 pass from Cole Pickett (Gallardo kick)

FC  Varney 3 run (Kigor kick)

Gal — FG Gallardo 29

George Wythe 7, Grayson County 6

WYTHEVILLE — Braydon Thompson returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Maroons’ defense held firm for a win that earned them the No. 4 spot in the Region 1C playoffs.

The Blue Devils ran 64 plays from scrimmage but scored only on a 32-yard run by Chase Poole in the first quarter.

Thompson intercepted a pass at the George Wythe 14 with 1:16 left to preserve the win for the Maroons, who will play at No. 1 seed Galax in the first round.

Grayson County;6;0;0;0;—;6

George Wythe;0;0;7;0;—;7

GC — Poole 32 run (run failed)

GW — Thompson 55 punt return (Kapranos kick)

