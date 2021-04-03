High School Football Roundup: Radford blanks Richlands, earns No. 4 seed in Region 2C

Ashworth also picked off two passes for Galax.

Fort Chiswell (4-2) was led by Dylan Bailey, who completed 13 of 26 passes for 158 yards, and Ezra Varney, who had a 3-yard rushing TD.

Galax;14;0;0;3;—;17

Fort Chiswell;0;7;0;0;—;7

Gal — Sawyers 11 run (Gallardo kick)

Gal — Ashworth 3 pass from Cole Pickett (Gallardo kick)

FC — Varney 3 run (Kigor kick)

Gal — FG Gallardo 29

George Wythe 7, Grayson County 6

WYTHEVILLE — Braydon Thompson returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Maroons’ defense held firm for a win that earned them the No. 4 spot in the Region 1C playoffs.

The Blue Devils ran 64 plays from scrimmage but scored only on a 32-yard run by Chase Poole in the first quarter.

Thompson intercepted a pass at the George Wythe 14 with 1:16 left to preserve the win for the Maroons, who will play at No. 1 seed Galax in the first round.