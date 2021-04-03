High School Football Roundup: Radford blanks Richlands, earns No. 4 seed in Region 2C

RADFORD — Zane Rupe ran for two touchdowns and passed for two scores Saturday as Radford took a 42-0 nondistrict victory over Richlands that earned the Bobcats the No. 4 seed in the Region 2C playoffs.
Rupe tossed TD passes to Xavier Cobbs and Marcell Baylor for Radford (4-1).
Rupe finished with 85 rushing yards on nine carries, while P.J. Prioleau had 80 yards on eight carries including a 56-yard TD run.
Richlands;0;0;0;0;—;0
Radford;13;22;7;0;—;42
Rad — Cobbs 13 pass from Rupe (Sproule kick)
Rad — Rupe 1 run (pass failed)
Rad — Rupe 62 run (Sproule kick)
Rad — Prioleau 56 run (Sproule kick)
Rad — Baylor 19 pass from Rupe (Prioleau run)
Rad — Clark 21 interception return (Sproule kick)
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax 17, Fort Chiswell 7
MAX MEADOWS — The Maroon Tide (6-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on Santana Sawyers' 11-yard run and Cole Pickett's 3-yard pass to Ian Ashworth and held on to knock off the Pioneers to finish the regular season unbeaten.
Ashworth also picked off two passes for Galax.
Fort Chiswell (4-2) was led by Dylan Bailey, who completed 13 of 26 passes for 158 yards, and Ezra Varney, who had a 3-yard rushing TD.
Galax;14;0;0;3;—;17
Fort Chiswell;0;7;0;0;—;7
Gal — Sawyers 11 run (Gallardo kick)
Gal — Ashworth 3 pass from Cole Pickett (Gallardo kick)
FC — Varney 3 run (Kigor kick)
Gal — FG Gallardo 29
George Wythe 7, Grayson County 6
WYTHEVILLE — Braydon Thompson returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter and the Maroons’ defense held firm for a win that earned them the No. 4 spot in the Region 1C playoffs.
The Blue Devils ran 64 plays from scrimmage but scored only on a 32-yard run by Chase Poole in the first quarter.
Thompson intercepted a pass at the George Wythe 14 with 1:16 left to preserve the win for the Maroons, who will play at No. 1 seed Galax in the first round.
Grayson County;6;0;0;0;—;6