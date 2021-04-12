High School Golf: Abingdon captures Region 3D golf team title

Harper birdied three of his first four holes on a blustery day, but a double bogey on No. 7 and bogey on. No. 17 left him tied at the top with Watson.

“It was pretty tough conditions,” Harper said.

Abingdon’s team played a practice round at Ashley on Sunday, and the Falcons stayed overnight in an area motel to be ready for their 11 a.m. tee time.

“Staying overnight makes it feel a little more important,” said Watson, who had birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 including a 20-footer from just off the green on the finishing hole. ““It makes you feel like you’ve got more on your shoulders. I really feel like our team handled it well.

“I think we had six players that thought they could walk out and win today, and it really showed.”

Watson’s 70 was backed by Katie Hall’s 71, Grace Addison’s 75 and Caleb Brummitt’s 78, Abingdon’s No. 6 player, Mason Funk, threw in a round of 79 for good measure.

Botetourt’s other counting scores came from Jake Koffman (76) and Kaitlyn Mosdell (84).

Cave Spring shot 316 to take third place, followed by Hidden Valley (321), Northside (322) and Magna Vista (324).