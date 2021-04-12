 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High School Golf: Abingdon captures Region 3D golf team title
0 comments

High School Golf: Abingdon captures Region 3D golf team title

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy) (copy)

DALEVILLE — Abingdon will be the host school for next week’s VHSL Class 3 state golf tournament at Glenrochie Country Club.

The Falcons figured they might as well play in it.

Abingdon made the long trip worth it Monday by winning the Region 3D tournament at Ashley Plantation with a nine-stroke victory over defending champion and co-favorite Lord Botetourt.

Under the VHSL’s modified format for the 2020 season that was pushed to the spring by COVID-19, only one team and three at-large individuals qualified for the state tournament.

Lord Botetourt, which played strong golf all season, will miss the trip.

“It is what it is, but Abingdon played better than us,” Lord Botetourt coach Todd Smith said. “We picked a bad day to play, I’d probably say our worst round all year.

“We’ve been throwing ‘8-overs,’ and ‘10-overs’ and ‘12-overs’ all year and today wasn’t it.”

Botetourt had some consolation as sophomore Ashton Harper shot a 2-under-par 70 to share the individual title with Abingdon junior Will Watson.

Samir Davidov shot 73 for the Cavaliers and will join Harper and Christiansburg’s Seth Walker (74) as one of the three Class 3A individual qualifiers.

Harper birdied three of his first four holes on a blustery day, but a double bogey on No. 7 and bogey on. No. 17 left him tied at the top with Watson.

“It was pretty tough conditions,” Harper said.

Abingdon’s team played a practice round at Ashley on Sunday, and the Falcons stayed overnight in an area motel to be ready for their 11 a.m. tee time.

“Staying overnight makes it feel a little more important,” said Watson, who had birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 including a 20-footer from just off the green on the finishing hole. ““It makes you feel like you’ve got more on your shoulders. I really feel like our team handled it well.

“I think we had six players that thought they could walk out and win today, and it really showed.”

Watson’s 70 was backed by Katie Hall’s 71, Grace Addison’s 75 and Caleb Brummitt’s 78, Abingdon’s No. 6 player, Mason Funk, threw in a round of 79 for good measure.

Botetourt’s other counting scores came from Jake Koffman (76) and Kaitlyn Mosdell (84).

Cave Spring shot 316 to take third place, followed by Hidden Valley (321), Northside (322) and Magna Vista (324).

Abingdon placed second behind Lord Botetourt in the 2019 regional, but the fact that only the champion advanced this time added some extra pressure.

“It made all of us realize that we needed to stand on the tee and take a deep breath,” said Watson, who was a freshman on Abingdon’s 2018 state championship squad.

“We took it upon ourselves to play against the golf course and amongst each other rather than other teams. It really benefited us well.”

The Falcons did not want to be mere spectators next week on their home course.

Watson and Harper were content with sharing the top spot Monday, rather than enduring a long wait for the lower-seeded teams to finish their rounds.

“We’ve got school tomorrow, we were supposed to have school today,” Watson said. “We’ve got schoolwork going on. We’ve got teachers here. Everybody’s going home.”

Harper, who expects to contend for the individual title next week, agreed.

“Today, I’m pretty much done after the 18th,” he said.

Region 3D results

At Ashley Plantation (par 72)

Co-medalists — Ashton Harper, Lord Botetourt; Will Watson, Abingdon, 70.

x-Abingdon (294) — Watson 70, Katie Hall 71, Grace Addison 75, Caleb Brummitt 78, Mason Funk 79, Dalton Minnick 87.

Lord Botetourt (303) — y-Harper 70, y-Samir Davidov 73, Jake Koffman 76, Kaitlyn Mosdell 84, Dylan Salvi 86, Trey Sharp 95.

Cave Spring (316) — Nate Faulkner 75, Owen Bright 78, Alex Glick 80, Thomas Peterson 83, Walker Wright 86, Ethan Wiid 89.

Hidden Valley (321) — Harrison Withers 76, Richard Hearp 81, Luke Barrette 82, Tanner Whitely 82, Michael Kupec 86, Emmerson Bartley 90.

Northside (322) — Charlie Wright 77, Michael Pankey 80, Nick Crawford 81, Peyton Spangler 84, Joel Hetherington 90, Caleb Spangler 98.

Magna Vista (324) — Cameron Robertson 78, Patrick McCrickard 80, Mason Newman 82, Wil Gardner 84, Jaken Ford 94, Kailei Minter 104.

Bassett (350) — Troy Carter 80, Chris Kallam 82, Camden Bryant 92, Sydney Witcher 96.

William Byrd (359) — Kendrick South 84, Clayton Gilmore 91, Evan Mullen 92, Chris Blankenship 92, Griffin Horacek 94, Kobe Turner 104.

Christiansburg (378) — y-Seth Walker 74, Evan McCall 97, Garrett Mathis 102, Silar Moore 105, Dylan Carr 110, Sean Cromer 123.

Staunton River (417) — Owen Simmons 81, Jon Ball 89, Conner Witt 105, Solomon Hines 142, Justin Mayhew 144.

Tunstall (419) — Karington Brooks 98, Patrick Snow 98, Elliott Jones 107, Mallory Woodall 116, Cole Abercrombie 126.

Carroll County (449) — Will Dalton 96, Logan Coleman 101, Jacob Hall 120, Elliott Bowman 131, Rachel Hall 132, Clayton Turman 134.

x-team qualifier for VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

y-individual qualifier for VHSl Class 3 state tournament.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert