High school lacrosse: Patrick Henry boys, girls post victories

“I saw the ball rolling toward me and the goalie was out of the goal,” he said. “I knew it was going to go in before I even shot it.”

Moments earlier, Albemarle had a flurry of its own in front of PH freshman goalie Cole Devine. The officials threw a flag for a PH penalty, but it was negated after they ruled the home team had called a timeout prior to the infraction.

“I couldn’t tell what was going on,” Wilkinson said. “I just knew Cole had the ball so I was screaming at the bench official for a timeout. Luckily, he got the guys together and they discussed it.

Patrick Henry’s girls dominated Stafford in the first game, rolling to a 21-1 win as senior Savannah Derey scored eight goals and dominated the faceoffs.

Derey scored less than two minutes into the game, followed quickly by goals from Emma Kate Greer and Gracie Kahoun for a 3-0 lead at the 20:14 mark.

Derey, Greer and freshman Kate Cumins found the back of the net in quick succession as PH blew out to a 6-0 lead with barely seven minutes elapsed.

Patrick Henry (9-1) dominated every phase of the game.

Stafford (7-5) avoided a shutout when Sydney Ulmer scored on a penalty shot after regulation time had expired.