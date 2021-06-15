High school lacrosse: Patrick Henry boys, girls post victories

Patrick Henry boys lacrosse coach Josh Wilkinson said his team’s 2019 postseason loss at Albemarle left his team feeling “a little salty.”
PH enjoyed the aftertaste Tuesday.
Patrick Henry kept its 2021 season alive by the narrowest of margins, posting an 11-10 overtime victory over Albemarle on a sudden-death goal by Evan Henny.
Henny’s goal moved PH into a regional final Thursday at home against Brooke Point and set off a wild celebration in front of the home bench.
“It felt really fun,” Henny said. “But it hurt a little bit there. They got a little rough on me. It was just awesome.”
PH (9-1) appeared poised to win in regulation before Albemarle’s Jacob Alec King fired in his fourth goal of the game with 36 seconds on the clock.
Patrick Henry had to reboiund during the four-minute break before the OT.
“We were just assuring each other,” Henny said. “We’re a good team and we’ve been playing together for a long time. We just knew. And we got it.”
Henny’s game-winner came in stunning fashion as he scooped up a loose ball after Albemarle goalie Aidan Christopher Taffe had left the goal mouth.
The PH senior midfielder walked in and ended the proceedings.
“I saw the ball rolling toward me and the goalie was out of the goal,” he said. “I knew it was going to go in before I even shot it.”
Moments earlier, Albemarle had a flurry of its own in front of PH freshman goalie Cole Devine. The officials threw a flag for a PH penalty, but it was negated after they ruled the home team had called a timeout prior to the infraction.
“I couldn’t tell what was going on,” Wilkinson said. “I just knew Cole had the ball so I was screaming at the bench official for a timeout. Luckily, he got the guys together and they discussed it.
Patrick Henry’s girls dominated Stafford in the first game, rolling to a 21-1 win as senior Savannah Derey scored eight goals and dominated the faceoffs.
Derey scored less than two minutes into the game, followed quickly by goals from Emma Kate Greer and Gracie Kahoun for a 3-0 lead at the 20:14 mark.
Derey, Greer and freshman Kate Cumins found the back of the net in quick succession as PH blew out to a 6-0 lead with barely seven minutes elapsed.
Patrick Henry (9-1) dominated every phase of the game.
Stafford (7-5) avoided a shutout when Sydney Ulmer scored on a penalty shot after regulation time had expired.
Greer backed Derey with six goals, while Cumins added four.
“We played last night, so the girls are exhausted,” Stafford coach Kelly Ulmer said. “We finished at 9 at night and then drove four hours [Tuesday]. We don’t get to see what these teams look like until you get to regionals, so you just come down and do your best.
“Lacrosse up in Stafford is relatively new. It’s growing. Not a lot of people do travel [lacrosse]. We’re working with people who have been on the field, really, for two years now.”
Derey, who led PH to the Class 5 girls basketball state final, will continue her lacrosse career at James Madison.
First comes Tuesday’s 5 p.m. region final at home against Albemarle.
Tuesday, she was armed with a new weapon, a specially designed faceoff stick. After each faceoff Derey quickly traded sticks with PH coach Kate Spyhalski.
Patrick Henry got the idea from Rockbridge County, which handed the Patriots a 10-6 loss two weeks ago.
“It’s designed differently so it clamps the ball differently,” Derey said. “It’s more narrow so it fits inside the other person’s stick.
“We decided if we faced another person with a stick like that we were going to have to be prepared.”
Girls
Patrick Henry 21, Stafford 1
Stafford;0;1;—;1
Patrick Henry;14;7;—;21
Stafford goal — Ulmer.
Patrick Henry goals — Derey 8, Greer 6, Cumins 4, Kahoun, K.McGinnis, Hale.
Boys
Patrick Henry 11, Albemarle 10, OT
Albemarle;2;2;6;2;0;—;10
Patrick Henry;3;3;3;1;1;—;11
Albemarle goals — King 4, Myers 4, Stroud, Pitsenberger.
Patrick Henry goals — Totty 3, Henny 3, McKenna 2, Zachman, Derey, Kahoun.