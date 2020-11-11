High school notebook: Blacksburg tennis star Thompson enrolling early at Tech

Frank Thompson is staying in Blacksburg but he is leaving Blacksburg High School early.
The two-time VHSL Class 4 boys singles champion said he will bypass his senior tennis season with the Bruins and enroll in January at Virginia Tech.
Thompson, the son of Tech men's coach Jim Thompson, committed to the Hokies a year ago.
He said the cancellation of the 2020 VHSL spring season and the uncertainty surrounding 2021 because of COVID heavily influenced his decision.
"COVID is a big reason," Thompson said. "Without COVID, it would still be in the cards, but with COVID, it just makes the most sense."
The Blacksburg star, who has won two national junior doubles titles with partner Thomas Paulsell of Seattle, had to accelerate his curriculum in order to graduate from high school after the fall semester.
"I was ahead a little bit just because of the classes I've been taking, but I did have to change a couple things from yearlong to semesterlong just to graduate," he said.
Thompson expects to sit out Tech's 2021 spring season and be ready to compete in 2021-22.
"It's not an absolute I'm redshirting, but that is for sure the plan," he said.
"The biggest benefit for me is to get my feet wet in college. To be around the guys in the weight room and get ahead in school, just to acclimate to the college atmosphere will be really good for me."
Salem promotes Boyd
as interim boys coach
Salem High School has promoted Micah Boyd to the position of interim boys basketball coach.
Boyd, an assistant coach for the Spartans in 2019-20, replaces Kevin Garst.
Garst resigned last week after 14 years as Salem's head coach.
Prior to joining the Salem coaching staff, Boyd was an assistant coach at Cave Spring under Jacob Gruse.
Boyd is a native of Tampa, Florida who is employed fulltime as an account development manager for PPG Paints.
He was the JV coach and a varsity assistant at Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond. He also was the boys varsity coach at Grove Christian School in Henrico County.
Salem finished 14-10 overall in 2019-20, 7-5 in the River Ridge District.
Region 4D may add 3 schools
Road trips in Region 4D are about to become longer.
The VHSL Executive Committee will vote in February whether to move three Charlottesville-area schools — Western Albemarle, Louisa County and Orange County — out of heavily congested Region 4B into Region 4D where Timesland's four Class 4 schools reside.
The proposal is almost certainly to be approved, a VHSL official said Wednesday.
Class 4 officials drew up the plan to alleviate their crowded neighborhood, which under the original alignment planned for the 2021-22 school year called for the region to have 20 schools.
Region 4D currently has eight members: Blacksburg, Jefferson Forest, Pulaski County, Salem, Amherst County, E.C. Glass, George Washington and Halifax County.
Under the new proposal, the breakdown in Class 4 beginning in 2021-22 would be: Region A (13 schools), Region B (17), Region C (16) and Region D (11).
A new alignment would affect Region 4D in two ways.
There would be the potential for longer road trips for regional competition as the new Region 4D would range from Halifax County and Pulaski County to beyond Charlottesville.
It also would mean three of the 11 schools in the region would not qualify for the VHSL football playoffs.
Region 4D automatically sent all eight of its members to the 2019 football playoffs.
The 2020-21 regional playoffs this spring will be limited to just four teams because of the shortened season caused by COVID-19.
Western Albemarle is moving from Class 3 to Class 4 next season after winning the last three VHSL titles in girls soccer, boys cross country, boys swimming and boys tennis.
Western also won the 2020 state titles in girls swimming and boys indoor track, and the Warriors took 2019 championships in boys soccer, girls tennis and girls swimming.
LB lineman includes Hokies in final 6
Virginia Tech has made the cut as Lord Botetourt junior lineman Gunner Givens has trimmed his list of prospective college football programs to six.
Tech, Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina, Ohio State and Penn State remain in the running for the 6-foot-6, 275-pound two-way standout.
Givens is rated the top high school offensive tackle in the nation by 247Sports.
He played tight end for Botetourt's 14-1 Class 3A state finalists in 2019 and was named the Timesland Sizzlin' Sophomore of the year on defense.
Wythe's Goode to join ex-teammate at RU
For the second year in a row, George Wythe is sending a golf standout to Radford University.
Daniel Goode, who was the VHSL Class 1 runner-up last fall, has signed with the Highlanders.
He will join former teammate Channing Blevins on the Radford roster.
Blevins edged Goode by one stroke to win the 2019 state title at the Pete Dye River Course.
George Wythe's Lauren Puckett has signed to play volleyball at Eckerd College, a Division II school in St. Petersburg, Florida.
The Tritons finished 19-10 in 2019 and were 10-10 in the Sunshine State Conference.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
