High school notebook: Blacksburg tennis star Thompson enrolling early at Tech

Frank Thompson is staying in Blacksburg but he is leaving Blacksburg High School early.

The two-time VHSL Class 4 boys singles champion said he will bypass his senior tennis season with the Bruins and enroll in January at Virginia Tech.

Thompson, the son of Tech men's coach Jim Thompson, committed to the Hokies a year ago.

He said the cancellation of the 2020 VHSL spring season and the uncertainty surrounding 2021 because of COVID heavily influenced his decision.

"COVID is a big reason," Thompson said. "Without COVID, it would still be in the cards, but with COVID, it just makes the most sense."

The Blacksburg star, who has won two national junior doubles titles with partner Thomas Paulsell of Seattle, had to accelerate his curriculum in order to graduate from high school after the fall semester.

"I was ahead a little bit just because of the classes I've been taking, but I did have to change a couple things from yearlong to semesterlong just to graduate," he said.

Thompson expects to sit out Tech's 2021 spring season and be ready to compete in 2021-22.

"It's not an absolute I'm redshirting, but that is for sure the plan," he said.