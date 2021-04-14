High School Roundup: Alleghany boys, Radford girls win Region 2C XC titles

COVINGTON — Glenvar's Carly Wilkes and Radford's William Hartig won individual titles while Alleghany's boys and Radford's girls claimed team championships Wednesday in the Region 2C cross country meet at Jackson River Sports Complex.
Wilkes won the girls race by more than two minutes with a time of 18 minutes, 1 second as Radford's Emma Hastings-Crummey placed second in 20:19.
Hartig took the boys race in 16:39 with Alleghany's Erik Honaker second at 16:54.
Alleghany won the boys title on a tiebreaker after the Mountaineers and Radford each had 35 points. Alleghany's No. 6 runner, Andrew Peck, finished ahead of the Bobcats' No. 6 man to break the tie.
James River earned the other berth to next week's VHSL Class 2 state meet at Green Hill Park.
Radford's girls finished first with 40 points, followed by Alleghany (58) and Glenvar (73).
Wednesday's results
At Jackson River Sports Complex
Boys team scores
1. xz-Alleghany (All) 35, 2. x-Radford (Rad) 35, 3. x-James River (JR) 100, 4. Floyd County (Flo) 109, 5. Glenvar (Glen) 113, 6. Chatham (Chat) 151, 7. Patrick County (PC) 158, 8. Appomattox County (Appo) 194.
Boys top 15
1. William Hartig (Rad) 16:39, 2. Erik Honaker (All) 16:54, 3. y-Daniel Zearfoss (Glen) 17:07.36, 4. Cyrus Hartig (Rad) 17:22, 5. Levi Counts (All) 17:58, 6. Landon Roop (Rad) 17:53, 7. Mason Honaker (All) 17:58, 8. y-Miles Baldwin (Flo) 18:02, 9. y-Asa Fletcher (DR) 18:02, 10. Gabe Miller (All) 18:26, 11. Kellen Bishop (Rad) 18:32.21, 12. Moises Cisneros (PC) 18:34, 13. Michael Groom (DR) 19:12, 14. Baron Leitch (All) 19:16, 15. Isaac Bell (JR) 19:31.
Girls team scores
1. x-Radford 40, 2. x-Alleghany 58, 3. x-Glenvar 73, 4. Floyd County 78, 5. Dan River 88.
Girls top 15
1. Carly Wilkes (Glen) 18:01, 2. Emma Hastings-Crummey (Rad) 20:19, 3. Abby Barnes (Rad) 20:25, 4. y-Zoe Belshan (Flo) 20:66, 5. Macyn Cash (All) 21:46, 6. Ellie Buskill (Rad) 21:46, 7. y-Jordan Vogltanz (DR) 22:19. 8. Abby Martin (All) 22:14, 9. y-Emily Saunders (DR) 22:19, 10. Caroline Horrell (Glen) 22:27, 11. Addie Tapp (Rad) 22:30, 12. Alivia Hoover (All) 22:42, 13. Larah Blevins (Flo) 22:42, 14. Lucy Nicely (All) 23:46, 15. Alyssa McFalls (DR) 24:07.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 2C
Glenvar def. Radford 25-18, 25-20, 25-13
Caroline Craig had 43 assists and seven digs, and Rhyan Harris had a momentum-changing block Wednesday night to lift unbeaten Glenvar over visiting Radford in a regional quarterfinal.
Harris finished with three aces and four blocks for Glenvar (12-0), which will face Giles in a 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal at home.
Hannah Hylton added 11 kills and 16 digs for the Highlanders, while Sydney Loder had nine kills and six blocks.
Radford, which had won the previous two VHSL Class 2 state titles, was led by Trinity Adams (11 kills, eight digs) and Hollybrook Cline (21 assists).
Nelson County def. Patrick County 25-20, 25-21, 25-20
STUART — The Governors knocked off the second-seeded Cougars to earn a semifinal Thursday at Floyd County.
Patrick County was led by Suzanne Gonzalez (12 kills, nine digs), Lauren Largen (10 kills, six digs and two aces), Lainie Hopkins (15 assists, two aces), Julianna Overby (14 assists) and Kenzie Belcher (19 digs, two aces).
Giles def. Gretna 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
PEARISBURG — Emma Claytor had 18 kills, and Hannah Steele had 16 to power the Spartans to a quarterfinal win over the Hawks.
Alyssa Pennington set up 41 assists for Giles (11-3), which plays at Glenvar in a Thursday semifinal. Jillian Midkiff had 31 digs for the Spartans.
Floyd County def. Appomattox County 25-21, 25-21, 16-25, 25-15
APPOMATTOX — Jaycee Chaffin blasted 22 kills to go with 20 digs, while Kenzee Chaffin had 44 assists and 18 digs as the sixth-seeded Buffaloes topped the Raiders.
Floyd (9-4) also got 18 kills and six blocks from Olivia Hylton and 26 digs and four aces from Madi Ramey.
The Buffaloes will play at home against Nelson County in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.