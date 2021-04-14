High School Roundup: Alleghany boys, Radford girls win Region 2C XC titles

Caroline Craig had 43 assists and seven digs, and Rhyan Harris had a momentum-changing block Wednesday night to lift unbeaten Glenvar over visiting Radford in a regional quarterfinal.

Harris finished with three aces and four blocks for Glenvar (12-0), which will face Giles in a 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal at home.

Hannah Hylton added 11 kills and 16 digs for the Highlanders, while Sydney Loder had nine kills and six blocks.

Radford, which had won the previous two VHSL Class 2 state titles, was led by Trinity Adams (11 kills, eight digs) and Hollybrook Cline (21 assists).

Nelson County def. Patrick County 25-20, 25-21, 25-20

STUART — The Governors knocked off the second-seeded Cougars to earn a semifinal Thursday at Floyd County.

Patrick County was led by Suzanne Gonzalez (12 kills, nine digs), Lauren Largen (10 kills, six digs and two aces), Lainie Hopkins (15 assists, two aces), Julianna Overby (14 assists) and Kenzie Belcher (19 digs, two aces).

Giles def. Gretna 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

PEARISBURG — Emma Claytor had 18 kills, and Hannah Steele had 16 to power the Spartans to a quarterfinal win over the Hawks.