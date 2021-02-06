High School Roundup: Christiansburg claims Region 3D wrestling title

CHRISTIANSBURG — Eight Christiansburg wrestlers won individual titles on their home mat Saturday to power the Blue Demons to another championship in the Region 3D tournament.
Junior Policarpo (113 pounds), Ethan Slaughter (132), Luke Robie (138), Dawson Gragg (145), Jake Baier (170), Parker Ferrell (182), Bryan Taylor (220) and Aidan Lacoma (285) earned titles for Christiansburg.
The Blue Demons rolled up 223 points to outscore William Byrd and Northside.
Gage Cochran (106), Derek Burton (126) and Xavier Preston (152) took victories for William Byrd.
Lord Botetourt’s Connor Shiflett (160) and Noah Shepherd claimed titles, while J.B. Dragovich (120) won for Hidden Valley.
REGION 3D
Team scores
1. Christiansburg (Cbg) 223, 2. William Byrd (WB) 189 1/2, 3. Northside (Nor) 165, 4. Lord Botetourt (LB) 153 1/2, 5. Hidden Valley (HV) 77, 6. Cave Spring (CS) 51, 7. Abingdon (Ab) 48, 8. Carroll County 40.
First-place individuals
106 pounds — Gage Cockran (WB) d. Connor Nichols (Ab), 10-4; 113 pounds — Junior Policarpo (Cbg) d. Dominic Pascoe (WB), 5-4; 120 — J.B. Dragovich (HV) p. Dexter Gaines (WB), :58; 126 — Derek Burton (WB) md. Dalton Minnick (Ab), 10-0; 132 — Ethan Slaughter (Cbg) md. Gavin Ellis (WB), 16-3; 138 — Luke Robie (Cbg) p. Steve Tingler (WB), :53; 145 — Dawson Gragg (Cbg) d. Nicholas Young (LB), 5-3, SV; 152 — Xavier Preston (WB) p. Austin Hunley (Nor), 3:49; 160 — Connor Shiflett (LB) p. Kyle Keister (Cbg), 2:19; 170 — Jake Baier (Cbg) d. Sam Francis (LB), 8-4; 182 — Parker Ferrell (Cbg) p. Jerze Webb (WB), 3:58; 195 — Noah Shepherd (LB) p. Cole Pritchard (CS), 4:07; 220 — Bryan Taylor (Cbg) d. Will Quesenberry (Nor), 2:09; 285 — Aiden Lacoma (Cbg) d. Hunter Richards (WB), 9-3.
Second-place individuals
106 — Nichols, bye; 113 — Pascoe d. Cody Williams (WB), NC; 120 — Gaines d. Trey Saunders (LB), NC; 126 — Minnick d. Max Ochalek (Nor), NC; 132 — Bailey Davidson (Nor) p. Ellis, 2:10; 138 — Tingler d. Luke Kuehler (HV), NC; 145 — Young d. Chris Hunt (Nor), NC; 152 — Hunley d. J.J. Pociask (Cbg), NC; 160 — Keister d. Blake Foster (Nor), NC; 170 — Francis (LB) d. Evan Elliott (Nor), NC; 182 — Webb p. Parker Brown (Nor), 2:11, 195 — Shepherd d. Anthony Jones (Nor), NC; 220 — Quesenberry d. Xavier Williams (LB), NC; 285 — Richards p. Daniel Ramirez (HV), 3:51.
REGION 4D WRESTLING
Amherst wins on home mats
AMHERST — Host Amherst County won six individual titles Saturday and captured the team championship.
Amherst posted 178 points to edge Salem (152) and Blacksburg (125).
Blacksburg had three champions — Thomas Svetanant (132 pounds), Aiden Bowman (138) and Logan Eberhart (145).
Salem got individual titles from Walker Chambers (113) and Cameron Martindale (285).
Xavier Ramsey (106) won for Pulaski County.
REGION 4D
Team scores
1. Amherst County (Amh) 178, 2. Salem (Sal) 152, 3. Blacksburg (Bbg) 125, 4. Pulaski County (Pul) 99, 5. E.C. Glass (ECG) 95, 6. George Washington (GW) 8.
First-place individuals
106 pounds — Xavier Ramsey (Pul) p. Jake Henry (Bbg), 1:49; 113 — Walker Chambers (Sal) p. Gavin Warner (Pul), :07; 120 — Russell Gordon (Amh) p. Caden Thomas (Sal), :32; 126 — Ethan Busby (Amh) md. Robert Baker (Bbg), 9-0; 132 — Thomas Svetanant (Bbg) p. Nick Golden (Pul), 4:17; 138 — Aiden Bowman (Bbg) p. Seth Justice (Amh), 3:50; 145 — Logan Eberhart (Bbg) p. Kyman Kinney (Sal), 2:09; 152 — Kylee Martin (Amh) md. Damion Fowlkes (Pul), 10-1; 160 — Brian Honeycutt (ECG) md. Riley Rutledge (Sal), 18-8; 170 — Parker Hoden (Amh) d. Sam Baker (Bbg), 2-1; 182 — Kaine Morris (Amh) d. William Lankford (ECG), 7-3; 195 — Austin Deanda (Amh) d. Alex Lafon (Bbg), 5-4; 220 — Tavion Jenkins (ECG) md. P.J. Bruner (Sal), 10-1; 285 — Cameron Martindale (Sal) p. Willie Jarvis (Amh), 1:43.
Second-place individuals
106 — Brunner (Amh) bye; 113 — Warner, bye; 120 — Thomas, bye; 126 — Baker d. Haden Smith (Sal), 3-2; 132 — Golden (Pul) d. Avery Hall (Sal), 3-2; 138 — Justice d. Parker Midkiff (Pul), 4-2; 152 — Kinney (Sal) p. Jacob Campbell (Amh), :43; 152 — Fowlkes d. Caden Wright (Sal), NC; 160 — Rutledge d. James Travers (Amh), NC; 170 — Baker d. Evan Alger (Pul), NC; 182 — Lankford d. James Brooks (Sal), NC; 195 — Samuel Miles (Sal) p. Lafon, 1:43; 220 — Bruner, bye; 220 — Jarvis d. Isaac Surber (Pul); 285 — Jarvis d. Isaac Surber (Pul), 5-4.
BOYS BASKETBALL
James River 59, Salem 41
BUCHANAN — Heath Andrews paced a balanced attack with 10 points and the Knights finished the regular season Saturday with a home win.
Owyn Dawyot had a game-high 16 points for Salem.
SALEM (0-5)
Dawyot 16, Dallas 1, Owen 2, Davidson 2, Allen 2, Greer 9, Clemens 5, Hart 4.
JAMES RIVER (5-5)
Bailey 4, Bell 2, Steger 9, Andrews 10, Moran 6, Clevenger 9, Braun 4, C.Easton 5, J.Easton 8, Toliver 2.
Salem 6 9 8 18 — 41
James River 14 17 18 10 — 59
3-point goals — Salem 3 (Dawyot, Greer, Clemens), James River 6 (Steger 2, J.Easton 2, Clevenger, C.Easton). JV — James River won 46-36.
VACA STATE
Ridgeview Christian 56, Roanoke Valley Christian 55
STUARTS DRAFT — Ethan Perdew made a free throw with six seconds left and Levi Nice scored 26 points as Ridgeview knocked the Eagles out of the tournament with a first-round victory.
Logan Gutierrez had 24 points and Asa Long scored 14 for RVC.