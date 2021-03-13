High School Roundup: Giles volleyball nets district win over Alleghany

PEARISBURG — Hannah Steele knocked down 11 kills, Hayley Howell posted 10 kills and Emma Claytor added nine kills as Giles knocked off Alleghany 25-21, 25-9, 25-10 in a Three Rivers District volleyball match Saturday.

Alleghany (0-5) was led by Anna Hayes with five kills, Erin Mays with three kills and Gracie Conner with eight digs.

BOYS LACROSSE

Providence Day School (N.C.) 14, North Cross 11

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cole Jessey scored eight goals as the Chargers held off the visiting Raiders on Friday.

North Cross (3-1) was led by Geist Pollock with five goals and an assist, David Caldwell with three goals, and Rowland Neel, who scored twice.

Hayden Burns stopped 16 shots for the Raiders.