High School Roundup: Halifax boys edge Pulaski in 5 OTs in Region 4D semis

DUBLIN — Pulaski County and Halifax County tipped off at 3 p.m. Wednesday to get an early jump on possible inclement weather.

Four quarters and five overtimes later, visiting Halifax edged the Cougars 75-69 in a Region 4D boys basketball semifinal.

Kam Roberts scored 39 points — 18 coming in the five OTs — as the Blue Comets advanced to Friday's scheduled region final.

Kevon Ferrell added 14 points for Halifax, which tied the game on a 3-pointer by Nijay Ross at the end of regulation.

Pulaski County (5-10), which lost to Halifax by 21 points in last year's region tournament, was led by A.J. McCloud with 28 points, Kyle O'Neal with 13 and Peyton McDaniel with 12.

The game tied the mark for the longest postseason game in Timesland history, matching Parry McCluer's five-overtime loss to J.J. Kelly in the 1977 Group A state semifinals.

HALIFAX COUNTY (2-2)

Roberts 39, Ferrell 14, Jennings 7, Wells 7, Waller 4, Ross 3, Ward 1.

PULASKI COUNTY (5-10)

McCloud 28, O'Neal 13, McDaniel 12, Bourne 8, Gulley 7, Nester 1.