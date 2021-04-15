High School Roundup: Hidden Valley downs Abingdon in Region 3D volleyball final

ABINGDON — Cam Davenport hit 21 kills and added 10 digs, while Faith Mitchell set up 25 assists and added four kills Thursday as Hidden Valley claimed the Region 3D volleyball championship with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 victory over Abingdon.

Maddie Clouser had 12 kills and 12 digs for the Titans, who will play at the Region 3C champion in a Class 2 state semifinal Tuesday.

VOLLEYBALL

REGION 2C

Giles def. Glenvar 16-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-13

Alyssa Pennington had 51 assists, while Emma Claytor and Hannah Steele combined for 45 kills as the Spartans came all the way back from a 2-0 deficit to hand the Highlanders their first loss of the season in a semifinal.

Claytor had 26 kills and Steele added 19 for Giles (11-2), which will play Floyd County at home at 4 p.m. Saturday. Jilian Midkiff had 48 digs for the Spartans.

Floyd County def. Nelson County 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 25-11

FLOYD — Jaycee Chaffin pounded 18 kills to go with 31 digs, while Kenzee Chaffin set up 45 assists and had 16 digs as the Buffaloes reached the region final.