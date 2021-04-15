High School Roundup: Hidden Valley downs Abingdon in Region 3D volleyball final

ABINGDON — Cam Davenport hit 21 kills and added 10 digs, while Faith Mitchell set up 25 assists and added four kills Thursday as Hidden Valley claimed the Region 3D volleyball championship with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 victory over Abingdon.
Maddie Clouser had 12 kills and 12 digs for the Titans, who will play at the Region 3C champion in a Class 2 state semifinal Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 2C
Giles def. Glenvar 16-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-13
Alyssa Pennington had 51 assists, while Emma Claytor and Hannah Steele combined for 45 kills as the Spartans came all the way back from a 2-0 deficit to hand the Highlanders their first loss of the season in a semifinal.
Claytor had 26 kills and Steele added 19 for Giles (11-2), which will play Floyd County at home at 4 p.m. Saturday. Jilian Midkiff had 48 digs for the Spartans.
Floyd County def. Nelson County 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 25-11
FLOYD — Jaycee Chaffin pounded 18 kills to go with 31 digs, while Kenzee Chaffin set up 45 assists and had 16 digs as the Buffaloes reached the region final.
Olivia Hylton added 17 kills, and Mallorie Gardner had 10 kills and 11 digs for Floyd (10-4).
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 3D
MARTINSVILLE — Freshman Reese Bradbury took first place and led Hidden Valley to its fourth consecutive girls title, while Christiansburg took the boys crown at Smith River Sports Complex.
Bradbury won in 19:32 with teammate Elle Anderson placing second.
Christiansburg and Lord Botetourt finished behind the Titans in the team standings.
Christiansburg edged Lord Botetourt by 14 points for the boys title. Abingdon's Isaac Thiessen was the individual winner in 16:22.
Boys team scores
1. x-Christiansburg 44, 2. x-Lord Botetourt 58, 3. x-Abingdon 70, 4. Cave Spring 125, 5. Hidden Valley 153, 6. Northside 158, 7. Tunstall 163, 8. William Byrd 211, 9. Bassett 225.
Boys top 15
1. Isaac Thiessen (A) 16:22, 2. Lawson Mecom (Cbg) 16:37, 3. Dylan Phillips (A) 15:45, 4. Bryson Cook (LB) 16:47, 5. Evan Gates (LB) 16:49, 6. y-Ryan Connelly (N) 16:59, 7. Nicholas McCumsey (Cbg) 17:02, 8. Dillon Craig (Cbg) 17:04, 9. y-Ashton Weaver (Tun) 17:06, 10. Jack Bundy (A) 17:15, 11. y-Charles Hearp (Tun) 17:22, 12. Jesse Hudnall (Cbg) 17:31, 13. Evan Poff (LB) 17:35, 14. Carter Hudson (LB) 17:36, 15. Joshua Starr (Cbg) 17:41.
Girls team scores
1. x-Hidden Valley 34, 2. x-Christiansburg 61, 3. x-Lord Botetourt 84, 4. Bassett 96, 5. Northside 122, 6. Cave Spring 155, 7. William Byrd 155, 8. Tunstall 174,
Girls top 15
1. Reese Bradbury (HV) 19:32, 2. Elle Anderson (HV) 19:46, 3. y-Makaleigh Jessee (A) 20:06, 4. Sydney Vokus (LB) 20:21, 5. Hannah Parker (Cbg) 20:37, 6. y-Piper Doughton (Bass) 20;37, 7. y-Cecelia Johnson (Ab) 20:38, 8. McKenna Spaulding (Cbg) 20:51, 9. Ella Johnston (LB) 20:51, 10. Kayla Waters (Cbg) 21:01, 11. Sadie Wagner (HV) 21:02, 12. Rebekah Dragovich (HV) 21:36, 13. Lauren Duff (LB) 21:50, 14. Sophia Pineda (HV) 22:00, 15. Carolyn Connelly (N) 22:05.
x-team qualifier for Class 3 state meet.
y-individual qualifier for Class 3 state meet.
REGION 1C
BLACKSBURG — Auburn’s boys won in a tiebreaker, while George Wythe’s girls swept the top three individual spots to claim the title Wednesday at Blacksburg High School.
Auburn and Parry McCluer tied with 46 points but the Eagles’ No. 6 runner — Daniel Graham — placed ahead of the Fighting Blues’ No. 6 man to give Auburn the edge.
Parry McCluer’s Trevor Tomlin won the boys ran in 17 minutes, with George Wythe’s Josh Tomiak second at 17:22.
Morgan Dalton, Kara Temple and Katie Temple finished 1-2-3 for George Wythe with Dalton winning in 21:25.
The Maroons had 26 points to finish ahead of Auburn (36) and Parry McCluer (73).
Boys team scores
1. xz-Auburn (Aub) 46, 2. x-Parry McCluer (PM) 46, 3. x-George Wythe (GW) 59, 4. Grayson County (GC) 62, 5. Galax (Gal) 133, 6. Eastern Montgomery (EM) 183.
Boys top 15
1. Trevor Tomlin (PM) 17:00, 2. Josh Tomiak (GW) 17:22, 3. Chase Guynn (Aub) 17:24, 4. Kade Minton (GW) 17:31, 5. y-Zane Cox (GC) 17;39, 6. Kedryn Chandler (PM) 17:45, 7. Kaiden Finley (Aub) 18:01, 8. y-Dylan Bedwell (GC) 18:02, 9. Kovyk Chandler (PM) 18:02, 10. Brendan Plogger (PM) 18:19, 11. Andrew Tickle (Aub) 18:42, 12. Andy Vaughan (Aub) 18:52, 13. Mitchell Scaggs (Aub) 19:02, 14. y-Geraldo Reyes (GC) 19:06, 15. Jamie Wall (Narrows) 19:20.
Girls team scores
1. x-George Wythe 26, 2. x-Auburn 36, 3. x-Parry McCluer 73, 4. Eastern Montgomery 99, 5. Galax 104.
Girls top 15
1. Morgan Dalton (GW) 21:25, 2. Kara Temple (GW) 22:17, 3. Kaleigh Temple (GW) 22:27, 4. Amelia Terry (Aub) 22:54, 5. Katelyn Lafon (Aub) 22:59, 6. Koya Chandler (PM) 23:08, 7. Camryn Hardin (GW) 23:16, 8. Pikea Saint (Aub) 23:18, 9. Morgan Rosenbaum (Aub) 23:28, 10. Kasey Rosenbaum (Aub) 23:30, 11. Jilian Wheelock (PM) 23:33, 12. y-Destyne Rutherford (GC) 23:47, 13. y-Sarah Weatherspoon (EM) 24:30, 14. Maggie Minton (GW) 24:43, 15. Katie Light (Aub) 24:45.
x-team qualifier for Class 1 state meet.
y-individual qualifier for Class 1 state meet.
z-won team title on tiebreaker.
REGION 1D
PILGRIMS KNOB — Rural Retreat qualified its boys and girls teams for the VHSl Class 1 state meet with top-three finishes Wednesday at Twin Valley Elementary School.
The Indians placed second in the girls meet, led by a third-place finish from Madison Fiscus and a sixth-place effort by Annabelle Fiscus. Grundy’s Jessi Looney won in 21 minutes, 51 seconds and led the Golden Wave to the team title.
Rural Retreat finished third in the boys meet, which was won by Castlewood.
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson was the boys champion in 17:06. Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins earned a state berth with a third-place finish.
GIRLS SOCCER
North Cross 9, Carlisle 0
Kylie Schaefer scored four goals, while Adoria Saunders had two goals and two assists as the Raiders topped the Chiefs on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Roanoke Valley Christian 17, Timberlake Christian 3
Garrett Hopkins struck out seven and got the win as the Eagles opened their season.
Luke Somers had two hits and four RBIs for RVC. Logan Gutierrez struck out four in relief.
North Cross 17, Westover Christian 5
Connor Lange drove in seven runs with a grand slam and two doubles for the Raiders.
Davis Yeaman also had three hits and two RBIs for North Cross (7-2).
BOYS LACROSSE
North Cross 21, Fishburne Military 4
WAYNESBORO — David Caldwell scored three goals to go with assists as the Raiders stopped the Caissons.
Jack Durham and Sebastian Miller had three goals apiece for the North Cross.
Shawn Doss had all four goals for Fishburne.