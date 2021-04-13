High School Roundup: Stevens, Patrick Henry capture Region 5D golf titles

HARRISONBURG -- Patrick Henry's Maxwell Stevens won an eight-hole playoff for the individual title and led the Patriots to the team championship Tuesday in the Region 5D golf tournament at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
Stevens was locked in an epic duel with Harrisonburg's Tory Corritson after both players shot 77. Stevens won with a par on the eighth playoff hole.
PH carded a team score of 324, finishing 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Stafford.
The Patriots' other top scores were by Tommy Fitchett (81), Durbin Stevens (82) and Caroline Gilreath (84).
REGION 1C
RADFORD -- Benson Blevins shot 1-under-par 71 for the individual crown and led reigning Class 1 state champion George Wythe won the title at the Pete Dye River Course.
Blevins edged teammate Peyton Coe by three shots.
George Wythe had a team score of 303, good for a 65-stroke win over Bath County. The Maroons also were led by Daniel Goode (75) and Paeton Phillippi (83).
Bath County's Matthew Keyser, Galax's Talan Gentry and Auburn's Caleb Wallace grabbed individual state tournament berths.
REGION 3C
HARRISONBURG — Rockbridge County’s Paul Russell and Garrett Huffman qualified for the VHSL Class 3 golf tournament with top-five finishes Monday in the Region 3C event at Lakeview Golf Club.
Russell shot 3-over-par 75 to place second, two shots behind individual winner Killian Donnelly of Fluvanna County. Huffman tied for fifth place at 76.
Western Albemarle took the team title and the lone berth in the state tournament, carding a 304 to finish 26 strokes ahead of runner-up Rockbridge County.
Sofia Vargas (84) and John Shomo (95) had Rockbridge's other counting scores.
REGION 6A
VIRGINIA BEACH -- Franklin County's Cutter Harvey shot 77 but missed qualifying for the Class 6 state tournament by one stroke Tuesday at Red Wing Golf Course.
The Eagles had a total of 341 to place fifth as a team with Brayden Walmsley at 79, Sam Fansler at 80 and Harmon English at 105.
REGION 2D
BLUEFIELD -- Graham won the team title and Richlands' Caleigh Street shot 74 to win the individual crown by six strokes Tuesday at Fincastle Country Club.
Graham shot a team score of 339 with Richlands second at 373.
Central-Wise's Jack England and Virginia High's Caleb Leonard joined Street as individual qualifiers for the Class 2 state tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
REGION 6A
Franklin County def. Cosby 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-10
MIDLOTHIAN -- Courtney Bryant had a career-high 32 kills to go with six blocks as the Eagles reached the region final.
Lauren Stone added 27 assists and 13 digs for Franklin County (9-2), which will play at home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Floyd Kellam for a state tournament berth.
Emma Chaudet had 12 digs and one ace for the Eagles.
REGION 3D
Hidden Valley def. Northside 25-16, 25-14, 25-16
Cam Davenport continued her recovery from injury with 22 kills and 15 digs, while Faith Mitchell added w1 assists and four kills as the Titans reached the region final against Abingdon.
Maddie Clouser had seven kills and 12 digs for Hidden Valley (12-2).
Northside (6-8) was led by Sanii-Nash'Fuell (five kills, four blocks), Kylee Draper (15 assists) and Samantha Johnson (11 digs).
REGION 3C
Rockbridge County def. Wilson Memorial 25-13, 16-25, 25-12, 25-13
LEXINGTON -- Jaydyn Clemmer's 23 kills, 25 digs and three aces powered the Wildcats to a first-round win over the Dragons.
Other leaders for Rockbridge were Nala Shearer (27 digs), McKenzie Burch (19 assists, two aces) and Krissy Whitesell (16 assists, four kills).
REGION 5D
Mountain View def. Patrick Henry 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20
STAFFORD -- Senior Rosie Giles closed her career with 16 digs as the Patriots dropped a semifinal to the Wildcats.
Olivia Reichardt paced PH (8-6) with 11 kills, while Reghan Dixon added eight kills and four blocks.
REGION 4D
Blacksburg def. Pulaski County 25-14, 25-16, 27-25
BLACKSBURG – The top-seeded Bruins (13-0) won their semifinal Tuesday against the fourth-seeded Cougars, earning a home match Thursday against No. 2 seed E.C. Glass.
Haleigh Brown had 22 assists and eight digs for Pulaski County (7-6). Madison Webb added 12 digs and four kills, while Kelsey Hancock had 11 digs and four kills.
REGION 2C
Floyd County def. James River 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
FLOYD -- Kenzee Chaffin had 35 assists and 16 digs, while Jaycee Chaffin added 14 kills and 17 digs as the Buffaloes scored a quarterfinal win.
Olivia Hylton had nine kills and six blocks for Floyd (8-4).
Giles def. Fort Chiswell 25-12, 25-6, 25-5
PEARISBURG – Haley Howell and Zoe Davis each had eight kills to lead the fourth-seeded Spartans (10-3) to a first-round win Tuesday.
Alyssa Pennington added 30 assists for Giles.
Radford def. Chatham 25-19, 25-17, 25-15
CHATHAM – Trinity Adams had 11 digs, eight kills and five aces to lead the ninth-seeded Bobcats (6-2) to a first-round win.
Laney Cline had 11 kills for Radford, while Hollybrook Cline added 27 assists and three aces. Radford will play at Glenvar in a quarterfinal.
REGION 1C
Grayson County def. Narrows 25-22, 25-16, 26-24
NARROWS -- Kylie Pope had 12 kills, three blocks and three aces to lead the Blue Devils to a semifinal win Tuesday.
Malorie Reeves added 12 digs and seven kills for Grayson County, while Hannah Halsey had 11 kills, three blocks and two aces.
Halee Kast had 14 digs and seven kills for Narrows (10-4), while Lainey Stables had 21 digs. Emma Spencer added five blocks and two kills.
REGION 1D
Chilhowie def. Twin Valley 25-11, 25-8, 25-17
CHILHOWIE -- Mari-Beth Boardwine had 12 kills, four blocks, and three aces to power the Warriors into the semifinals.
Chilhowie also was led by Caitlin Pierce (10 digs, four kills, four aces), Dixie Mullinax (18 digs, two kills) and Josie Sheets (13 assists, seven digs, six kills).
CROSS COUNTRY
REGION 4D
BLACKSBURG -- Jefferson Forest runners swept both individual titles while Blacksburg took the boys and girls team championships Tuesday at Blacksburg High School.
JF senior Timothy Krone took the boys race in 16 minutes, 53 seconds with Blackburg's Landon Dinkel second in 17:06.
Freshman Zoie Lamanna won the girls race in 19:43, edging Blacksburg's Annika Griggs by two seconds.
Blacksburg and runner-up Jefferson Forest qualified both teams for next week's Class 4 state meet in Leesburg.
(Run results in agate type)Boys team scores
1. x-Blacksburg (B) 29, 2. x-Jefferson Forest (JF) 34, 3. Pulaski County (PC) 66, 4. E.C. Glass (ECG) 113, 5. Salem (S) 156, 6. Amherst County (AC) 179, 7. Halifax County (HC) 182.
Boys top 15
1. Timothy Krone (JF) 16:53, 2. Landon Dinkel (B) 17:06, 3. Jonathan Goerlich (B) 17:11, 4. Brannon Adams (JF) 17:22, 5. Ben Schmitt (B) 17:25, 6. Conner Rutherford (B) 17:26, 7. Alex Jordan (JF) 17:31, 8. y-Evan Hull (PC) 17:36, 9. y-Zach Fox (PC) 17:38, 10. Will Schepens (JF) 17:43, 11. y-Garrett Kinder (PC) 17:44, 12. Jed Dudley (JF) 17:45, 13. Vance Ruiz (B) 18:00, 14. Lance Jonzen (JF) 18:10, 15. Wes King (PC) 18:25.
Girls team scores
1. x-Blacksburg 22, 2. x-Jefferson Forest 40, 3. Salem 82, 4. Halifax County 120.
Girls top 15
1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 19:43, 2. Annika Griggs (B) 19:45, 3. Mia Jones (B) 20:24, 4. Audrey Link (B) 20:38, 5. Shauna Skow (JF) 20:52, 6. Mari Garza (B) 21:00, 7. Mary Finch (B) 21:11, 8. y-Allyson Castle (PC) 21:19, 9. Beall Roberts (JF) 21:29, 10. y-Madison Woolwine (PC) 21:35, 11. y-Anna Pitts (S) 21:53, 12. Sarah Handel (ECG) 21:53, 13. Allie McDonald (B) 22:16, 14. Maegan Knight (JF) 22:29, 15. Lily Rascher (B) 22:59.
x-team qualifier for Class 4 state meet.
y-individual qualifier for Class 4 state meet.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Cross 19, New Covenant 2
LYNCHBURG -- Zane Ratliff scored four goals with four assists as the Raiders won a conference game.
David Caldwell one goal and four assists for North Cross (8-2), while Ian Cann had three goals and two assists.
Elijah Higey had had saves for New Covenant (3-1).
BASEBALL
North Cross 25, Hargrave Military 0
CHATHAM – Malek Thabet had four hits and four RBIs to lead the Raiders (6-2) to a win Tuesday.
Ashton Shannon added two hits and four RBIs for North Cross.
SOFTBALL
Catholic sweeps doubleheader
DANVILLE – The Celtics opened the season Tuesday by sweeping a doubleheader from Westover Christian, winning the first game 5-0 and the nightcap 17-0.
Kyra Leonard pitched a pair of five-inning shutouts. She pitched a one-hitter in Game 1, striking out 11 and walking none. She also pitched a one-hitter in Game 2, striking out 10 and walking none.
Sydney Aaron had two hits and three RBIs in Game 1, while Sara Do had four hits and five RBIs in Game 2.