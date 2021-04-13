High School Roundup: Stevens, Patrick Henry capture Region 5D golf titles

Russell shot 3-over-par 75 to place second, two shots behind individual winner Killian Donnelly of Fluvanna County. Huffman tied for fifth place at 76.

Western Albemarle took the team title and the lone berth in the state tournament, carding a 304 to finish 26 strokes ahead of runner-up Rockbridge County.

Sofia Vargas (84) and John Shomo (95) had Rockbridge's other counting scores.

REGION 6A

VIRGINIA BEACH -- Franklin County's Cutter Harvey shot 77 but missed qualifying for the Class 6 state tournament by one stroke Tuesday at Red Wing Golf Course.

The Eagles had a total of 341 to place fifth as a team with Brayden Walmsley at 79, Sam Fansler at 80 and Harmon English at 105.

REGION 2D

BLUEFIELD -- Graham won the team title and Richlands' Caleigh Street shot 74 to win the individual crown by six strokes Tuesday at Fincastle Country Club.

Graham shot a team score of 339 with Richlands second at 373.

Central-Wise's Jack England and Virginia High's Caleb Leonard joined Street as individual qualifiers for the Class 2 state tournament.

VOLLEYBALL