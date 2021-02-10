High School Roundup

xx
TUESDAY'S GAMES
BOYS
REGION 5D
Patrick Henry 70, Brooke Point 45
Sophomore Brooks Derey drilled seven 3-pointers and rolled up 28 points as the Patriots crushed the visiting Black Hawks in a semifinal.
Jamonte Smith added 15 points for PH (7-1), which will face William Fleming for the third time this season in the regional final Thursday at PH.
BROOKE POINTE
Dixon 5, Leap 2, Jaden Scott 3, Venisee 4, Simms 13, Harris 5, Jordan Scott 6, Mason 4, Scroggins 3.
PATRICK HENRY
Adams 3, Beasley 5, Burns 1, Derey 28, Faulkner 9, Smith 15, Yarmah 9.
Brooke Point;7;13;15;10;—;45
Patrick Henry;20;19;23;8;—;70
3-point goals — Brooke Point 5 (Dixon, Jaden Scott, Venisee, Simms, Harris), Patrick Henry 10 (Derey 7, Faulkner, Smith, Yarmah).
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt 86, Carroll County 46
DALEVILLE — Tyler Moore canned five 3-pointers in the first half and he scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first 16 minutes in a quarterfinal romp.
Botetourt (10-3) drilled 14 3-pointers, 11 in the first half. Kyle Arnholt scored 15 points, and Connor Tilley added 11.
Jackson Hull led Carroll with 16 points.
CARROLL COUNTY (4-8)
Beamer 8, Reitze 7, Riggins 3, Hull 16, Smith 2, Dalton 2, Sechrist 6, Flippin 2.
LORD BOTETOURT (10-3)
Moore 23, L.Bramblett 5, Salvi 2, Arnholt 15, Crawford 9, O.Prince 9, Tilley 11, N.Prince 3, Compton 9.
Carroll County;17;9;15;5;—;46
Lord Botetourt;30;21;18;17;—;86
3-point goals — Carroll County 4 (Beamer 2, Reitze, Riggins), Lord Botetourt 14 (Moore 5, Tilley 3, Crawford 2, L.Bramblett, Arnholt, O.Prince, N.Prince).
REGION 2D
Ridgeview 74, Marion 63
MARION — Gabe Brown poured in 23 points to power the Wolfpack past the Scarlet Hurricanes in the quarterfinals.
Grant Williams led Marion (4-11) with 20 points.
RIDGEVIEW
Counts 12, Adkins 10, A.Mullins 18, Greer 8, Brown 23, Fletcher 3.
MARION (4-11)
Marchant 4, Russell 2, Hall 3, Grubb 15, Jolliffe 6, Williams 20, Thomas 13.
Ridgeview;15;15;21;23;—;74
Marion;17;11;10;25;—;63
3-point goals — Ridgeview 6 (Counts 2, Greer 2, Brown 2), Marion 8 (Grubb 3, Jolliffe 2, Williams 2, Thomas).
REGULAR SEASON
VIC DIVISION 2
Eastern Mennonite 64, North Cross 53
Trey Gillenwater splashed four 3-points and finished with 26 points as the Flames topped the Raiders for the second time this season.
Nick Andrew had 18 points, and Drew Jensen scored 12 for North Cross.
EASTERN MENNONITE
A.Hatter 12, D.Hatter 2, Bellamy 3, Gillenwater 26, Jones 15, Hess 2, Johnson 4.
NORTH CROSS (4-5, 3-5)
Hines 7, Trail 2, Andrew 18, Robertson 5, Bloomfield 9, Jensen 12.
Eastern Mennonite;16;17;18;13;—;64
North Cross;13;13;17;10;—;53
3-point goals — Eastern Mennonite 7 (Gillenwater 4, A.Hatter 2, Bellamy), North Cross 6 (Bloomfield 3, Jensen 2, Andrew).
GIRLS
REGION 1D
Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43
CHILHOWIE — Katie Barr scored 26 points and the Warriors slammed the door on the Golden Wave for a first-round victory.
Hannah Ballenger added 12 points for Chilhowie.
GRUNDY
Vencill 5, J.Looney 4, Payne 10, Bailey 4, Yates 10, M.Looney 10.
CHILHOWIE (6-2)
Lane 3, Ballenger 12, Goodwin 6, Barr 26, K.Roland 5
Grundy;9;7;12;15;—;43
Chilhowie;13;15;8;16;—;52
3-point goals — Grundy 4 (Yates 2, Vencill, M.Looney), Chilhowie 5 (Barr 2, Ballenger 2, Lane).
INDOOR TRACK
REGION 4D
Blacksburg sweeps titles
AMHERST — Blacksburg took both team titles, while Pulaski County's Kelsey Arnold won four individual girls events Tuesday in the Region 4D indoor track and field meet, held outdoors at Amherst County High School.
The Bruins outscored Pulaski County 182-173 in the boys meet. Blacksburg rolled up 214 points to take the girls title, with Amherst County second at 105.
Arnold swept the 55 meters (7.87 seconds), 55 hurdles (9.32), long jump (16 feet, 7 inches) and triple jump (36-5 1/2).
REGION 4D
Boys team scores
1. Blacksburg (Bbg) 182, 2. Pulaski County (Pul) 173, 3. Amherst County (Amh) 67, 4. E.C. Glass (ECG) 51, 5. Halifax County (Hal) 21, 6. Salem (Sal) 16.
Boys results
55 meters -- Fowler (Pul) 6.84; 300 -- Hager (Bbg) 36.96; 500 -- Ruiz (Bbg) 1:08.66; 1,000 -- Schmitt (Bbg) 2:50.16; 1,600 -- Rutherford (Bbg) 4:43.60,; 3,200 -- Dinkel (Bbg) 10:20.86; 55 hurdles -- Idore (Amh) 8.40;; 800 relay -- Pulaski County 1:34.27; 1,600 relay -- Blacksburg 3:39.68; 3,200 relay -- Blacksburg 8:34.54; High jump -- Waller (Hal) 6-6; Pole vault -- Moore (Amh) 14-0; Long jump -- Waller (Hal) 21-2; Triple jump -- Hill-Lewis (Pul) 41-7 1/2;; Shot put -- Turner (Pul) 47-1.
Girls team scores
1. Blacksburg (Bbg) 214, 2. Amherst County 105, 3. Pulaski County 82, 4. E.C. Glass 41, 5. Salem 17, 6. George Washington (GW) 14, 7. Halifax County 4.
Girls results
55 meters -- Arnold (Pul) 7.87; 300 -- Krouscas (Bbg) 44.49; 500 -- Garza (Bbg) 1:25.01; 1,000 -- Link (Bbg) 3:08.62; 1,600 -- A.Griggs (Bbg) 5:30.77; 3,200 -- Jones (Bbg) 12:28.47; 55 hurdles -- Arnold (Pul) 9.32; 800 relay -- Blacksburg 1:50.67; 1,600 relay -- Blacksburg 4:35.34; 3,200 relay -- Blacksburg 12:31.95; High jump -- 1. Kehlenbeck (Bbg) 4-8; Pole vault -- Stinson (ECG) 8-6; Long jump -- Arnold (Pul) 16-7; Triple jump -- Arnold (Pul) 36-5 1/2; Shot put -- Memmer (Sal) 33-6 1/2.