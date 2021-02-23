High school swimming: Blacksburg boys, girls breeze to state titles

“Thirty-four years ago, his (Piemonte) first job in diving was in Albuquerque, New Mexico and my first swimming coach job was in Albuquerque then too,” Reilly said. “We’ve taken different turns throughout life, but we’ve both ended up in Blacksburg.”

If there was any drama left during Tuesday’s meet, the Bruins pretty much erased it in the day’s first event as Blacksburg’s 200 Medley Relay team of Patrick Reilly, Nick Fillo, Zac Sudweeks, and Lewis Rockwell won in a time of 1:39.01 besting their seed time by over two seconds.

“Winning that first relay was really a surprise, but my son (Patrick) led it off so that was very special for me,” Reilly said.

Patrick Reilly, a senior, was just anxious to get started, especially after the meet had been pushed back due to inclement weather in the New River Valley over the past couple of weeks.

“We were just really hyped to get going. Our race was opening up the meet and we knew we had to be good,” the younger Reilly said.

The boys’ event was held during the afternoon and after the facility was cleaned as a part of Covid-19 protocols, the girls’ meet took place in the evening.