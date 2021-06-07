High school tennis: Blacksburg boys advance to Class 4 championship match

STERLING — Blacksburg’s boys tennis team posted five straight-sets singles victories Monday as the Bruins defeated Dominion 5-1 to secure a berth in the VHSL Class 4 championship match.
Blacksburg (14-0) will play Jamestown at 10 a.m. Thursday at Huntington Park in Newport News.
Sammy Xiang and Jace Deck scored wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, followed by victories from Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez, Robert Cowan and Cody Miller.
Xiang had a 6-2, 6-2 win ove Anshul Ragwani, the player he will face in Friday’s singles semifinal.
Singles
Sammy Xiang (B) d. Anshul Ragwani, 6-2, 6-2; Jace Deck (B) d. Atharva Sapre, 6-1, 7-5; Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez (B) d. Brian Shen, 6-3, 7-5; Robert Cowan (B) d. Aidan Edwards, 6-3, 6-3; Bhargav Moosani (LV) d. Ben Anderson, 7-5, 6-1; Cody Miller (B) d. Shane McMillan, 6-0, 6-2.
CLASS 4 GIRLS TENNIS
PURCELLVILLE — Loudoun Valley won a pair of doubles matches and the Vikings took a 5-3 semifinal victory over Blacksburg, ending the Bruins’ season one step short of a state final.
Rachel Guo, Hannah Deck and Taylor Anthony scored wins for Blacksburg.
Singles
Faith Gallegos (LV) d. Raya Freeborn, 6-1, 6-1; Carleigh Levitt (LV) d. Seraya Lemaire, 6-1, 6-4; Rachel Guo (B) d. Sarah St. John, 6-0, 7-5; Hannah Deck (B) d. Sophie Dattilo, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Taylor Anthony (B) d. Lauren Allen, 6-2, 6-1; Luci Hansen (LV) d. Kelsey Walsh, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
Freeborn and Lemaire (B) and Leavitt and St. John were tied, 5-7, 6-4, DNF; Gallegos and St. John (LV) d. Deck and Anthony, 6-1, 6-3; Allen and Hansen (LV) d. Guo and Naira Rodriguez-Fernandez, 6-1, 6-4.
CLASS 3 BOYS TENNIS
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Perennial Class 3 power Western Albemarle was too much for Hidden Valley as the Warriors rolled to a 6-0 win over the Titans.
HV’s Jacob Nichols stayed with Tobin Yates at No. 1 singles for most of the second set before dropping a 6-1, 6-3 decision.
Singles
Tobin Yates (WA) d. Jacob Nichols, 6-1, 6-3; Damion Heller-Chen (WA) d. Ravi Jayaraman, 6-1, 6-2; Gordie Fairbon (WA) d. Zach Facciani, 6-0, 6-1; Bryce Duncan (WA) d. Ben Facciani, 6-1, 6-1; Luke Kielbasa (WA) d. Ethan Su, 6-0, 6-0; Charlie Miller (WA) d. Andrew Sakamoto, 6-0, 6-0.