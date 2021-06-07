High school tennis: Blacksburg boys advance to Class 4 championship match

STERLING — Blacksburg’s boys tennis team posted five straight-sets singles victories Monday as the Bruins defeated Dominion 5-1 to secure a berth in the VHSL Class 4 championship match.

Blacksburg (14-0) will play Jamestown at 10 a.m. Thursday at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Sammy Xiang and Jace Deck scored wins at the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, followed by victories from Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez, Robert Cowan and Cody Miller.

Xiang had a 6-2, 6-2 win ove Anshul Ragwani, the player he will face in Friday’s singles semifinal.

(Agate type)Singles

Sammy Xiang (B) d. Anshul Ragwani, 6-2, 6-2; Jace Deck (B) d. Atharva Sapre, 6-1, 7-5; Alex Rodriguez-Fernandez (B) d. Brian Shen, 6-3, 7-5; Robert Cowan (B) d. Aidan Edwards, 6-3, 6-3; Bhargav Moosani (LV) d. Ben Anderson, 7-5, 6-1; Cody Miller (B) d. Shane McMillan, 6-0, 6-2.

CLASS 4 GIRLS TENNIS

PURCELLVILLE — Loudoun Valley won a pair of doubles matches and the Vikings took a 5-3 semifinal victory over Blacksburg, ending the Bruins’ season one step short of a state final.

Rachel Guo, Hannah Deck and Taylor Anthony scored wins for Blacksburg.