High School Tennis: Radford's Gilmore storms to Region 2C boys singles title

BLACKSBURG — Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore completed a run to the singles championship in the Region 2C boys tennis tournament at Virginia Tech on Tuesdaay with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Grayson County’s Grant Sayers, earning a berth in the VHSL Class 2 semifinals.
Gilmore lost just one game in three matches, stopping Fort Chiswell’s Ethan Carr 6-0, 6-1 and defeated George Wythe’s Landon Ferguson 6-0, 6-0 on Monday.
Sayers advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Floyd County’s Kyle Hubbard and a 6-2, 6-4 sermifinal victory over Patrick County’s Kevin Nester.
REGION 2C GIRLS TENNIS
Minarik edges Gustafson in final
BLACKSBURG — Radford’s Harper Minarik qualified for the Class 2 state tournament with a 7-5, 6-1 victory Monday at Virginia Tech over Glenvar’s Isabella Gustafson.
Minarik downed Fort Chiswell’s Ashley Roark 6-1, 6-1 and Appomattox County’s Mariska Servis 6-0, 6-1 on Monday. Gustafson defeated Nelson County’s Anna Cheape 6-1, 6-3 and topped Floyd County’s Madi Ramey 6-4, 6-1.
REGION 5D GIRLS TENNIS
PH rolls into team final
Patrick Henry won six singles matches while losing a total of six games in a 6-0 semifinal rout of visiting Mountain View at River’s Edge.
The Patriots will face Albemarle for the region title and berth in the Class 5 semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at River’s Edge.
Marella Hudson (PH) d. Kaitlyn Williams, 6-0, 6-0; Sawyer Stephenson (PH) d. Serena Smith, 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Riddle (PH) d. Katelyn Calvert, 6-0, 6-1; Anna Wade Douthat (PH) d. Dawn Forrest, 6-1, 6-0; Delaney Smith (PH) d. Victoria Parage, 6-1, 6-1; Sophie Dewire (PH) d. Alyssa Miller, 6-1, 6-0.