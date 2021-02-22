 Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Glenvar's Jake Cline wins Class 2 individual state title at 132 pounds
The Class 2 state wrestling meet became a family affair for Glenvar’s Jake Cline who joined his father as a state champion on Monday evening.

Cline scored on a two-point takedown just seconds into his match and never gave up the lead as he earned a 6-3 decision over Clarke County’s Cannon Long in the 132 final inside the Salem Civic Center.

“Getting that takedown really helped me. I knew if I took him down that I could keep the pace going and I would win,” Cline said.

Cline added the victory had extra meaning for him considering that he came to this event every year growing up with his father Jason, who was a two-time state champion at Grundy in the 1990s.

“It’s crazy to come here and do what I’ve always wanted to do,” Cline said of wrestling in the Civic Center.

The elder Cline is not only Jake’s father, but also his coach. He had a mat side seat as he watched the Highlander sophomore claim his first state title.

“I get a little choked up. He’s worked so hard for this and done everything we’ve asked him to do. He’s one of the hardest workers in the room,” Cline said of his son. “He has seen the state titles up on the wall in my office and now he’s got one of his own. I’m really proud to see him pull this off.”

Cline, however, was not Timesland’s only representative on top of the podium on Monday as James River claimed a pair of individual titles from juniors Hunter Forbes and Carder Miller.

Forbes completed an undefeated season at 19-0 with a convincing 7-0 decision over East Rockingham’s Tanner Baugher in the 160 final.

“I just spend the first period feeling the person out and in the second I adjust to the way their wrestling. In the third period I go on the attack,” Forbes said of his strategy.

The junior added that going through the campaign without a loss was a preseason goal.

“As soon as I stepped in the wrestling room, I told coach that my goal was to go undefeated and he said let’s go get it,” Forbes said.

Miller picked up his title with a 3-1 decision over Amelia County’s Michael Oliver in the 195 final in just his second year of wrestling.

“I was thinking the whole time to not do anything stupid to ruin it for me,” Miller said. “It feels amazing. I can’t think all my coaches enough.”

Glenvar had two other finalists, but Ethan Flowers lost a 6 -2 decision to King William’s Austin Weeks at 138 and Zach Moore lost by pinfall to Lebanon’s Trent Ray at 220.

Flowers, a freshman, was trying to become the first ninth grader to win a state wrestling title for the Highlanders.

“Ethan’s one of those kids. He is such a great athlete. He’s only been wrestling three years,” Coach Cline said. “I’m super excited for his future.”

Poquoson defended its team title with a winning total of 167.5 points. Lebanon (122.5) was second followed by James River (112.5) and Glenvar (92).

Class 2 state wrestling results

Team scores

1. Poquoson 167 1/2, 2. Lebanon 122 1/2, 3. James River 112 1/2, 4. Glenvar 92, 5. Clarke County 78, 6. Strasburg 77, 7. Stuarts Draft 58, 8. Richlands 45 1/2, 9. Graham 44 1/2, 9. King William 44 1/2, 11. John Battle 44, 11.Patrick County 44, 13. Buffalo Gap 42,14. Union 37, 15. Central-Wise 26, 16. Radford 24, 16. Tazewell 24, 18. Amelia County 19. East Rockingham 17, 19. Fort Chiswell 17, 21. Madison County 10, 22. Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 9, 23. Lee 8, 24. Marion 6.

Championship finals

106 pounds -- Heath Burks (Strasburg) d. James Ruehl (Poquoson), 6-4.

113 pounds -- James Withrow (Poquoson) p. Chance Rose (Richlands), 2:14.

120 pounds -- Karon Smith (Poquoson) p. Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke County), :45.

126 pounds -- Jon Almany (John Battle) p. Ian Willis (Lebanon), 2:02.

132 pounds -- Jake Cline (Glenvar) d. Cannon Long (Clarke County), 6-3.

138 pounds -- Austin Weeks (King William) d. Ethan Flowers (Glenvar), 6-2.

145 pounds -- Thomas Potter (Union) d. Joseph Chiappazzi (Poquoson), 5-3, SV.

152 pounds -- Cole Jessee (Lebanon) d. Asher Coffey (Stuarts Draft), 3-2

160 pounds -- Hunter Forbes (James River) d. Tanner Baugher (East Rockingham), 7-0.

170 pounds -- Caden Mason (Poquoson) p. Fisher Martin (Lebanon), 1:23

182 pounds -- Justin Fritz (Graham) p. Kyle Coffey (Stuarts Draft), :23

195 pounds -- Carder Miller (James River) d. Michael Oliver (Amelia County), 3-1

220 pounds -- Trent Ray (Lebanon) p. Zach Moore (Glenvar), 2:31

285 pounds -- Josh Herndon (Tazewell) p.Connor McCall (Stuarts Draft), 2:36

Third, fourth place

106 -- Brenden Phillips (Richlands) p. Timmy Bennett (James River), 1:52; 113 -- River Smith (Glenvar) d. Landon Roper (Clarke County), 8-6; 120 -- Hunter Martin (Lebanon) md. Mason Hylton (Glenvar), 11-2; 126 -- Anakin Burks (Strasburg) d. Chase Cuddy (James River), 3-1; 132 -- Luke Childress (Lebanon) p. Owen Smith (Patrick County), 3:25; 138 -- Jaylon Burks (Strasburg) d. Tristan Hass (Graham), 11-4; 145 -- Mason Stewart (James River) d. David Burks (Strasburg), 4-1; 152 -- Romeo White (King William) d. Ethan Sneddon (Poquoson), 4-1; 160 -- Darious Williams (Patrick County) md. Jeffrey Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap), 11-2; 170 -- Johnny Satterfield (Union) d. Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap), 3-0; 182 -- Christopher Barber (Poquoson) d. Trace Mansfield (Clarke County), 12-8; 195 -- Dawson Martin (Radford) d. Austin Eldridge (Central-Wise), 5-1; 220 -- Evan Graham (Poquoson) d. Conner Lester (Fort Chiswell), 4-2, SV; 285 -- Cody Mitchell (Poquoson) p. Roger Tapscott (Clarke County), 1:47.

Tags

