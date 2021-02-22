HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Glenvar's Jake Cline wins Class 2 individual state title at 132 pounds

The Class 2 state wrestling meet became a family affair for Glenvar’s Jake Cline who joined his father as a state champion on Monday evening.

Cline scored on a two-point takedown just seconds into his match and never gave up the lead as he earned a 6-3 decision over Clarke County’s Cannon Long in the 132 final inside the Salem Civic Center.

“Getting that takedown really helped me. I knew if I took him down that I could keep the pace going and I would win,” Cline said.

Cline added the victory had extra meaning for him considering that he came to this event every year growing up with his father Jason, who was a two-time state champion at Grundy in the 1990s.

“It’s crazy to come here and do what I’ve always wanted to do,” Cline said of wrestling in the Civic Center.

The elder Cline is not only Jake’s father, but also his coach. He had a mat side seat as he watched the Highlander sophomore claim his first state title.