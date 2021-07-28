10 things to watch for in Southwest Virginia's new high school football season

Seems like yesterday that the 2020 high school football season ended.
Actually, it was less than three months ago as COVID-19 forced Timesland teams to move from the fall to a late-winter start for a season that concluded May 1.
Official practice for the 2021 season begins Thursday with the usual storylines: new coaches, new opponents, new region alignments.
Take a deep breath, masked or not.
Here are 10 things to watch in 2021.
1. It’s baaaack.
VHSL teams were limited to six regular-season games.
Marching bands played in the stands if at all.
Concession stands at some schools were closed.
Capacity for spectators most of the season was 500.
Remember COVID-19 and its impact on the 2020 season?
Well, the virus is still here as total new cases in Virginia rose over the 1,000 mark Tuesday for the first time in several months.
What will be the impact of the coronavirus on the 2021 high school football season?
Already this summer, Olympic athletes, PGA golfers and Major League Baseball players have tested positive.
Locally, the Covington Lumberjacks of the amateur baseball Valley League, had the final week and a half of their season canceled by COVID.
As of now the state government has given a thumbs-up for full capacity at sporting events. Any mitigation protocols are under the aegis of local school boards.
How long will that last?
No one hopes COVID-19 is the No. 1 story again in Timesland high school football.
Stay tuned.
2. Neighborhood bullies
Realignment has given a new look to some Timesland regions, particularly in regions 5D and 4D.
Region 5D, which includes Patrick Henry and William Fleming, has added eight schools to double in size to 16 members.
With eight teams qualifying for the football playoffs, there will no longer be a free pass into the postseason in Region 5D.
The new 5D schools are led by reigning Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge along with perennial powerhouse Massaponax. The other additions are Briar Woods, Independence, Potomac Falls, Riverbend, Riverside and Woodgrove.
Region 4D has added three new members from the Charlottesville area — Louisa County, Orange County and Western Albemarle — upping its number of schools from eight to 11.
Salem, Blacksburg, Pulaski County, Jefferson Forest, Amherst County, E.C. Glass, George Washington and Halifax County remain in Region 4D.
Region 2C’s loss is Region 1C’s gain.
Giles and Fort Chiswell have dropped from Class 2 to Class 1 and are now in Region 1C, expanding that roster to 13 football-playing schools and leaving Region 2C with 14.
In Region 3C, Staunton (formerly known as Robert E. Lee) has moved up to Class 3 and will replace Western Albemarle, leaving the region with 16 teams.
In Southwest Virginia, Lebanon has dropped from Class 2 and is now a member of Region 1D and the Hogoheegee District.
3. From Rivers to Mountain
Not only has Giles dropped to Class 1, the Spartans have left the Three Rivers District for the Mountain Empire.
Giles’ schedule includes MED teams Auburn, Fort Chiswell, Galax, George Wythe and Grayson County along with nondistrict opponents Blacksburg, Narrows, North Cross, James River and Glenvar. Traditional Three Rivers teams Radford and Floyd County are not on the Spartans’ schedule.
Bland County does not have a full MED schedule and consequently will be ineligible for the postseason. Bland kept MED teams Auburn, George Wythe and Fort Chiswell. It is not playing Galax, Giles and Grayson County.
The Bears, who did not field a team in 2019, have a schedule that includes trips outside the area to Castlewood and Rappahannock County along with a home game against Rye Cove.
4. In the light of day
Roanoke City rivals Patrick Henry and William Fleming did not play football against each other in the delayed 2000 season for the first time since PH opened in 1962.
The Patriots and Colonels are lining up opposite each other this fall, but not on a Friday night.
Fleming will visit Patrick Henry on Saturday, Sept. 18, for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
With a new two-year scheduling cycle beginning in 2021, several new matchups dot Timesland schedules.
Among them:
Fleming and Salem are reviving their series with a Sept. 10 game at Fleming.
Salem’s season opener is Aug. 27 at home against Martinsburg (W.Va.).
Lord Botetourt, the 2020 Class 3 runner-up, has a Sept. 10 home game against five-time reigning Class 1 state champ Riverheads, as well as a game at Class 2 state champ Appomattox County.
Botetourt’s game at Blacksburg will be on a Thursday night (Sept. 2) as Virginia Tech is hosting North Carolina the following evening.
Glenvar and Martinsville will play each other for the first time Sept. 3 in Martinsville.
5. Power players
The recruiting season already is off to a good start with two Timesland players from the class of 2022 committed to Power Five programs.
Magna Vista receiver/defensive back Tyler Johnson opted for Penn State in late spring, and two weeks ago Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Gunner Givens picked Virginia Tech from a list that included Alabama and Clemson.
Another Botetourt lineman, senior Hunter McLain, has multiple FBS and Power Five offers.
6. Back in the saddle
Three Timesland teams — Roanoke Catholic, Martinsville and Craig County — did not play football last season.
Craig County failed to field a team because of a lack of eligible and interested players, while Roanoke Catholic and Martinsville opted out because of the coronavirus.
Moreover, Martinsville did not compete in any sport in 2020-21, and the school system did not allow the Bulldogs to even hold a single practice during the school year.
All three schools are back in 2021, but will any others fall by the wayside?
Covington head coach and athletic director Chris Jones said he will know by Tuesday whether the Cougars will have enough players to field a varsity team.
Covington began playing football in 1911 and has put a team on the field every year since 1920.
Covington and Alleghany will combine their student bodies and athletic programs in 2023.
7. Whistle-start tour
The delayed 2020 season caused delays in the Timesland head-coaching transition game. Seven Timesland schools have a new head coach, most who were hired in late spring or early summer.
Here’s the list:
Former Alleghany and Rustburg coach Jack Baker to Parry McCluer.
E.C. Glass assistant J.T. Crews to Jefferson Forest.
Former Virginia High coach Michael Crist to Radford.
Ex-Pulaski County and Fort Chiswell coach Stephen James to Grayson County.
Salem native and William Fleming assistant Nick Leftwich to Cave Spring.
Illinois native David Seabaugh, Timesland’s youngest coach at age 23, to Auburn.
Emory & Henry College assistant Spider Thompson back for his second stint at Fort Chiswell.
8. Familiar face in Floyd
Floyd County is entering its 60th season of varsity football.
Winfred Beale has been the Buffaloes’ head coach for 40 of them.
Beale will surpass former Blacksburg coach David Crist as the all-time Timesland leader with 41 consecutive seasons as a head coach at one school when Floyd County opens its season Aug. 27 with a home game against Christiansburg.
Who has the second-longest active coaching tenure in Timesland? It’s Liberty’s Chris Watts, beginning his 20th season in Bedford.
The other Timesland coaches with a tenure of at least 10 years are Roanoke Catholic’s Bob Price (18), Glenvar’s Kevin Clifford (15), Magna Vista’s Joe Favero (14), Giles’ Jeff Williams (14), Hidden Valley’s Scott Weaver (13), Patrick Henry’s Alan Fiddler (11), North Cross’ Stephen Alexander (11) and Lord Botetourt’s Jamie Harless (10).
9. College-bound again
After COVID-19 forced the VHSL to play its six state championship games in May at high school venues, four of the 2021 finals on Dec. 11 will return to college stadiums.
The Class 6 and Class 5 championship games are scheduled for Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
The Class 4 and Class 3 finals are set for Liberty University in Lynchburg.
The Class 2 and Class 1 games return to Salem Stadium.
10. Streaks and stats
Salem’s 21-14 victory over Lake Taylor in the Class 4 final in May gave the Spartans their 10th overall state championship, trailing only the 17 owned by Hampton. … Lord Botetourt will bring a 21-game regular-season win streak into the season opener at E.C. Glass. … George Wythe’s 3-3 record in the spring snapped a 23-year string of winning seasons for the Maroons. … With the 2020 VHSL playoffs limited to four weeks and the VISAA not sponsoring championships, only 15 Timesland teams made the postseason, a drop from 31 in 2019.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123