10 things to watch for in Southwest Virginia's new high school football season

Glenvar and Martinsville will play each other for the first time Sept. 3 in Martinsville.

5. Power players

The recruiting season already is off to a good start with two Timesland players from the class of 2022 committed to Power Five programs.

Magna Vista receiver/defensive back Tyler Johnson opted for Penn State in late spring, and two weeks ago Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Gunner Givens picked Virginia Tech from a list that included Alabama and Clemson.

Another Botetourt lineman, senior Hunter McLain, has multiple FBS and Power Five offers.

6. Back in the saddle

Three Timesland teams — Roanoke Catholic, Martinsville and Craig County — did not play football last season.

Craig County failed to field a team because of a lack of eligible and interested players, while Roanoke Catholic and Martinsville opted out because of the coronavirus.

Moreover, Martinsville did not compete in any sport in 2020-21, and the school system did not allow the Bulldogs to even hold a single practice during the school year.

All three schools are back in 2021, but will any others fall by the wayside?