10 things to watch for in the Southwest Virginia's new high school football season

Locally, the Covington Lumberjacks of the amateur baseball Valley League, had the final week and a half of their season canceled by COVID.

As of now the state government has given a thumbs-up for full capacity at sporting events. Any mitigation protocols are under the aegis of local school boards.

How long will that last?

No one hopes COVID-19 is the No. 1 story again in Timesland high school football.

Stay tuned.

2. Neighborhood bullies

Realignment has given a new look to some Timesland regions, particularly in regions 5D and 4D.

Region 5D, which includes Patrick Henry and William Fleming, has added eight schools to double in size to 16 members.

With eight teams qualifying for the football playoffs, there will no longer be a free pass into the postseason in Region 5D.

The new 5D schools are led by reigning Class 5 state champion Stone Bridge along with perennial powerhouse Massaponax. The other additions are Briar Woods, Independence, Potomac Falls, Riverbend, Riverside and Woodgrove.