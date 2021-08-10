2 more high school football teams in Western Virginia pause for COVID-19 cases

“All our cases came from the community,” Graham said. “They came from the outside in. But if you’re not careful you could really have an outbreak.

“I feel for everybody, it’s not easy being in education right now.”

Carroll County head coach Monty Chipman said Tuesday that several players on the Cavaliers’ team have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been held out of workouts, which have continued for the rest of the team. Carroll also has pulled out of Friday’s first scheduled preseason scrimmage against Christiansburg.

“We’ve got four or five kids out, and they’re our major kids,” Chipman said. “It’s not going to benefit to get down to a JV running back.

“I hated it for Christiansburg, but we talked and we felt mutual that we didn’t want it to affect them.”

While preseason practice barely has been under way, the Carroll County coach hopes it isn’t already too late.

“We had a big back-to-school bash and all of them were around each other too,” he said. “It’s going to be one of those years.

“We’re probably going to be playing [regular-season] games with half our kids gone or having to forfeit, depending on how many you lose.”