2021 B'Nai B'rith Award nominees

BLACKSBURG
Lewis Rockwell
ATHLETICS: Swimming: two-time school record holder, Class 4 state champion in 200 medley relay, runner-up in 50 freestyle, four-time region relay champion, 15-time state finalist, member of three championship teams.
COMMUNITY: Special Olympics swim instructor; H2Okie Aquatics timer and meet marshal; VA Swimming athlete representative & member COVID-19 return to competition task force; BHS SCUBA Club wildlife conservation activity facilitator.
Mari Garza
ATHLETICS: Soccer: first-team all-region. Cross country: all-region. Indoor track: Placed third in Class 4 500m. Outdoor track: Member of Class 4 third-place 1,600 relay. Volleyball: Played for state tournament qualifier.
COMMUNITY: Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, Micha’s Backpack, RunAboutSports course marshal, Future Economy Collective.
CAVE SPRING
Truman Collins
ATHLETICS: Cross Country: team captain (senior year). Indoor track, team captain (senior year); Outdoor track team captain (senior year).
COMMUNITY: Key Club, Rescue Mission, Franklin County Humane Society, Blue Ridge Marathon.
Suzanne Harris
ATHLETICS: Swimming: Class 3 200 IM champion, second place 200 free relay, third in 100 breaststroke and 200 medley relay; team captain.
COMMUNITY: Heights Community Church Sunday School teacher, Eastlake Community Church Nursery volunteer, Agape Center, Family Promise.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Bryan Taylor
ATHLETICS: Wrestling: Class 3 state champion (senior year), placed fifth and sixth in previous years. Two-time region champion. Won team and coaches’ MVP award for school.
COMMUNITY: Youth league leader; Bingo Worker at Virginia Elite Wrestling Club.
Uchechi Okoronkwo
ATHLETICS: Volleyball: three-year player. Basketball: Most Improved in 2018. Indoor track: Four-year competitor. Outdoor track participant.
COMMUNITY: Help Save the Next Girl member (2017-2019).
CRAIG COUNTY
Bryson Taylor
ATHLETICS: Basketball: Four-year varsity player.
COMMUNITY: Grace Assembly of God youth group, Food Pantry Volunteer, Videographer, Food Delivery.
Autumn Hutchison
ATHLETICS: Volleyball: Second-team all-district, team captain.
Basketball: First-team all-district, second-team all-region.
Softball: Honorable mention all-district.
COMMUNITY: CCRCA Basketball Coach (2 years), Botetourt Community Church Sunday School teacher (2 Years) Worship Team Assistant (3 Years)
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Josh Luckett
ATHLETICS: Football: First-team Blue Ridge District punter. Basketball: three-year varsity player.
COMMUNITY: Rotary Club 4th of July Celebration set-up and clean-up crew, Franklin County youth basketball counselor and coach; Youth football camp counselor and coach; Elementary School reading to students.
Jaedyn Jamison
ATHLETICS: Basketball: Four-year varsity player. First-team all-region, first-team Blue Ridge District. Tennis: Three-year player, all-academic team.
COMMUNITY: Presbyterian Community Center, Lee M. Waid Fall, Odyssey of the Mind assistant judge, Eagle 5k Strut, Franklin County Agricultural Fair, Angel Tree, Santa Letters.
GLENVAR
Ethan Justice
ATHLETICS: Indoor track: Third place in Class 2 1,600 relay; Soccer: One year player; Outdoor track: one year; Cross country: one year.
COMMUNITY: Angels of Assisi, First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School.
Reese Dunkenberger
ATHLETICS: Swimming: Three-time Class 2 state champion and Class 2 record holder in 100 freestyle; state champion in 100 backstroke; three-time Class 2 runner-up; member of two state championship teams.
COMMUNITY: Roanoke County Volunteer Fire & Rescue EMT, Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, Virginia Swimming timer.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Matt Strong
ATHLETICS; Football: First-team all-region defensive back, second-team all-region kick returner, first-team River Ridge District. Baseball: Four-year varsity player.
COMMUNITY: Hidden Valley baseball field clean-up crew.
Kara Reed
ATHLETICS: Softball: Three-year varsity player, team captain. Basketball: Played three years, two-time team captain. Softball: Three-year player, team captain.
COMMUNITY: Clean Valley Council volunteer, Southeast Action Forum volunteer, South County Softball League youth tryouts assistant.
JAMES RIVER
Addison McCaleb
ATHLETICS: Wrestling: Four-year performer; Placed third and fifth in Class 2 state tournament. Two-time region champion and runner-up once. Football: Three-year varsity starter.
COMMUNITY: Botetourt County 4-H, Botetourt Toys for Tots, Botetourt Food Pantry, Rescue Mission coat drive, Star City Winter Rumble, Botetourt youth wrestling tournament, Reading to elementary students, Day of Service, Botetourt County Fair, Botetourt County 4-H talent show.
Morgan Marshall
ATHLETICS: Soccer: Second-team Class 2 all-state, first-team all-region, played for state semifinalist. Volleyball: Played for Class 2 semifinalist. Outdoor track: Lettered three years. Football: Kicked PAT to become first female in school history to score in a football game.
COMMUNITY: Buchanan Readers Program; Buchanan Reggae Festival, Mill Creek Baptist Church media team.
LORD BOTETOURT
Kyle Arnholt
ATHLETICS: Second-team Class 3 all-state, first-team all-region, first-team all-district, team captain for team that reached state final. Basketball: Second-team all-region, first-team all-district, team captain. Baseball: Second-team all-region, first-team all-district.
COMMUNITY: Honor Flight.
Briana Myers
ATHLETICS: Soccer: First-team Class 3 all-state, first-team all-region, Region 3D co-player of the year, Blue Ridge District player of the year. Basketball: All-region honorable mention, played for Class 3 state co-champions, team captain.
COMMUNITY: Rescue Mission, League for Animal Protection, Glebe Ambassador, Sunday School volunteer, Vacation Bible School volunteer, Angel Tree, VBR Star Mentor, Friendship Family representative, Coaches’ Certification Class volunteer.
NORTH CROSS
Daniel Byrnes
ATHLETICS: Three-time team MVP, school record holder in 200 and 500 freestyle, Virginia Independent Conference swimmer of the year, four-time VISAA all-state, team captain. Cross country: Four-year team member, team captain.
COMMUNITY: Crosswalk Program at North Cross, Virginia Gators Swim Club, Hidden Valley Country Club swim team.
ASIA MINNES
ATHLETICS
Swimming: Two-time VISAA state champion and Blue Ridge Conference swimmer of the year.
COMMUNITY: Metropolitan Surf Lifesaving, Rescue Mission Volunteer, Drumstick Dash Volunteer, Private swim instructor, Swim meet timer.
NORTHSIDE
Alexander Powell
ATHLETICS: Soccer: Four-year player. Cross country: Varsity runner for one year.
COMMUNITY: PURE Ministries, Night to Shine, Eagle Scout Project, Little Feet meet, Mentoring men.
Kylee Draper
ATHLETICS: Volleyball: First-team all-region, first-team all-district, team MVP, team captain, lettered four years. Softball: Second-team all-region, team captain, four-year player.
COMMUNITY: Appalachian Outreach, North Roanoke Rec Club, Viking Volleyball Camp, NHS Athletic Booster Club, Melrose Baptist Vacation Bible School, Operation Christmas Child, Melrose Baptist missions.
PATRICK HENRY
Charles Downs III
ATHLETICS: Cross country: Four-year participant. Swimming: Four-year varsity swimmer, team captain.
COMMUNITY: Boy Scouts of America assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Eagle Scout, Church youth group and mission trips.
Megan McGinnis
ATHLETICS: Indoor track: Class 5 state champion in 500m. School record holder in 300, 500 and 1,600 relay. Team captain. Outdoor track: School record holder in four events. Finished third in Class 5 400m. Four-time region champion. Cross country: Team MVP, state qualifier and team captain. Lacrosse: Second-team Class 5, first-team all-region.
COMMUNITY: Youth Mission Team (4 Years), Roma Scriven Piano Studio (4 Years), ICanShine Bike Camp (1 year)
PULASKI COUNTY
Drew Dalton
FOOTBALL: Three-year varsity player, team captain. Baseball: Three-year performer, team captain. Outdoor track: Three-year participant.
COMMUNITY: NRV Tigers, City of Refuge Atlanta, Jordan’s Chapel, Draper Mercantile, Pulaski Daily Bread.
Kelsey Arnold
ATHLETICS: Indoor Track: Placed third in Class 4 triple jump, school record holder, six-time region champion. Outdoor track: Triple jump and 400 relay school record holder, three-time region champion, region record holder in 100 hurdles, placed sixth in 100 hurdles in Southern Track Classic.
COMMUNITY: Grace Fellowship Baptist youth group and Sunday School teacher, Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist youth group, Feed My Lambs Backpack program, PCMS track team, Tutor, Snowville Elementary Pre-K volunteer, Blessing Bags.
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Andrew Vaught
ATHLETICS: Football: First-team VISAA all-state defensive lineman, played for three state championship teams. Basketball: First-team all-conference for VIC tournament winner. Outdoor track: One-year participant; Golf: Played one year. Baseball: One-year player.
COMMUNITY: Roanoke County assistant youth football and basketball coach. St. Andrew’s Nursery volunteer, Kawuan Ray Memorial projects
Isabella Myers
ATHLETICS: Volleyball: Second-team VISAA all-state, first-team Blue Ridge Conference. Basketball: First-team VISAA all-state, first-team all-conference. Soccer: Two-year player. Softball: One-year player; Outdoor track: One-year participant.
COMMUNITY: YOSAL, Youth Group, Drumstick Dash, Bitty League basketball.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN
Elijah Baynes
ATHLETICS: Soccer: Five-year varsity player, won Coach’s Award twice.
COMMUNITY: Lynn Haven Baptist Church mission trip, Vacation Bible School helper, Rescue Mission.
Dani Moser
ATHLETICS: Volleyball: Second-team all-region, team captain. Basketball: VACA South Region second-team, All-tournament team selection, team MVP, team captain; Soccer: One-year player.
COMMUNITY: Green Ridge Baptist Church nursery worker, Children’s church helper and media technician, Elementary school outreach event, VBS music leader and helper, Rescue Mission, Salvation Army, Blue Ridge Women’s Center.
SALEM
Andrew Deese
ATHLETICS: Swimming: Four-year varsity participant, team captain, Spartan Award winner. Soccer: Three-year player.
COMMUNITY: Roanoke valley 4-H, Salem Clothes Closet, Recreation soccer volunteer coach. Salem High chemistry tutor.
Erin Memmer
Indoor track: Class 4 state runner-up in shot put, Two-time Region 4D champion. Outdoor track: Region 4D discus champion and New Balance national qualifier. Community: Interact Club of the Roanoke Valley, Refugee Partnership, New-Gen Peace Builders.
WILLIAM BYRD
Hunter Harris
ATHLETICS: Football: Three-year team captain; Baseball: Three-year player. Indoor track: One-year participant.
COMMUNITY: East Gate Food Pantry, East Gate children’s volunteer, Team Terrier, Roanoke County Parks & Rec camp and clinics, Mount Pleasant Field Day, William Byrd school tour guide, Mount Pleasant Rec Club.
Elizabeth Recktenwald
ATHLETICS: Indoor track: District champion in 3,200 meters. Swimming: Four-year participant, team captain. Cross country: Four-year runner, team captain, Coaches Award. Outdoor track: Four-year competitor.
COMMUNITY: Bonsack Baptist Church youth praise band, youth council and student choir, In-home health care, Landscaping maintenance.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Tyriq Poindexter
ATHLETICS: Football: Second-team all-region, first-team Blue Ridge District. Indoor track: Placed seventh in Class 5 shot put. Basketball: One-year varsity player.
COMMUNITY: Project Discovery, RAMS Volunteer, Apple Ridge Farms, New Life Christian ministries, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Sabrina’s House.
Victoria Board
ATHLETICS: Basketball: Four-year varsity player. First-team all-Blue Ridge District, played on Region 5D championship team, Blue Ridge District tournament champion and state quarterfinalist.
COMMUNITY: LYOB Inner City Basketball League.