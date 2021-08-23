2021 high school volleyball capsule previews

Last season: 8-5

The Cavaliers were somewhat in a rebuilding mode after graduating the bulk of the players who led the program to three consecutive VHSL Class 3 state titles. Botetourt still advanced to the Region 3D semifinals before losing to Abingdon. First-team all-region senior libero Anna Dewease leads the returnees in her third year on the varsity. Also back are senior setter and second-team all-region Sydney Whorley and junior OH Nora Spickard, who made second-team Blue Ridge District. One feature of this year's schedule: a home-and-home series against reigning Class 1 state champ Auburn, which is coached by Conner's sister, Sherry Millirons.

MAGNA VISTA

Coach: Jessica France

Last season: 5-4

The Warriors have a core made up of experienced seniors and an infusion of juniors looking to build on some momentum from the short 2020 season. Magna Vista's leaders include senior outside hitters Morgan Smith and Carlee Ashworth, senior libero Danielle Draper and senior middle Emma Hankins.

NORTHSIDE

Coach: Rachel Fertitta

Last season: 6-8