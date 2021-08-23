2021 high school volleyball capsule previews

NOTE: The following information is based on information submitted by each respective school's head coach:
CLASS 5
PATRICK HENRY
Coach: Maggie Newman
Last season: 8-6
The Patriots return their entire starting lineup from a team that ended its season with a 3-1 loss to Mountain View in the Region 5D semifinals. Senior OH Marella Hudson, junior setter Grayce Edwards and junior MH/OH Reghan Dixon are among PH's leaders. Edwards has committed to play at Eastern Mennonite. Hudson was the region girls singles tennis runner-up in the spring. Patrick Henry will not hold the customary Tournament of Champions this year as PH is playing in the Albemarle Invitational. Region 5D has doubled in size from eight to 16 teams.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Coach: Brooke Gray
Last season: Did not play in 2020
The Colonels have six seniors on the roster: Janhya Henderson, Marissa Lyle-Garrison, DiAnna Richardson, Haley Schrader, Damiah Dawson, Grace Dolue and Natalie Saville. The roster is bolstered by juniors Ta'marria Campbell, Ayanna Henderson and Kya Hurt.
CLASS 4
SALEM
Coach: Elizabeth Denton
Last season: 1-11
The Spartans look to rebound from a season where the only win came against Christiansburg. The team has six returnees, led by senior OH Kennedy Scales, senior DS Emma Johnson, junior DS Reese Redford, sophomore setter Anne Hayden Hall, junior MB Ella Walker and junior OH Kai Bowen. Newcomers include junior MB Mia Esworthy, junior DS Sydney Price, junior RS Autumn Bailey and sophomore setter Makenzie Board. The Spartans will play all their home games at Andrew Lewis Middle School because a new floor is being installed at the high school.
CLASS 3
BASSETT
Coach: Julie Firebaugh
Last season: 6-5
The Bengals navigated the shortened season well enough to earn a first-round berth in the Region 3D tournament where they fell 3-0 at Abingdon. Bassett returns three talented players for Firebaugh's sixth season in sophomore middle Annie Lane, sophomore libero/setter Zoie Pace and senior middle Makayla Rumley. Pace was a second-team all-region selection.
CARROLL COUNTY
Coach: Cindy Edwards
Last season: 4-7
The Cavaliers had to deal with COVID quarantines and a tough Three Rivers District schedule as they did not make the Region 3D tournament. Gone are 2021 graduates Hannah Farmer and Adrianna Salyer, who are playing at Division III Marietta (Ohio). Talent is on hand as senior middle Madison Stockner is fourth on the school's career block list and is being recruited by Eastern Mennonite and other schools. Sophomore right-side hitter Alyssa Ervin is a basketball star with explosive leaping ability. Senior OH Carli Love and junior OH Lily Marshall also return.
CHRISTIANSBURG
Coach: Lisa Dalton
Last season: 1-11
The Blue Demons struggled in a very strong River Ridge District, but eight players including six seniors return looking for redemption. Seniors Kyleigh Phillips and Rachael Bruce are experienced setters, while senior hitter Baylee Reasor is a former all-region selection. Her sister, freshman Addison Reasor, already has made a mark in preseason. Senior Niqua Banks is back after being injured last season and should be an impact player. Other returnees are Stephanie Taylor, Jordan Musselman, Cristen Semones and Braelyn Williams.
HIDDEN VALLEY
Coach: Carla Ponn
Last season: 13-3
The Titans fell two notches short of a Class 3 title with a 3-1 state semifinal loss at eventual champion Rustburg. Optimism is very high in 2021 with the return of Region 3D player of the year and outside hitter Cam Davenport, a first-team VHSCA all-state pick. Also back is first-team all-state senior setter Faith Mitchell. Make way for freshman Caleigh Ponn, a natural libero who will play outside hitter. She played on the winning team at the AVP junior nationals in New Jersey. Plenty of experience returns with junior MH Abby Crosser, sophomore middle Shae Torrence, senior libero Abby Burton, sophomore defensive specialist Lauren Whittaker and senior setter Emily Dudley.
LIBERTY
Coach: Katelyn Martin
Last season: 3-9
Liberty hopes for a more normal year with COVID protocols to develop what is still a young roster. The lone senior is DS Bailey Dills. Sophomore setter Jadyn Clark was honorable mention Seminole District pick. Juniors include MH Emma Kimberlin, MH Brooklyn Gunter, libero/DS Katie Arthur, RH Chandler Reynolds and DS Olivia Esposito. Outside hitting power could come from sophomores Aleaxis Conklin and Kendall Lucas and right-side Jenna Goff.
LORD BOTETOURT
Coach: Julie Conner
Last season: 8-5
The Cavaliers were somewhat in a rebuilding mode after graduating the bulk of the players who led the program to three consecutive VHSL Class 3 state titles. Botetourt still advanced to the Region 3D semifinals before losing to Abingdon. First-team all-region senior libero Anna Dewease leads the returnees in her third year on the varsity. Also back are senior setter and second-team all-region Sydney Whorley and junior OH Nora Spickard, who made second-team Blue Ridge District. One feature of this year's schedule: a home-and-home series against reigning Class 1 state champ Auburn, which is coached by Conner's sister, Sherry Millirons.
MAGNA VISTA
Coach: Jessica France
Last season: 5-4
The Warriors have a core made up of experienced seniors and an infusion of juniors looking to build on some momentum from the short 2020 season. Magna Vista's leaders include senior outside hitters Morgan Smith and Carlee Ashworth, senior libero Danielle Draper and senior middle Emma Hankins.
NORTHSIDE
Coach: Rachel Fertitta
Last season: 6-8
The Vikings had an up-and-down season that included a Blue Ridge District win over Franklin County and a victory at Tunstall in the Region 3C tournament. Sanii Nash-Fuell returns as a first-team Blue Ridge District selection, which should help compensate for the loss of Kylie Draper, who is playing at Roanoke College. Senior OH/DS Makayla Newman was a second-team all-district pick last season. Senior Maggie Shatzer is on the right side. Newman and senior MB Erika Gibson hope to play at the next level.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY
Coach: Amanda McCoy
Last season: 16-1
The Wildcats continued their recent string of strong seasons as the lone blemish was a loss in the Region 3C final to eventual VHSL Class 3 champ Rustburg. Rockbridge must replace James Madison recruit Jaydyn Clemmer. Returnees are led by VHSCA all-state picks Maddie Dahl and Nala Shearer. Dahl is a 6-foot outside hitter who was a USAV HP selection. Shearer plays libero who attended the USAHP beach championships in Florida. Sophomore setter McKenzie Burch and sophomore OH Sophie Vaught were Valley District selections. Senior Alenna Williamson, a transfer from Cave Spring, was named an AAU All-American. Junior Grace Cauley is back at MH after her 2020 season ended prematurely because of injury. Sophomore DS Sarah Clements leads the back row.
STAUNTON RIVER
Coach: Sharon Blake
Last season: 0-11
The Golden Eagles return three starters led by senior libero Abbey Barlow, who has committed to Lynchburg. Barlow and senior OH Nikkolette Paxton were all-Blue Ridge District choices. Returning senior Olivia Bixby also adds a veteran presence.
WILLIAM BYRD
Coach: Allison Thornton
Last season: 9-4
The Terriers started 5-0 last season with two wins over Lord Botetourt and one against Franklin County. Four all-district players return from the team that eventually bowed out 3-2 against Botetourt in the Region 3D tournament. Senior OH Mattie Andrews was second-team VHSCA Class 3 all-state. Senior S/RS Trinity Hylton was a second-team region choice, while junior S/RS Carson Kotz and junior libero Ella Ashworth were second-team Blue Ridge District picks. Byrd got some early work this summer at a team camp at the University of Tennessee.
CLASS 2
ALLEGHANY
Coach: Hannah Bradley
Last season: 1-12
The Mountaineers have a new coach as Bradley moved up from the JV program. She is welcomed by four returnees: junior setter Alyssa Taylor, senior multi-use Erin Harden, senior libero Payton Reynolds and senior OH Emily Riley. Newcomers looking to make a mark are senior OH Rylee Reynolds, senior MH Laken Wilhelm, junior MH/RS Ariana Bolden, junior DS Kalin Rice, junior RS Lindsay Wrenn, sophomore DS BreAnna Phillips and sophomore setter Kinsey Middleton.
FLOYD COUNTY
Coach: Carrie Chaffin
Last season: 11-5
The Buffaloes came within one match of a berth in the state tournament, falling to eventual state champ Giles in the Region 2C final after navigating a very tough Three Rivers District. Back for more are two returning all-district players: senior setter Kenzee Chaffin and senior libero Madi Ramey. Also leading the senior dominated lineup are MH Olivia Hylton and OH Jaycee Chaffin, who were second-team Three Rivers District picks last season. Other seniors are DS Katie Wirt, MH Thai Yuvanavattana, OPP Jordan Ingram and MH Peyton Faulkner
GLENVAR
Coach: Mark Rohrback
Last season: 12-1
The Highlanders return much of the team that rolled to 12 straight wins before falling in five sets to eventual state champion Giles at home in a Region 2C semifinal. Glenvar features six juniors who played in the spring: middle hitters Sydney Loder and Rhyan Harris, outside hitters Hannah Hylton and Claire Griffith, setter Cara Butler and defensive specialist Faren Wilson. Back in the program are senior OH Bailey Conner and sophomore setter Audrey Conner. Sophomore MH Daisy Ann Dawyot is a transfer from Salem, while sophomore OH Natalie McMahon moves up from the JV.
JAMES RIVER
Coach: Davina Copsy
Record: 1-11
The Knights found themselves caught in a very tough Three Rivers District, and they hope that experience will pay off this year. Second-team TRD senior libero Michaela Hedrick is back, along with senior setter Bailey Mines, junior outside hitters Emma Lester and Lexi McCullough and DS/liberos Rachel Harless (senior), Elly Lackey (junior) and Mary Hoye (junior). Sophomore Ripley Barry debuts on the right side, while two freshmen: Lord Botetourt transfer Breanna Anduiza and Belle Stewart can play setter or right-side. Newcomers Emma Francis and Bella Gilliland can patrol the middle.
PATRICK COUNTY
Coach: Heidi Moore
Last season: 8-3
The Cougars must replace seven seniors from last season's team that finished 8-3 with a 3-0 loss at Nelson County in the Region 2C tournament. Top returning players include OH Suzanne Gonzalez, setter Lainie Hopkins, defensive specialist Sadie Vernon and OH Samantha Harris.
RADFORD
Coach: Karen Adams
Last season: 9-3
The Bobcats didn't fall far from their level that produced back-to-back Class 2 state titles in 2018-19 as their only losses were to eventual champion Giles and a powerful Glenvar team. Five seniors graduated including Florida signee Trinity Adams. Radford is not without talent, led by senior OH/MH Laney Cline, senior DS/libero Autumn Howard and sophomore setter Hollybrook Cline. Watch for senior OH/MH Myra Cosmato, senior OH/MH Brooke Phillips and junior DS Karlee Rae Hill.
CLASS 1
AUBURN
Coach: Sherry Millirons
Last season: 18-0
The Eagles lost just two sets all season in rolling to a second successive state championship and their fifth overall under Millirons. Nearly everyone returns from last season, led by senior MH/OH Allyson Martin, the VHSCA Class 1 player of the year. She has some recruiting interest from Radford, East Tennessee State and Tusculum. Also back are first-team VHSCA senior setter Anna McGuire and Region 1C first team junior OH Madeline Lavergne. Don't forget returning starters Kaitlyn Lytton (senior RH), Avery Zuckerwar (junior MH), Emma Vance (senior OH) and Madison Ketterer (junior DS/setter).
BATH COUNTY
Coach: Chase Davidson
Last season: 6-6
The Chargers are looking to improve under Davidson, who also serves as Bath County's athletic director. Senior libero was a second-team Pioneer District choice in the spring season, while senior Chelsey Lowry was honorable mention at setter. Two other seniors: MH Hope May and OH/RS Mackenzie Fridley head the roster along with junior MH Kayleigh Vess, junior DS Hannah Heffler, sophomores Lindsay Oliver, Hannah Armstrong and Caleigh Hazelwood and freshman S/RS Laken Tingler.
BLAND COUNTY
Coach: Hunter Romano
Last season: 6-9
The Bears use defense as their calling card. They are led by junior McKenzie Tindall, a two-year starter who topped the team with 228 digs to go with 79 kills. Cheyenne Holston plays the middle and is the team's lone senior. She had 74 kills and 13 blocks last season. Sophomore Chloe Dillow will move from outside hitter to setter. Impact players off the JV should be juniors Shianne Morehead at MH and Bridgette Potter at DS.
CHILHOWIE
Coach: Laura Robinson
Last season: 10-4
The Warriors have talent returning despite the loss of first-team all-region selections Caitlin Pierce at outside hitter and Dixie Mullinax at libero. Senior MB Mari-Beth Boardwine was second-team all-region, while junior setter Josie Sheets and junior OH Hannah Goodwin were second-team All-Hogoheegee District. Senior MB Lakken Hanshew, junior setter Chloe Adams and senior right side Madison Prater also are returning starters from a squad that won the district tournament title and reached the region semfinals before losing to Eastside.
CRAIG COUNTY
Coach: Suzanne Gans
Last season: 4-5
The Rockets have a new coach in Gans, who takes over from longtime coach Geoff Boyer. Craig is led by senior setter Kaylee Stroup, who was a first-team all-region choice in 2019. Stroup has 749 career assists. The Rockets also should get solid production from senior outside hitter Kylee Clifton.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY
Coach: Haley Duncan
Last season: 14-4
The Mustangs had a stellar season that ended with a Region 1C semifinal loss to eventual Class 1 champ Auburn. All-region Elli Underwood is gone, but the rest of EastMont's lineup returns intact. Junior setter Lilly Underwood and senior OH Morgan Bahnken both made first-team Pioneer District and had all-region status. Senior Laken Smith holds down the middle as a hitter/blocker, while senior Skyann Holloway is a threat on the outside.
GALAX
Coach: George Edmondson
Last season: 5-6
The Maroon Tide finished 5-4 in the Mountain Empire District had their 2020 season curtailed early by COVID. Optimism is high with the return of senior OH Saige Leonard, junior OH Carly Sturgill and senior setter Mallie Edwards. Leonard is a three-time all-district selection was added to the AVCA phenom watch list. She set a school record with 22 service points in a match last season. Sturgill is a two-time all-district player who had a school-record 11 aces in a match. Edwards set a Galax record with 51 assists in one match. Look for senior Peyton Edwards to have an increased role up front, while sophomore Lindsay Elliott can play multiple positions.
GEORGE WYTHE
Coach: Jo Repass
Last season: 7-6
The Maroons finished over .500 after playing Bath County in a "plus-one" game. George Wythe was hit by graduation, but senior Haley Patel is back along with a pair of juniors: Mountain Empire District second-team pick Maria Malavolti and MED honorable mention McKenzie Tate. Other juniors are Maggie Minton, Camille Wolfe and Jasmine Faulkner. Repass is counting on sophomores Olivia Shockley, Andrea Pannell, Samara Sheffey, Sydney Leonard, Haley Faulkner and Makenna Gilman.
GILES
Coach: Mandy Havens
Last season: 15-3
The Spartans concluded a storybook run to their first VHSL championship with a 25-12, 25-10, 25-13 win over Luray in the Class 2 championship. Giles did it with a senior-dominated lineup. The Spartans will break in some new starters as they join Class 1 and the Mountain Empire District. Seniors include returning starters DS/Libero Odessa Farrier, OH Zoe Davis and MB/RS Riley Boggess, along with DS/RS Sara Brown. Four juniors -- DS Lakyn Simmons, DS Joshlyn Williams, OH/RS/MB Macy Steele, MB/RS Natalie Buracker -- are in the mix along with three sophomores -- setter Kaitlyn Steele, libero/DS Jordan Lucas and OH/RS/MB Shiane Whitlow.
GRAYSON COUNTY
Coach: Charles Campbell
Last season: 9-6
The Blue Devils did not play a bad second fiddle in the Mountain Empire District to Auburn as one of only two schools to take a set off the VHSL Class 1 champs. Five players return from the Region 1C runners-up led by second-team Class 1 junior MH Kylie Pope and first-team Region 1C senior OH Malorie Reeves, who has committed to play softball at Radford. Also back are sophomore setter Carli Campbell, a second-team region choice, and senior setter Sierra Pope and senior setter Marisa Halsey. Grayson is back in business under Campbell, who topped the 200-win career mark last season.
NARROWS
Coach: Sherry Suttle
Last season: 10-4
The Green Wave won the Pioneer regular-season and tournament titles before bowing out against Grayson County in the opening round of the Region 1C tournament. Narrows is led by senior libero Lainey Stables, a second-team all-region choice and a first-team Pioneer pick. Senior setter Cristin Blaker and senior MH Alyssa Bishop were second-team Pioneer selections. Narrows has two other seniors, RS/DS Sara Lawrence and OH Mary Middleton.
PARRY McCLUER
Coach: Shannon Stiltner
Last season: 1-10
The Fighting Blues look to rebound from a tough year with three seniors: setter Sydney Cullen, RS Sydney Taylor and MH McKayla Tyree; and two juniors: OH Gabrielle Thompson MH Anna Claytor. Parry McCluer needs contributions from six sophomores: Sydney Mahaffey, Payton Emore, Tatyana Turner, Addisen Roberts, Savannah Lewis and Sadie Mays.
VISAA
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
ROANOKE CATHOLIC
Coach: Melissa Horan
Last season: did not play
The Celtics are back on the court after cancelling the 2020 season because of COVID-19. Returnees for Horan in her third year in the program include Emma Patterson, Alex Nance and Athena Wimbish. Roanoke Catholic opens its season Aug. 25 against Salem at Andrew Lewis Middle School.