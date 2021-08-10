3 more high school football teams in Western Virginia pause for COVID-19 cases

Alleghany High School put its football program on hold last week for 10 days because of COVID-19.
Now the Mountaineers have some company on the sidelines.
Three more Timesland teams — Radford, Galax and Carroll County — have paused varsity football activities because of positive coronavirus cases in their respective programs.
Radford Schools Superintendent Rob Graham said Tuesday that three members of the varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. The Bobcats did not hold practice Monday or Tuesday.
Radford has canceled this weekend’s football scrimmage at Grayson County.
However, Graham said every member of the Radford coaching staff has tested negative for COVID, and the players on the football team are scheduled for testing Wednesday.
If enough players test negative and are cleared through contact tracing, most of Radford’s 49-man football team might return to practice Wednesday.
“We’re just being safe than sorry,” Graham said. How lucky we are to have a partnership with New River Pediatrics. That’s who we test with, and they get us the results by noon to 1.”
Graham said Radford’s volleyball and golf program are sidelined until at least Thursday because of a positive test on the golf team and COVID exposure to members of the volleyball team.
“All our cases came from the community,” Graham said. “They came from the outside in. But if you’re not careful you could really have an outbreak.
“I feel for everybody, it’s not easy being in education right now.”
Carroll County head coach Monty Chipman said Tuesday that multiple positive cases on the Cavaliers’ team have forced a shutdown. Carroll has pulled out of Friday’s first scheduled preseason scrimmage against Christiansburg.
“We’ve got four or five kids out, and they’re our major kids,” Chipman said. “It’s not going to benefit to get down to a JV running back.
“I hated it for Christiansburg, but we talked and we felt mutual that we didn’t want it to affect them.”
While preseason practice barely has been under way, the Carroll County coach hopes the shutdown isn’t already too late.
“We had a big back-to-school bash and all of them were around each other too,” he said. “It’s going to be one of those years.
“We’re probably going to be playing [regular-season] games with half our kids gone or having to forfeit, depending on how many you lose.”
Galax coach Shane Allen said the Maroon Tide will be sidelined until at least Aug. 16. Galax has pulled out of Friday’s scrimmage against Rural Retreat and Mount Airy (N.C.) at George Wythe.
The Maroon Tide plans to scrimmage at Cave Spring on Aug. 19, but Allen is concerned that the loss of one preseason test will hamper his team once the regular season begins Aug. 27.
“A lot of the mistakes you make, you just don’t see it until you get to that first game against somebody besides yourself,” Allen said.
“Our first five games are no joke. We open up with Glenvar, then Giles, then Carroll, then Radford, then Graham.”
Galax was the VHSL Class 1 state runner-up for the second year in a row in the delayed 2020 season, which ended in May. The program avoided any shutdowns during the abbreviated season.
“We were really lucky last year because we didn’t have any positive cases,” Allen said. “Now we’re [sidelined] already six days into practice.”
Carroll County had a 2020 game postponed in April when Radford paused its program because of COVID.
Chipman thought that once the number of positive cases in Southwest Virginia dropped earlier this summer that the 2021 season would proceed normally.
With the COVID numbers rising again, that is not the case.
“I didn’t even think about it. I was just thinking ‘normal season,’ then all this hit,” he said. “It ain’t going to be the same.”
Allen wonders what will happen in the near future as large crowds gather in the Galax-Hillsville corridor.
“Now you’re going to have two big events in our area,” he said. “We’ve got the big flea market in Hillsville in about a month and the Fiddlers Convention in Galax this weekend.”
The VHSL plans to release a statement Wednesday about extracurricular activities in light of last week’s statement by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam strongly advising school systems to have their students wear masks during the school day.
Franklin County Principal Jon Crutchfield is the new chairman of the VHSL Executive Committee. He said each school system in the state operates under its own COVID mitigation protocols.
Crutchfield said Franklin County’s fall sports coaches are not doing daily temperature checks of athletes, but he said each athlete has a separate water bottle and the coaches give constant reminders to the students to take precautions.
“We’re trying to be as normal as possible,” Crutchfield said. “Pretty much what we’re doing here is a mix between what we had to do with COVID and what we were doing pre-COVID.
“But let’s face it. When we practice, it’s pretty much normal [contact].”
With classes beginning Wednesday, the Franklin County principal has concerns regarding the potential spread of COVID that go far beyond athletics.
“My biggest fear is tomorrow at lunch. I’m going to have 350 kids eating in a cafeteria,” he said. “I think our coaches and teachers are doing a great job, but there are just times during a school day when you’re going to get large groups of kids together … and it’s inevitable.”
