3-point barrage sends James River boys past William Fleming in Roy Stanley Memorial

The Colonels, who lost by 10 points at Albemarle on Friday night, got 10 points from Elijah Mitchell. Fleming started to have some success midway through the third quarter with a combination of half-court pressure defense and aggressive rebounding.

A pair of free throws from Mitchell with 1:54 to play in the first half gave the Colonels a 22-21 lead. but 40 seconds later, the Knights took the lead for good with a 3-pointer from Stegar. It was the start of a 10-0 run for James River that stretched into the third quarter.

"They have a real good ball club -- a seasoned ball club," Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said of James River. "We have a young club, and the youth showed tonight. We lost a tough game on the road last night, but that's no excuse."

While the first week has been good for the Knights, Humphries said that there is still a lot of basketball left to play. His team knows that circumstances can change quickly.

Last season, James River played almost half of its season short-handed due to missing players stuck in COVID-19 protocols. And there are plenty of tough opponents ahead, including four more games against Class 3 foes from the Blue Ridge District, one with Pulaski County, and what's expected to be a challenging Three Rivers District.

"When we created the schedule, it was there for us to see just how good we can be," Humphries said. "We knew we could be good, but what's happening on Dec. 11 doesn't mean a whole lot. We need to keep the momentum going."