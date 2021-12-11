3-point barrage sends James River boys past William Fleming in Roy Stanley Memorial

The start of the season has not been flawless for the James River boys basketball team.
Don't expect the Knights to wage any complaints.
With the help of 11 3-pointers and some stubborn defense, James River opened up a double-digit advantage on William Fleming during a 22-point third quarter and went on to beat the Colonels 63-38 in the final game of Saturday's Roy Stanley Memorial Shootout at Roanoke College's Cregger Center.
"We're getting open and finding our shots," said Knights senior Jayson Easton, who had three 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. "We're trusting the plays that are being called in, and the plays are made to get us 3s. We're open, and we're hitting them."
Even when everyone wasn't on the same page, things seemed to work out for James River on Saturday. Take, for instance, the final seconds of the third quarter.
James River had one last possession in the period that began with just over 5 seconds to play.
Knights coach Ethan Humphries called out to point guard Corey Easton to dribble to the top of the key and try to get a shot off. Easton thought he wanted to get the ball to half court and then call timeout, which he did with 1.8 seconds left on the clock.
So the Knights set up a play, getting the ball into Corey Easton, who connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, his fourth of the game, to make the score 46-30
"It worked out," Humphries said.
The win wrapped up a wild first week for James River (3-1), which was spent playing only opponents from higher classifications.
The Knights took both halves of their home-and-home contests with Class 4 GW-Danville, including Friday's 77-58 win in Buchanan. The loss came on Wednesday at Class 3 Lord Botetourt.
Fleming (3-2) is the only Class 5 foe on the Knights' schedule, but there are still plenty of other challenges ahead.
"It's been really fun," said senior Patrick Clevenger, who finished with 10 points, including six in the third quarter when the Knights turned a two-point halftime advantage into a 16-point lead.
"We've been practicing really hard these past couple of weeks -- we're actually one of only teams who didn't play that first week. ... We finally started with four really tough games this week. To go 3-1 in that stretch has been really fun."
Corey Easton added 12 points for James River, which outscored Fleming 39-16 in the second half, and Ryan Steger finished with 11.
The Colonels, who lost by 10 points at Albemarle on Friday night, got 10 points from Elijah Mitchell. Fleming started to have some success midway through the third quarter with a combination of half-court pressure defense and aggressive rebounding.
A pair of free throws from Mitchell with 1:54 to play in the first half gave the Colonels a 22-21 lead. but 40 seconds later, the Knights took the lead for good with a 3-pointer from Stegar. It was the start of a 10-0 run for James River that stretched into the third quarter.
"They have a real good ball club -- a seasoned ball club," Fleming coach Mickey Hardy said of James River. "We have a young club, and the youth showed tonight. We lost a tough game on the road last night, but that's no excuse."
While the first week has been good for the Knights, Humphries said that there is still a lot of basketball left to play. His team knows that circumstances can change quickly.
Last season, James River played almost half of its season short-handed due to missing players stuck in COVID-19 protocols. And there are plenty of tough opponents ahead, including four more games against Class 3 foes from the Blue Ridge District, one with Pulaski County, and what's expected to be a challenging Three Rivers District.
"When we created the schedule, it was there for us to see just how good we can be," Humphries said. "We knew we could be good, but what's happening on Dec. 11 doesn't mean a whole lot. We need to keep the momentum going."