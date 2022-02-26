3 Timesland athletes win state track titles

Good things came in threes Saturday for Timesland athletes at the VHSL Class 5 and Class 6 indoor track and field championships in Virginia Beach.

William Fleming's Micah Jones, Patrick Henry's Evan Langhammer and Franklin County's Nathan Atchue all won individual titles at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Jones won the Class 5 boys long jump with a personal-best leap of 23 feet, 1 1/2 inch.

The Fleming senior also placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (7.64 seconds) and 55 dash (6.43) Saturday after placing second in the triple jump on Friday.

Jones teamed with Malachi Coleman, Kam'ron Dillard and Tyrese Leftwich to place fifth in the 800 relay (1:32.27).

Jones accounted for 31 of Fleming's 34 team points as the Colonels finished fourth overall in the boys standings.

Nansemond River won the boys and the girls team titles.

Jones recovered from a broken collarbone that ended his senior football season. He said there was no thought of skipping indoor track.

"That was always going to happen," he said. "I think it was good. As long as I came out with a state title, I felt OK."

Franklin County's Atchue not only broke the meet record in the Class 6 1,600 meters, his winning time of 4:11.19 erased the facility record in the event.

Atchue, who placed third in the state cross country meet in November, won the race by more than five seconds on the banked track.

Atchue's previous personal best was 4:19. Where did Saturday's time come from?

"I really don't know," Atchue said. "Just a switch in training, hard work, and I knew a good race would come at some point.

"Most banked tracks are better to run on, and this is really good facility that's had many fast times. It was fun to be a part of it."

Atchue came back and finished sixth in the 3,200 (9:31.46).

PH's Langhammer captured the Class 5 pole vault with a clearance of 13 feet that was slightly disappointing to the Patriots senior and 1 foot under his previous best.

Glen Allen's Camden Kirker also cleared 13 feet, but he missed his first attempt, allowing Langhammer to win on the tie-breaker.

"I was excited that I won, but I was definitely disappointed that I didn't perform too well," Langhammer said.

The PH vaulter said he had more runway speed than planned, and the extra velocity was propelling him too far forward at the top of his vault.

"The benefit of it is ... looking into the future I can move back and start going on much longer runs," he said.

Franklin County's Kylie Cooper was the runner-up in the Class 6 girls 500 meters (2:58.26). Ocean Lakes' Aniya Mosley won in 2:52.77.

Patrick Henry's Carmelo Taylor finished sixth in the boys 300 (35.33) and seventh in the 55 (6.56).

South Lakes' boys and Thomas Dale's girls took the Class 6 team championships.