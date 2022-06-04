4 Timesland teams win state track championships

By the numbers — track and field is all about numbers — Saturday had to be one of the most successful days ever for Timesland programs.

Four teams — Pulaski County’s boys, Radford’s boys, Glenvar’s girls and Auburn’s girls — claimed VHSL state track championships while Timesland athletes combined to win an astounding 38 events in six state meets held Friday and Saturday at three locations.

Eight Timesland athletes won a pair of state titles and one senior even took first place while nursing two broken wrists.

Here is a rundown of highlights from the state meets:

Class 6 and Class 5

Patrick Henry’s Carmelo Taylor has exploded on the scene like a rocket.

Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue already has been riding one.

Taylor capped his junior year in the Class 5 boys meet at Todd Stadium in Newport News by sweeping the 100 and 200 meters.

The PH speedster set a personal best in qualifying with a blazing time of 21.34 seconds and won the final in 21.62.

PH’s Evan Langhammer won the pole vault at 15 feet.

Atchue, also a junior, took the boys 1,600 and 3,200 races Saturday. His winning time in the 3,200 was 9:14.95, and he staged a last-lap kick to win the 1,600 in 4:11.51.

Then there was William Fleming’s Micah Jones, who broke both wrists in a fall last week. Even with a soft cast on each arm, the Fleming senior won the boys 300 hurdles in 37.29 seconds.

Jones also finished second behind Taylor in the 100.

Class 4 and Class 3

Pulaski County High has been waiting more than 30 years to add a state championship trophy to the one the football team won in 1991.

The wait is over.

Pulaski took the Class 4 boys title at Liberty University, thanks to overwhelming depth and strength in the field events.

Diego Turner won the shot put (54 feet, 10 inches) and J.J. Gulley took the high jump (6-5), and four Cougars placed in the long jump while Gulley finished second in the 100.

Pulaski County edged runner-up Deep Creek of Chesapeake 63-60 for the title.

Salem sophomore Peyton Lewis served notice by winning the 100 in 10.62 seconds.

Pulaski also outdueled second-place Salem in the 400 relay as both teams broke 42 seconds with the Cougars’ foursome of Gulley, John Lyman III, Armonte Hill-Lewis and Quemaar Porter winning in 41.84.

The same foursome accounted for 14 points in the long jump.

Blacksburg’s Conner Rutherford won the Class 4 boys 1,600 in 4:17.58.

Jefferson Forest’s girls made a strong run at the Class 4 title, but the Cavaliers finished second behind Heritage-Newport News by a 69-54 count.

In Class 3, Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca closed her career with a pair of state titles.

Palisca won the 1,600 in 4:59.31 and came back later to take the 800 in 2:15.89.

Cave Spring’s Skylor Griffiths continued his late-season surge by winning the boys high jump on Friday at 6-5.

Christiansburg’s Maddie Moles won the girls pole vault on Friday at 11-0.

Abingdon won the boys team title to complete a sweep of cross country, indoor and outdoor championships in 2021-22.

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Glenvar added the outdoor title to its indoor championship as Carly Wilkes and Sydney Loder each supplied two individual victories.

Wilkes ran her career total of cross country, indoor and outdoor titles to 12 with wins in the 1,600 (4:49.39) and 800 (2:17.62).

Loder took the 100 hurdles (15.37) and 300 hurdles (46.67) and also placed second in the high jump.

Glenvar outscored second-place Strasburg 75-63 for the title as the Highlanders finished in style by taking the 1,600 relay in 4:13.23.

Floyd County’s Mia Spangler won the triple jump at 35-5.

CLASS 2 BOYS

Just in case, have a strong 1,600-meter relay team.

Radford did, as a fourth-place finish in the final event at James Madison University in Harrisonburg secured the boys team title, 66-62 over second-place Brunswick.

Radford’s charge was led by individual champions David Woodward in the triple jump at 44-9 1/2 and Elliot Grayson in the long jump at 22-5 1/2. Grayson also placed second in the high jump.

Martinsville’s Jahmal Jones swept the 100 in 10.94 and the 200 in 22.49 while running the anchor leg on the Bulldogs’ 400 relay team that won in 43.56.

Floyd County won the 3,200 relay in 8:34.89.

CLASS 1

Auburn and Cumberland were expected to battle for the girls title at JMU and it went according to plan, at least for the Eagles.

Auburn edged Cumberland 96.5-87 highlighted by individual wins from Haley Hollins in the shot put at 39-10 and Kasey Rosenbaum in the 3,200 in 12:23.01.

Ten girls scored points for Auburn, and the Eagles also placed in all three relays.

George Wythe’s McKenzie Tate was a double winner, notching a difficult sweep of the 400 in 58.98 and the 200 in 26.32.

Haley Faulkner won the long jump at 16-6 1/2 for the Maroons, who also won the 400 rely in 51.35.

Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger doubled down, winning the 100 hurdles in 15.75 and the triple jump at 34-9.

Auburn’s boys team had a pair of winners, Andy Vaughan in the pole vault at 12-0 and Daniel Graham in the 110 hurdles in 15.19.

Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler won the boys 3,200 in 9:56.97.

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring captured the girls team championship.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

