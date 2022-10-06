A 'really cool' honor for Blacksburg grad and PGA Tour golfer Lanto Griffin

Before he became a winner on the PGA Tour, Lanto Griffin was a Blacksburg High School golfer with PGA dreams.

Griffin will be back at Blacksburg High School on Friday night. He and the other members of the new class of the Blacksburg High School hall of fame will be introduced at halftime of the Bruins' home football game.

"It's really cool," Griffin, 34, said this week about making the hall of fame in a phone interview from his Jacksonville Beach, Florida, home. "That's kind of where the dream started — high school golf.

"Those high school years, they don't seem that important in the big scheme of things, but those were the developmental years.

"I still have a group chat with five of my high school teammates. ... We still talk about ... the practices and the bus rides and getting out of school and going straight down to the golf course.

"Those were the glory days. A lot of incredible memories that have stuck. We never won a state championship, … but I would argue that we had more fun than any team in Blacksburg High School history. It was a blast."

The new hall of fame class was announced last month.

Griffin is certainly a worthy inductee. He was an all-state golfer for Blacksburg before playing for Virginia Commonwealth University and then turning pro. He has won $6.8 million on the PGA Tour. His 10 top-10 finishes on the tour include a win in the Houston Open in October 2019.

He played golf for Blacksburg High School for four years.

"I remember my first match ever in high school — my freshman year," he said. "It was actually at Blacksburg Country Club. It was a district match. … I remember shooting a 71. I can't remember if I won or not, but I remember beating my best friend Oliver Chapman.

"By the time I got to my junior, senior year, I was one of the better players in the state."

Griffin relished the "camaraderie" on the team during his high school career.

"I was so obsessed with golf," he said. "Luckily, I found Oliver Chapman, Kory Bell, Daniel Schroeder and all those guys that were on the team with me. … We literally would play golf all day, especially on weekends — 27, 36 holes and then we'd go play poker at night, … $20 buy-in, and then we'd wake up and do the same thing all over again."

Boys basketball coach Doug Day also served as the golf coach back then.

"Coach Day was awesome. … He was more of a basketball coach, … but he was an incredible leader," Griffin said.

Griffin's golf mentor was Steve Prater, who is now the director of golf instruction at Blacksburg Country Club. Prater was the club pro back when Griffin joined the club's junior golf program.

After Griffin’s father died of a brain tumor when Griffin was 12 years old, Prater offered Griffin a free membership to Blacksburg Country Club. Prater began teaching Griffin.

"I get a lot of the notoriety, but Steve deserves all of it because I wouldn't be where I am without him," Griffin said.

Being on the high school golf team was "a good escape" for Griffin.

"[After] my dad passed away, … golf really gave me that outlet that gave me the opportunity to just put all my energy into one thing," Griffin said. "That's all I wanted to do. And … I had four, five, six, seven other guys that felt the same way."

Griffin helped the Bruins win the Region III tournament as a freshman and junior. He tied for 10th at the Group AA state tournament as a sophomore. He tied for eighth in the Group AA tournament as a junior, helping the team finish fourth.

Blacksburg won the River Ridge District tournament, took second in the Region III tournament and finished third in the Group AA tournament when Griffin was a senior. Griffin won the individual title at the district tournament. He tied for second in the Group AA tournament, although he wound up settling for fifth after the playoff for second place.

If Griffin had been told in high school that he would one day play on the PGA Tour, what would he have thought?

"I don't think I would've believed you," he said. "I always wanted it. … The work ethic was there. [But] I don't think I ever really believed I had a chance … until when I turned pro."

Griffin has not played on the PGA Tour since early July. He underwent back surgery later that month. Griffin, who had microdiscectomy surgery on a segment of his spine, hopes to return to the PGA Tour in January 2023.

"I was in so much pain for months before [the surgery]," Griffin said.

"It was a scary first month or so … after the surgery. I still had … sciatica nerve pain down my right leg. But … in the last month, month and a half, rehab's been going really well and that nerve pain for the most part is gone. I can pick things off the ground and actually get down on the couch and off the couch. I went six months where … sitting was just so painful."

He first ruptured the disc while working out in May 2020.

But he suffered a much worse rupture in January while lifting his 92-pound dog (who has bad hips) up the stairs. He felt something pop, and a day later he could not bend over.

Griffin wanted to avoid surgery and get through the PGA Tour season. So he began taking anti-inflammatory medication and oral steroids. He also had two epidurals.

He would up playing in 17 events after getting hurt. Just two weeks after getting injured, he tied for third in the American Express tournament in California in January. He tied for sixth at the Wells Fargo Championship in Maryland in May.

But for the final two months before his operation, nothing eased his pain.

"Anytime I stood up from laying down or sitting down, it was a 10 out of 10 — just shooting pain," he said. "For three or four hours in the morning, I … couldn't even lay down."

He had the operation in late July. He was 65th in the FedEx Cup rankings at the time, so he was set to make the FedEx Cup playoffs.

"That was definitely the most disappointing part of the injury and having to get surgery, is that I put myself in a good position for the FedEx playoffs and I couldn't see it out," he said.

He also was disappointed that he could not make it to Blacksburg to oversee the second annual Lanto Junior Championship in early August. His doctor advised him not to get on a plane.

This has been an eventful year for Griffin.

He and his wife, Maya, were married last month at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. He and Maya, a lawyer and North Carolina native, met in 2017 when he was playing in a mini-tour event in Greensboro.

This has also been an eventful year on the PGA Tour, which has lost some big-name golfers to the massive paychecks offered by the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Tour.

"I don't blame any player for taking the money and the easy way out," Griffin said. "But … I don't really believe that they're going to grow the game. I don't really like where the money's coming from.

"If somebody offered me $50 million, it would be really hard to turn it down. … [But] would that money actually make me happy? Would winning a LIV tournament ever compare to winning a PGA Tour event? I don't think so.

"I'm very, very happy on the PGA Tour and I'd want to say I'd say no. I'm almost more happy not having to make that decision."

Griffin did talk to the LIV Tour folks back in February or March.

"They never offered me anything, but in the beginning [I] was curious — if we can get a release from the [PGA] Tour and go play in one or two of these, it's something you would consider. So I had conversations with them," he said. "But when the tour wasn't granting any releases and you'd be automatically suspended, it was out for me."

Griffin is part of a Blacksburg hall of fame class that also includes Mickey McGuigan, Tyler Holmes, Yolanda Ervin Bronston and Elliott Stallings.

"It's special not just for me — it's for Steve Prater and my mom and all the people in Blacksburg and Roanoke that helped me get where I am," Griffin said.

"When you're given an award like this, it really makes you think back to how special that time in your life … was."