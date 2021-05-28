Abingdon players win singles titles over Titans in Region 3D tennis

The left-hander put her name in the region record book and earned a berth in the state semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Pyle missed a chance to face Wimmer in Monday’s region team final because of illness. Maybe getting a chance to view the Abingdon player’s game up close might have helped.

Maybe not.

“I think it probably would have [helped] just because I’m not used to hitting with people who play like her,” Pyle said. “She’s really good.”

Pyle at least got on the board as she picked up her play in the second set.

“Once I got into it, I felt more comfortable and was just trying to have as much fun as I could,” she said.

Wimmer will get her first taste of the VHSL state singles tournament at Virginia Tech on June 10 when she meets Western Albemarle’s Austin Winslow.

“I know it will be tough. It will be some steep competition,” Wimmer said. “I’ll just go and try to play some of my best tennis and see what happens.”

