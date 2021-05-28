Abingdon players win singles titles over Titans in Region 3D tennis

BLACKSBURG — The early-morning radar gave the Region 3D singles championship a window of opportunity to be completed Friday before expected noontime rainfall.
Early in the first set, Hidden Valley’s Jacob Nichols had a similar opening against Abingdon’s Dillon McReynolds.
But just as quickly as an afternoon pop-up shower can arise, McReynolds slammed the window shut.
Nichols tested McReynolds in both sets, but the undefeated Abingdon junior had the answers in a 6-2, 6-4 victory on the outdoor courts at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center.
Nichols broke McReynolds’ serve to open the match and held for a 2-0 lead. He had the Abingdon player in a 15-40 hole in the next game before McReynolds erased the Hidden Valley senior’s best chance to seize control of the first set.
“It hurts,” Nichols said. “It’s hard to come back after that.”
McReynolds is a seasoned player who reached the VHSL Class 3 semifinals in 2019 as a freshman.
He kept the pressure on by using his potent forehand to orchestrate a comeback.
“I’ve always been a little bit of a slow starter, so I’ve been in those situations before,” McReynolds said. “The big thing for me was sticking to my spots, keeping my targets big, lowering the errors a little bit.
“I came out tight and was making some unforced errors.”
McReynolds used the momentum to win nine of the next games for a 4-1 second-set lead.
However, Nichols maintained his game plan and sandwiched a service break around two holds to even the set at 4-all.
“Just keep feeding it to his backhand, come to the net, try and stay consistent,” Nichols said.
That plan largely worked as Nichols dropped just one regular-season match, but McReynolds came up with the goods and broke serve to win the title.
Nichols (12-3), who will play basketball next year at Eastern Mennonite, used his mobility to give McReynolds the closest set the Abingdon standout played all year.
McReynolds defeated Nichols 6-2, 6-2 earlier in the week when Abingdon topped Hidden Valley for the region team championship.
“The way he’s able to cover the court so well and get so many balls back, it definitely frustrates you,” McReynolds said. “That style of play is really hard to overcome, especially when he’s not missing. You get down and start thinking, ‘What do I need to change?’"
Abingdon sophomore Lauren Wimmer had no such thoughts in the girls final against Hidden Valley junior Reagan Pyle.
The left-hander put her name in the region record book and earned a berth in the state semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Pyle missed a chance to face Wimmer in Monday’s region team final because of illness. Maybe getting a chance to view the Abingdon player’s game up close might have helped.
Maybe not.
“I think it probably would have [helped] just because I’m not used to hitting with people who play like her,” Pyle said. “She’s really good.”
Pyle at least got on the board as she picked up her play in the second set.
“Once I got into it, I felt more comfortable and was just trying to have as much fun as I could,” she said.
Wimmer will get her first taste of the VHSL state singles tournament at Virginia Tech on June 10 when she meets Western Albemarle’s Austin Winslow.
“I know it will be tough. It will be some steep competition,” Wimmer said. “I’ll just go and try to play some of my best tennis and see what happens.”
