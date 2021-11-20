Abingdon tops Bassett on strength of running game

"We always talk about who is going to get the party started for us and we got a blocked kick right out of the gate and that is a huge play, got us going," Amburgey said. "When you look and it ends up a one-score game, how big is that."

Hounshell, who scored on an 8-yard run to put the Falcons ahead for good at 14-7, also had a 2-yard run to lift Abingdon to a 21-13 at the break. He had a 19-yard scoring run in a fourth quarter to expand the margin to 35-19 in the fourth quarter.

"I am pretty tired," said Hounshell, who ran the ball 30 times. "I help the team out so that is all I really care about is helping them out. They are not a bad team. They played physical and they had heart, but the line was pushing them and I was just running."

Muse didn't show any effects from his recent surgery, using his shiftiness to get lose for several explosive yards for the Falcons.

"He broke my ankle one time," Hounshell said, with a smile. "It was bad, I got mad after that, but he is a really good player."

"He is a special football player. He ran the ball really well. He is a great player," added Amburgey. "I can't say enough about Malique and Bishop and the runs that they had."