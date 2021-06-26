Ace Kirsten Fleet strikes out 16 as Auburn wins state softball title

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They grew as much any team I've ever coached," Hurd said.

Starting catcher Emily Coe is the team's lone senior.

"For Coe being our only senior, we all wanted it for her. We wanted her to go out with a bang," Fleet said.

Hurd ended a postgame speech to the team by saluting Coe, whose father died in 2018.

"Nobody deserves it more," Hurd said as Coe and her teammates began crying.

Hurd lightened the mood by donning a blonde wig for the team picture. He had promised Wilson he would do so if the Eagles won the title.

"So she shows up with it in the dugout today," Hurd said.

Coe and junior Hannah Shepherd are the only holdovers from Auburn's 2019 team, but both of them were backups that season.

"It's a much better feeling [this time] since I didn't get to play two years ago," Shepherd said.

The Eagles banged out 10 hits off Raiders pitcher Mackenzie Cauthorn (11-1).