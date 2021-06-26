Ace Kirsten Fleet strikes out 16 as Auburn wins state softball title

WARSAW — On Friday, the Auburn High School softball team hung out at Topgolf.
On Saturday, Auburn was tops in the state.
The Eagles beat host Rappahannock 7-1 to claim their second straight Class 1 state softball crown.
"From the beginning, this is what we wanted," sophomore ace Kirsten Fleet said. "We wanted to win it.
"Every day at practice, every game … was leading up to this, and we had to put our best into it."
Fleet and the jubilant Eagles (16-2) joined in a group hug after the final out.
Fleet, who verbally committed to Georgia when she was in the seventh grade, lost her bid for a perfect game in the seventh inning and wound up pitching a two-hitter. She stymied the Raiders with her riseball, striking out 16 and walking none.
"I was just kind of locating it different places and keeping them off balance," she said.
Auburn had made the trip from Riner to Virginia's Northern Neck on Friday, breaking up the long drive by stopping in Richmond for some putt-putt golf at Topgolf.
Did any of the Eagles do well at Topgolf?
"Kirsten's pretty good," sophomore Grace Wilson said. "Kirsten's pretty good at everything."
Fleet (16-2) was certainly good Saturday.
"Everything was working pretty well," said Fleet, who had also thrown a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts in a state semifinal win over Eastside on Tuesday.
"She's a phenomenal pitcher," teammate Avery Zuckerwar said. "We couldn't have done this without her."
Rappahannock coach Ellen Gaines said Fleet was the best pitcher the Raiders (13-1) faced this season.
"We didn't face any fast pitching until the region [tournament]," Gaines said. "It's just something we haven't seen."
"We had them chasing high. We had them chasing away," Auburn coach David Hurd said. "She was throwing hard."
Rappahannock had beaten Auburn to win the Class 1 crown in 2018.
The Eagles captured their first state title a year later by defeating Rappahannock County.
Auburn successfully defended that title Saturday, even though it had a completely different starting lineup than it employed in 2019.
"We were all nervous coming into [the game], but we were confident," said Zuckerwar, who had two hits and scored a run.
The Eagles started one senior, one junior, seven sophomores and one freshman.
"They grew as much any team I've ever coached," Hurd said.
Starting catcher Emily Coe is the team's lone senior.
"For Coe being our only senior, we all wanted it for her. We wanted her to go out with a bang," Fleet said.
Hurd ended a postgame speech to the team by saluting Coe, whose father died in 2018.
"Nobody deserves it more," Hurd said as Coe and her teammates began crying.
Hurd lightened the mood by donning a blonde wig for the team picture. He had promised Wilson he would do so if the Eagles won the title.
"So she shows up with it in the dugout today," Hurd said.
Coe and junior Hannah Shepherd are the only holdovers from Auburn's 2019 team, but both of them were backups that season.
"It's a much better feeling [this time] since I didn't get to play two years ago," Shepherd said.
The Eagles banged out 10 hits off Raiders pitcher Mackenzie Cauthorn (11-1).
"Our coach came down here [for the Raiders' semifinal Wednesday] and had a little scouting report. Knowing what she had beforehand really helped," said Wilson, who had two hits and one RBI. "It was mainly curve and rise."
Cauthorn struck out 14 and walked one.
Her team hurt itself with four errors.
"We made some very uncharacteristic mistakes," Gaines said.
Auburn scored its first run in the top of the fourth.
After Shepherd had a bloop single to right field, Zuckerwar singled to center. Center fielder Norah Brann misplayed the ball, enabling Shepherd to score on the error.
At that point, it seemed a safe bet that Auburn had just clinched the crown. After all, Fleet had struck out seven of the first eight batters.
"Once we take a lead, … I'm like, 'OK, we got this,’" Fleet said.
The Eagles scored six more runs in the sixth to gain some breathing room.
Zuckerwar made it all the way to third base when second baseman Sydney Byrd collided with a teammate and misplayed Zuckerwar's fly ball to right. Wilson, whose older sister Abby was one of the stars of the 2019 team, had an RBI single to center.
Rachel Brotherton hit a bloop single to right and Kylie Smith had a bunt hit to load the bases. Coe walked to bring home another run.
Fleet hit a two-RBI double off the right-field fence. Emma Greenhalgh hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly. Another run scored when right fielder Ryan Dunaway misplayed Shepherd's fly ball to right.
Fleet's quest for a perfect game ended when Candace Slaw singled to center to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Cauthorn hit an RBI double.
With Fleet and all but one other starter returning, it would not be a shock if Auburn won another state crown next year.
"I think we have a pretty good shot," Wilson said.