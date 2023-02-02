The Adam Ward Classic has always been filled with an exciting field, and this year's tournament is no exception.

The two-day tournament has seven teams ranked in the Top 25 in the VHSL by MaxPreps.

The boys field includes Northside (second), Radford (10th), Patrick Henry (13th), Cave Spring (18th), Floyd County (20th) and William Fleming (24th).

The girls field features top-ranked Carroll County.

“We think we have some really good matchups with some hall of fame coaches,” Grant Smythers, one of the co-founders of the Adam Ward Classic, said in a phone interview. “We’ve got defending state champions coming from Auburn [the boys] and Carroll County [the girls].”

Smythers, Jerry Spangler and Hank Luton co-founded the Adam Ward Classic after the tragic murders of WDBJ-TV (Channel 7) photojournalist Adam Ward and reporter Alison Parker in 2015.

Smythers was one of Ward’s P.E. teachers at Salem High School. He described Ward as a phenomenal young man who was a jokester capable of lighting up any room he stepped in.

“Adam used to joke with me all the time about different things, and the thing that I really liked about Adam is that he was a friend to everyone in school,” Smythers said. “It didn't matter what walk of life you participated in, Adam befriended you.”

When trying to think of ways to honor Ward, Smythers picked a benefit tournament because Ward loved basketball.

This year the Adam Ward Classic is raising money to give out two $5,000 scholarships in the spring.

“We've been able to provide over $80,000 in scholarship money and award those scholarships to students at Salem High school,” Smythers said.

“We try to find students worthy of this type of scholarship and would make us feel as if they were worthy of being Adam-like. We search for those students who are Adam-like and who are going to pursue going to college. Then hopefully, they will be good stewards of their community.”

Ward’s father, Charles Ward, coached and taught at Glenvar and Salem high schools. He decided that Glenvar and Salem should play on the first day of the benefit tournament.

The schools' varsity meetings have been moved back to Salem after being played at Glenvar last year due to Salem’s gym being renovated.

Salem’s varsity girls (6 p.m.) and boys (7:45 p.m.) will host Glenvar on Friday. Glenvar’s JV girls (6 p.m.) and JV boys (7:45 p.m.) will host Salem on Friday.

“Adam's father wanted to reestablish the rivalry between Glenvar and Salem,” Smythers said.

Here is Saturday’s schedule:

William Byrd vs. George Wythe, 10 a.m.; Auburn vs. Narrows, 11:45 a.m.; Carroll County (girls) vs. Liberty Christian Academy (girls), 1:30 p.m.; William Fleming vs. Western Albemarle, 3:15 p.m.; Cave Spring vs. Liberty Christian Academy, 5 p.m.; Northside vs. Radford, 6:45 p.m.; Patrick Henry vs. Lord Botetourt, 8 p.m.

“You're gonna see a lot of Division II, Division III caliber players,” Smythers said. “Those blue-collar, gritty players that might be a little bit undersized to play at the Division I level, but they're really good players in their own right.”