After 2 OTs, Radford emerges winner over James River, heads to state title game in Richmond

A high school basketball game is expected to last 32 minutes. For Radford and James River, as evenly matched as a pair of squads can be, determing a trip to the state finals would take longer. Nearly eight minutes longer, it turned out.

Radford outlasted James River 49-47 in double overtime to punch their ticket to the state championship game. The Bobcats (20-4) will play for the state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Siegel Center in Richmond. They will face John Marshall High School.

Tied at 44 heading into the second overtime at Roanoke College's Cregger Center, the teams had little choice but to look for something that was rarely there — an open shot. The teams traded steals and ground the first minute off the clock.

Gavin Cormany made one of two free throws with 10.9 seconds left to give the Bobcats a 2-point lead. The Knights (21-5) got bottled up in the front court and called time out with 2.7 seconds left to try one last shot. Sharp shooter Ryan Steger got open after the inbound pass, but his 3-pointer to win it was a tad outside the hole and bounced away as the Bobcats flooded the floor in elation.

“I couldn’t look,” said Radford coach Rick Cormany. “Ryan Steger is a great shooter. I don’t know how we lost him in transition. That was the best shot they had in the overtimes.”

James River coach Ethan Humphries said he expected the shot to fall.

“That was the best look we could get,” Humphries said. “We’ve got two of the best shooters I’ve ever seen, so ya, I thought it was good.”

The Knights, on tired legs after a long, physical game, missed both shots from the floor in the second overtime and three of six free throws.

Steger’s 3-pointer in the first overtime was the only bucket of the short frame for the Knights, but it was all they needed as Radford made three of four free throws and missed their only shot from the floor.

He also had a long shot at the end of regulation to win the game, but Radford’s defense provided enough interference to keep Steger from having a decent look.

“Neither team needed to lose that game,” coach Rick Cormany said. “They’ve got a great team and they’re a great group of kids. Good families and good kids.”

Radford makes a point to play low-scoring games, trying to keep teams in the 40s. James River came in with a similar plan.

When Steger hit a trey a minute into the fourth quarter, the Knights were up by four and had momentum. Radford then went on a six-point run with a Cormany free throw, followed by a layup and-one from Landen Clark and a stickback from Elijah Kelly when he caught an airball under the basket and laid it in. James River had three turnovers and marginal shot selection in that stretch.

“Credit the Radford defense for most of that,” Humphries said. “One of our keys going in was trying to extend the lead past that little hump we’ve been hitting, but Radford stopped that so we couldn’t stretch it out like we wanted to.”

“Everybody talks about defense wins championships, but we hang our hats on it,” Cormany said. “What’s been a lot of our success in this late season run, we’ve kept teams in the 40s.”

He credited the Knights’ defense with keeping the Bobcat offense down.

“They switched every screen. Nothing you run works. Next thing you know we’re one-on-one and just attacking that way,” he said.

Radford had a better night shooting, making 48.5% from the floor (16-of-33) while James River, primarily because of a slow start, shot only 36.2% (17-of-47).

“It came down to who could make shots,” Humphries said. “It was nip and tuck all game, and we expected that.”

Radford was led by Cormany with 14 points. Clark had 13.

The Knights got 13 from Jayson Clevenger and 10 from Corey Easton.