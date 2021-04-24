After late penalty and blocked punt risks lead, end zone interception seals semifinal for Salem

What would a state high school football playoff game be without some bug-eyed, neck-bulging anxiety?
There was plenty to be had in the last couple of minutes of Saturday afternoon’s Class 4 semifinal between Salem and guest Tuscarora, a rematch of the 2019 clash in the same round won by the Huskies.
This one looked close to over after the Spartans, protecting a one-touchdown lead, broke up a pass in the end zone from their 26 to stop a last-ditch Huskies drive. A couple of Salem first downs later, all Tuscarora’s timeouts spent, and seconds to play, Salem’s players began to celebrate on the field. Flags then flew for unsportsmanlike conduct, costing the Spartans 15 yards.
Salem’s Chauncey Logan Jr. was then forced to punt from his 35. The Huskies sent an all-out rush up the middle with two breaking free. Logan’s punt was smothered and Tuscarora had one more play.
Again, quarterback Sonny Mannino flung a pass into the end zone, but Salem cornerback Shawn Collins went high to collect his second interception of the game. The jubilant Spartans then assumed the victory formation and took a knee as the clock expired on the 21-14 triumph.
Next up for Salem (9-0) is a Saturday trip to Norfolk and defending state champ Lake Taylor, a 44-29 winner over King George in the other semifinal. Tuscarora, beaten by Lake Taylor in the 2019 final, finishes this COVID-abbreviated season 7-1.
Contested in continuous rain, the game at Salem Stadium was a well-played affair that kept the limited fan gallery glued to the soggy grandstands until the final whistle.
Salem supporters were all but packing up and heading for the parking lot when the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty came to change everything. Salem coach Don Holter’s face said he took a dim view of the call, but be chose instead to focus on presenting an educational opportunity for his players.
“I wasn’t happy with my guys,” he said. “Emotion and talk don’t win football games. Focus, discipline, and execution win football games.”
That and some big plays. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Collins had several, none bigger than his end zone game-saver.
“We needed a big play to make and I wanted to set them down,” he said. “I saw the ball in the air and I went up and grabbed it. At first I was concentrating on covering my man, but I saw the quarterback make the throw and I followed the ball in the air.”
Fact was, after a bit of a slow Salem start — Tuscarora took the first lead on a 2-yard rip of a touchdown from ace running back Bryce Duke — the Spartans rounded into form and controlled the game with their running attack.
Leading the way on that front was tailback Zavione Wood, who topped all rushers with 139 yards on the ground including TD runs of 3 and 50 yards. The second explosive sprint put the Spartans up 21-7 with 2 minutes and 38 seconds left in the first half.
“We played well,” he said. “We’ve been working all week on that trying to get alignments right so we could run the ball well.”
Wood also started at linebacker, helping to gum up the middle of the field partially in order to prevent Duke from having the kind of performance he did the last time the teams played. On this occasion, Duke was limited to 116 all-purpose yards, including three receptions for 39 yards.
“Salem did a wonderful job defensively,” Huskies coach Brandon Wheelbarger said. “You could tell they had made some changes to load the box up and slow Duke down. They definitely did a great job on some of those interior matchups and that caused us some issues.”
One of those issue-causers was junior nose guard Cameron Martindale, who was all but unblockable in the middle of the field.
“It was simple, it was all physicality,” he said. “Last year against them, we were more physical than they were but we didn’t win enough of the 50-50s. We’d go hard, pound them, then stop. This time, we kept taking it to them and never stopped.”
Salem played Lake Taylor in the 4A final in 2015 and 2016. Lake Taylor won 41-16 in the first of those matchups with the Spartans coming back the next year for a memorable 17-14 win in double overtime.