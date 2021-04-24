After late penalty and blocked punt risks lead, end zone interception seals semifinal for Salem

“We played well,” he said. “We’ve been working all week on that trying to get alignments right so we could run the ball well.”

Wood also started at linebacker, helping to gum up the middle of the field partially in order to prevent Duke from having the kind of performance he did the last time the teams played. On this occasion, Duke was limited to 116 all-purpose yards, including three receptions for 39 yards.

“Salem did a wonderful job defensively,” Huskies coach Brandon Wheelbarger said. “You could tell they had made some changes to load the box up and slow Duke down. They definitely did a great job on some of those interior matchups and that caused us some issues.”

One of those issue-causers was junior nose guard Cameron Martindale, who was all but unblockable in the middle of the field.

“It was simple, it was all physicality,” he said. “Last year against them, we were more physical than they were but we didn’t win enough of the 50-50s. We’d go hard, pound them, then stop. This time, we kept taking it to them and never stopped.”

Salem played Lake Taylor in the 4A final in 2015 and 2016. Lake Taylor won 41-16 in the first of those matchups with the Spartans coming back the next year for a memorable 17-14 win in double overtime.