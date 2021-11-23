After slow start, dominoes began to fall for Parry McCluer's running game

BUENA VISTA — Parry McCluer High School has been playing football since 1924.
The Fighting Blues long ago moved out of historic Camden Field, where if you squint hard enough you might glimpse a shadow of a past Parry McCluer star like Wendell Coleman or Timmy Jones.
The team now plays up the hill at Bobby Williams Field, named after the coach who led Parry McCluer to five VHSL state championships in an 11-period from 1977-87.
Just like the elevated campus with its stunning mountain views, the expectations for Parry McCluer football in the community are always high.
Just ask senior lineman Trey Secrist, who has lived in the area his entire life.
“You want to do the best that you can to the best of your ability,” he said. “Everybody knows you. Everybody knows who you’re related to.
“Bloodlines come through here.”
Secrist should know. His grandfather played at Parry McCluer. His father, Brent Secrist was a standout for the Blues in the early 1990s before he became a second-team Yankee Conference offensive lineman at James Madison.
How about junior running back John Snider IV? His grandfather, John E. Snider Jr., played football at Syracuse and is enshrined in Parry McCluer’s athletic hall of fame.
Jack Baker knew all about Parry McCluer’s tradition growing up as the son of a football coach in Botetourt County.
Baker would be in tow with his father, John, for basketball games at the old high school on the north side of town where feats of past Parry McCluer greats were chronicled on the walls.
“From a 10-year-old, I remember looking at the pictures and the history and thinking, ‘Man, this is fascinating,’ “ Baker said.
Now Baker is in his first year as Parry McCluer’s head football coach.
Saturday, he will take Secrist, Snider and 29 other players to Galax in an attempt to create some more lasting memories and add another chapter to Parry McCluer history.
Winners of nine games in a row, the Fighting Blues (9-3) will play in the Region 1C final against a Galax program that has reached the Class 1 semifinals eight years in a row and has been in three state championship games in the last six seasons including the last two.
“They’re good,” Snider said. “We’ll just have to step up our game.”
That certainly was the belief in early September after Parry McCluer started 0-3 with losses to Rockbridge County (14-6), Riverheads (49-0) and Baker’s alma mater, James River (23-8).
There were growing pains for Baker, who was the head coach at Alleghany High from 2003-12 and came to Parry McCluer after eight seasons running the program at Rustburg.
“We figured out who we were,” Baker said. “Maybe I figured out who we were. A whole lot of it rested on me, figuring out how to go about things.”
Baker knew one thing immediately.
Parry McCluer’s offense would feature the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Snider running the ball.
The big running back rolls downhill like a runaway refrigerator on wheels.
Behind an offensive line that has good size for any level of high school football, Snider has rushed for 1,733 yards and 25 touchdowns in 12 games.
Snider was even bigger in April during the delayed 2020 season, which ended with a first-round playoff loss to Narrows. So he dropped 15-20 pounds from what had been a 240-pound body.
“Credit to him,” Baker said. “He recognized being 12, 15 pounds lighter would be a good thing. He focuses on what he eats. He drinks a lot of water. He likes to lift. He likes to work out.
“He’s a big, tough, strong kid, a good athlete. It’s like [Giles coach] Jeff Williams said. You don’t face many [running backs] like that anymore. John’s not a jitterbug. He runs downhill.”
Snider credits his offensive line, and why not?
These guys are big: Secrist (6-2, 265) and Trey Orren (6-3, 275) at tackle, Kaden Forren (6-0, 200) at one guard, Elijah Griffin (6-0, 220) at center, Dax Patterson (6-0, 290) and Bradick Wheeler (6-1, 225) at the other guard.
Jaydon Clark (5-10, 220) was Parry McCluer’s starting center before he was injured at midseason.
“We’re as big as any bunch as I’ve ever coached,” Baker said.
Snider needs just a little head start.
“We just try to make as big a hole as we can and let him do the rest,” Secrist said.
Oddly, Baker thinks Parry McCluer might have proven itself in Week 2 when the Blues lost 49-0 at four-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads.
“We played decently at Riverheads,” Baker said. “Now how do you say that at 49 to nothing? But we didn’t play horrible. We ran the ball pretty well that night.”
Secrist agreed.
“I think we played a lot better on offense than the score resulted in, as we had a doughnut, zero points,” the senior said. “But we ran the ball really well against them. I feel like we can run the ball against every team we play.”
Baker was most disappointed the following week with the 23-8 loss to James River, and not just because he was the Group A champion in the 110-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles for the Knights in 1990.
So were his players, and they decided enough was enough.
“As rough as that night was at James River, I thought our kids cared about football,” Baker said. “We came back the next week and got going.
Following an open date, Parry McCluer’s next scheduled game was canceled when Mountain View-Quicksburg folded the rest of its season.
Suddenly, the Fighting Blues were facing five weeks without a victory on the field.
They got a break, lining up Rural Retreat to come to Buena Vista for a replacement game.
At the time, Rural Retreat was 2-0 and a potential contender in Region 1D.
Parry McCluer won 28-16.
“We realized that’s how we could play, how we should play,” Secrist said.
The dominoes began to fall.
First Madison County 30-8, then Narrows 47-18, Craig County 40-0, Covington 35-6, Bath County 49-0 and Eastern Montgomery 35-0 to claim the Pioneer District title.
Parry McCluer opened the region playoffs with a 36-8 win over Narrows, followed by last week’s 14-6 victory at Giles as Snider had a typical night with 171 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.
Baker replaced Mark Wheeler, who coached the Blues for four seasons but spent more than three decades at various levels of a program that was built on the straight T-formation offense that Williams employed to win 199 games in 21 seasons.
“I love Coach Wheeler,” Secrist said. “He was great. But I was just excited for a new opportunity. I think we did need a new look. As a team, we’d been running the straight-T forever.”
Snider was impressed that Baker came in from the outside and hit the ground running.
“Before he got here he was watching film, finding out about us,” Snider said. “When he got here, he knew us all. He implemented his stuff, and he just went on.”
And as Parry McCluer prepares to face the program that has dominated the region in the last decade, there is only one approach.
“Keep on practicing,” Snider said. “Keep on trucking.”