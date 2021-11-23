After slow start, dominoes began to fall for Parry McCluer's running game

Jack Baker knew all about Parry McCluer’s tradition growing up as the son of a football coach in Botetourt County.

Baker would be in tow with his father, John, for basketball games at the old high school on the north side of town where feats of past Parry McCluer greats were chronicled on the walls.

“From a 10-year-old, I remember looking at the pictures and the history and thinking, ‘Man, this is fascinating,’ “ Baker said.

Now Baker is in his first year as Parry McCluer’s head football coach.

Saturday, he will take Secrist, Snider and 29 other players to Galax in an attempt to create some more lasting memories and add another chapter to Parry McCluer history.

Winners of nine games in a row, the Fighting Blues (9-3) will play in the Region 1C final against a Galax program that has reached the Class 1 semifinals eight years in a row and has been in three state championship games in the last six seasons including the last two.

“They’re good,” Snider said. “We’ll just have to step up our game.”