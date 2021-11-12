Air not: Lord Botetourt's ground attack prevails over Hidden Valley

“Moving that guy out there to receiver has made the engine rev up in this thing,” Harless said. “His ability to do what he does from that receiver spot kind of turns us into a Ferrari.”

Nicely is not bad to have at the wheel.

“We’ve found our groove and we have everybody where they’re supposed to be,” he said.

Nicely could be headed for a 2,000-yard rushing season.

“We don’t pass that much,” he said. “I would say I’m a QB, but not really.”

Botetourt’s offensive line allows Nicely to get up to full speed quickly.

“They’re massive and they’re really strong,” he said. “They push people back 10, 20 yards. I get where I want to go.”

Hidden Valley (7-4) had two weeks to prepare for the playoff game, and the Titans forced Lord Botetourt to punt three times in the first half and trailed just 14-6 late in the second quarter.

That was until Nicely ripped off a 58-yard gain on a third-and-19 play from the Botetourt 21, leading to Bratton’s 27-yard TD and a 21-6 halftime lead.

“That’s the turning point,” Harless said.

No question.