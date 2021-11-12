Air not: Lord Botetourt's ground attack prevails over Hidden Valley

Lord Botetourt’s football team had no yards passing Friday night.
Unless you count all the yardage that Jakari Nicely and K.J. Bratton picked up on the ground passing right by Hidden Valley’s defense.
Nicely, a sophomore quarterback, ran for 290 yards on 28 carries, while Bratton racked up 193 yards on 14 attempts as Botetourt rolled to a 41–6 victory over the Titans in the first round of the Region 3D football playoffs at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
It was all part of a monster night on the ground for the Cavaliers (7-3), who piled up 548 yards on 53 team carries and scored the game’s final 34 points.
Nicely had TD runs of 57 and 27 yards, while Bratton hit the end zone from 27, 10 and 53 yards.
“Like I said two weeks ago, ‘Thunder and Lightning,’ ” Bratton said of the dynamic Botetourt duo. “We work good with our system. Our line blocked good. We can get outside. We play good football.”
Following a slow start that featured blowout losses to E.C. Glass, Riverheads and Appomattox County, the Cavaliers will take a six-game winning streak to Christiansburg next week for a second-round game.
Botetourt coach Jamie Harless said shifting Bratton to slot receiver position has been the catalyst.
“Moving that guy out there to receiver has made the engine rev up in this thing,” Harless said. “His ability to do what he does from that receiver spot kind of turns us into a Ferrari.”
Nicely is not bad to have at the wheel.
“We’ve found our groove and we have everybody where they’re supposed to be,” he said.
Nicely could be headed for a 2,000-yard rushing season.
“We don’t pass that much,” he said. “I would say I’m a QB, but not really.”
Botetourt’s offensive line allows Nicely to get up to full speed quickly.
“They’re massive and they’re really strong,” he said. “They push people back 10, 20 yards. I get where I want to go.”
Hidden Valley (7-4) had two weeks to prepare for the playoff game, and the Titans forced Lord Botetourt to punt three times in the first half and trailed just 14-6 late in the second quarter.
That was until Nicely ripped off a 58-yard gain on a third-and-19 play from the Botetourt 21, leading to Bratton’s 27-yard TD and a 21-6 halftime lead.
“That’s the turning point,” Harless said.
No question.
Bratton’s 10-yard run put Botetourt up 27-6 in the third quarter and the Cavaliers defense forced a fumble — one of four Hidden Valley turnovers — leading to Bratton’s game-sealing 53-yard sprint.
The Titans, featuring three freshman starters in their offensive line against a defense led by Virginia Tech recruit Gunner Givens and Richmond recruit Hunter McLain, hung tough for half the game.
Hidden Valley finished the season with four consecutive losses, but those came after a seven-game win streak that featured victories over Glenvar, Franklin County and Pulaski County.
“With four linemen that are 14 or 15 years old, to win seven games and host a playoff is pretty good,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “Our coaching staff had a phenomenal game plan on both sides of the ball and we hung tight.”
Hidden Valley senior quarterback Sam Dragovich passed for 271 yards including a 30-yard TD to Braxton Dunnings and finished the year with more than 2,700 yards through the air.
“Statistically speaking, it’s the single greatest passing season in our school history and we’ve had some good ones,” Weaver said. “This was a group that I felt exceeded expectations and over-achieved. It was a group that was fun to coach.”