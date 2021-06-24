Akers of coaching changes: Auburn, Fort Chiswell looking to fill football jobs

Akers is a 2008 Pulaski County graduate who played for Jack Turner. He was an Auburn assistant under Turner and also was the 2015 Timesland boys track and field coach of the year after leading the Eagles to the Division 1 state title.

Akers was a football assistant at Floyd County in 2015.

“I really enjoyed being a head football coach,” he said. “But the timing of things with us having another child, I think it’s going to be good for me to take a step back from being a head coach.

“Hopefully, I’ll have another opportunity to be a head coach again. Me taking a step back gives me time to be a student of the game again and learn some new stuff.”

Auburn and Fort Chiswell will join Timesland schools such as Cave Spring, Radford, Jefferson Forest, Parry McCluer, Grayson County in hiring a head coach on the heels of a delayed season that ended in April.

Akers resigned at Auburn on Monday and told the Eagles players Tuesday.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “Us coaches, we didn’t choose to play football in April. The timeline of leaving a school has not been good for us, to leave a school this late in the game, but that timeline we couldn’t control.